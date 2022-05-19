F1 news LIVE: Mercedes test new upgrades ahead of Spanish Grand Prix

Vettel Puts Focus On Climate Change At Miami GP
Mercedes have reportedly been testing upgrades ahead of this weekend’s Spanish Grand Prix at a behind closed doors filming day with George Russell at the wheel. F1’s rules allow for two filming days a year where teams can run up to 100km in their current cars, enabling them to trial new upgrades. Mercedes are still searching for their old edge after a difficult start to the season, with Russell already 55 points adrift of championship leader Charles Leclerc while Lewis Hamilton’s struggles have seen him fall even further back.
Ferrari are said to have used one of their own filming days last week as Leclerc seeks to halt Verstappen’s momentum. The Red Bull driver and reigning world champion has won the last two races after reliability issues mired the start to his season. The Dutchman has fine memories of Barcelona, having won his first F1 race at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya back in 2016, and is confident he can further reduce the gap at the top of the drivers’ standings.
“We had an incredible week in Miami, I’ve had some time to rest with my family since and now I’m looking forward to driving in Barcelona again,” Verstappen said. “Hopefully, we can keep the momentum going from the last few races with a clean start from Friday onwards.” Follow all the build-up to the F1 Spanish Grand Prix below:
Hamilton claims poor form won’t stop Mercedes in their tracks
Lewis Hamilton has vowed to fight on after a difficult start to the 2022 F1 season, saying that poor form won’t stop Mercedes in their tracks.
Mercedes have lacked pace so far this term – badly trailing front-runners Red Bull and Ferrari, while struggling with ‘porpoising’ as the car continues to bounce on the track.
Hamilton currently lies sixth in the drivers’ standings, a mammoth 68 points behind champions leader Charles Leclerc, and also trails his team-mate George Russell, who sits fourth.
But the seven-time world champion isn’t quitting on the season and is adamant that eventual success will be all the sweeter given the problems
“I love working with this team,” said Hamilton of Mercedes. “Being in a team is such a privilege and working with so many people towards a common goal.
“And everyone lifted each other up. Incredible how supportive everyone has been through the difficult times, and then we’ve had the most incredible times together.
“So, you know, a couple of bad races is not going to stop us in our tracks. This is where we unite: this is where we learn more about ourselves as individuals; this is where we grow the most. And it makes that eventual success – which I have no doubts we will eventually get to – taste even better.”
‘We’re on it’: Andretti determined to secure F1 team by 2024
Former world champion Mario Andretti has confirmed he is working on plans to bring a new team to the Formula One grid from 2024, but there is a “process they must respect” amid warnings from current teams.
Andretti, the 1978 world champion, and his son Michael, also a former F1 driver and a champion in IndyCar, have been linked with bringing an American team to the grid after were reported to be in interested in purchasing Sauber last year.
Reports of Andretti submitting paperwork to the FIA surfaced earlier this year, in what would be the first new team to join to the grid since Haas’ entry in 2017, but was met with scepticism from Red Bull principal Christian Horner and Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff.
Vettel defends F1 when questioned over climate change
Sebastian Vettel’s biggest obstacle in addressing climate change is his role as a Formula 1 driver and the seemingly hypocritical viewpoint he speaks from.
Formula 1 is one of the biggest gas-guzzling sports in the world as 20 cars are fuelled for each race, each qualifying session, each practice session. The sport jet sets all around the world and relys heavily on fossil fuels for its entertainment but Vettel defended F1 by saying that it also played a positive role in society.
“On the other hand, you know, we were entertaining people during Covid,” he said. “We were one of the first ones to start again, when everybody’s heads were about to explode.
“I’m not saying Formula 1 has this huge position in the world to deliver entertainment. There’s plenty of people – if you talk about entertainment, sports, culture, comedy – a lot of people who couldn’t perform, and a lot of people missed that. And I think if we didn’t have that, in general, we’d probably go mad.”
The sport is also taking big steps to become more sustainable. The hybrid engines used in the F1 cars are already the most efficient in the world, they have made a revolutionary step forward in thermal efficiency which is the measure of converting fuel energy to power and the sport has plans to go net-zero carbon by 2030.
To ensure this Formula 1 is constantly working on the efficiency of the engine – the thermal efficiency on F1 cars is more than 50% which is up from the 30% or so of a standard road-going petrol engine – and it plans to introduce fully sustainable, carbon-neutral fuels with the new engines in 2026.
The sport’s bosses argue that there will still be millions of petrol- and diesel-engined cars on the roads after 2030 and that using sustainable fuels would have a dramatic effect on reducing global carbon emissions.
Leclerc crashes Lauda’s Ferrari
Charles Leclerc’s bad luck in Monaco struck again after crashing Niki Lauda’s classic Ferrari Formula 1 car on the streets of his hometown.
Leclerc was involved in the Monaco Historic Grand Prix, where he took out the 1974 Ferrari 312 B3, a car made famous by Lauda at the time.
The rear of the car stepped away from Leclerc after entering La Rascasse, leaving him to collide into the barriers.
Afterwards the 24-year-old posted about the incident on social media, joking about his unfortunate F1 record at Monaco.
He tweeted: “When you thought you already had all the bad luck of the world in Monaco and you lose the brakes into Rascasse with one of the most iconic historical Ferrari Formula 1 cars…”
Red Bull deny Ferrari claims about spending
Red Bull have denied Ferrari’s suggestion that they have spent heavily early in the 2022 season to make improvements to their car.
Max Verstappen has secured victory at the last two races at Imola and in Miami after Red Bull made tweaks to their car after problems with reliability.
That has helped Christian Horner’s team close the gap to Ferrari at the top of the Drivers’ and Constructors’ Championship standings, with just six points separating the two manufacturers in the teams’ prize.
Mattia Binotto, team principal at Ferrari, hinted after the Miami Grand Prix that he was unsure if Red Bull would be able to continue to develop with the need to control spending and stay within the budget cap.
However Red Bull have now refuted the accusation that they have over-spent early in the season.
Verstappen not ruling out future Ferrari or Mercedes move
Max Verstappen has refused to rule out a switch to Mercedes or Ferrari in the future, though the reigning Formula 1 champion has insisted that there is ‘no reason to leave’ Red Bull just yet.
Verstappen, 24, claimed his first drivers’ title on a dramatic final lap in last season’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix – the last race of the year.
Immediately afterwards, the Dutch-Belgian asked Red Bull over the team radio: “Can we do this for another 10-15 years together?”
While Verstappen remains committed to the team, he was asked by Motorsport-Magazin – per Sky Germany – whether he would ever move to Mercedes or Ferrari in the future.
“At the end of the contract, I will only be 31 years old,” he reportedly said. “Then I still have the option to continue or not. I’m still not old at the end of the contract.”
Button hints at future F1 team principal role
Jenson Button has hinted he could one day be tempted by a team principal role in Formula One.
The former F1 world champion currently works as a Sky Sports pundit and an advisor for Williams, and he has had some experience of leading a team in the recently devised Extreme E series.
F1’s Drive to Survive docu-series on Netflix has brought the role of team principals to the fore, and in particular the rivalry between Red Bull’s Christian Horner and Mercedes Toto Wolff.
Commenting on an online Q&A, Button says he could potentially see himself in such a position in the future.
“It looks like a tough job [with] lots of arguing with other team principals,” said Button. “But who knows what the future holds? There is a lot of other stuff that I would like to do but yeah, maybe one day.”
F1 opts against replacing cancelled Russian GP
Formula One has reduced the current season from 23 races to 22 after opting against replacing the cancelled Russian Grand Prix.
The Sochi race, which was originally scheduled to take place on 25 September, was pulled from the calendar in late February following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
F1 bosses subsequently cancelled its contract with the Russian Grand Prix, which had been due to move to Igora Drive, 40 miles north of St Petersburg, from next year.
Reports initially suggested this year’s round-17 gap could be filled by a return to Qatar – which hosted its first grand prix last year – or a second race in Singapore. But organisers have confirmed the schedule will be shortened.
McLaren confirm updates ahead of Spanish GP
McLaren are another team that has been testing new upgrades ahead of the Spanish Grand Prix.
Andreas Seidl confirmed the team have made their first major changes of the season to their MCL36 car.
McLaren have not had the start to the season they were hoping for with the team currently fourth in the constructors’ standings, 111 points behind leaders Ferrari, while Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo are seventh and 11th respectively in the drivers’ standings.
“We are bringing some upgrades to the car for the weekend,” Seidl said in his official race preview. “I know it’s been an extremely busy week or so for many of the teams making changes ahead of Barcelona, so it’s going to continue to be a tight fight for points.
“We performed well at this track in pre-season testing, so it will be interesting to see how our car will perform with the upgrades we’ve made since then. Hopefully we can have some good battles and get both cars back into the fight for good points.”
Mercedes test new upgrades to W13 car
Mercedes reportedly used one of their filming days yesterday to test upgrades to their W13 car in France with George Russell behind the wheel. Toto Wolff and co. have struggled to solve the porpoising issues that have hampered the team’s start to the season but they will have benefitted from an additional 100km of testing ahead of this weekend’s Spanish Grand Prix.
A report in Italy claimed that Mercedes had seen progress during those trials, with a new rear wing configuration and an updated power unit allowing for an improvement in straight-line speed. Russell had previously labelled the car a “killer to drive”, with the British driver already trailing championship leader Charles Leclerc by 55 points, while Lewis Hamilton is even further adrift.
