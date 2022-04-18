F1 news LIVE: Mercedes doing ‘enormous’ work ahead of Emilia Romagna GP

Follow all the latest news and reaction from the world of F1 as the fallout continues from another chaotic race in Melbourne, before heading to Imola for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at the weekend.
Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has claimed the team will not make any updates to their cars ahead of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, however, engineers at the team’s base have insisted an “enormous” amount of work goes on behind the scenes between races. The reigning constructors champions have been uncharacteristically lacking pace at the start of the 2022 season. Due to the reliability issues Red Bull have suffered, George Russell and Lewis Hamilton have still both managed to secure one podium place each. But Mercedes are yet to seriously compete for a victory this season and Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc has already built up a 34-point lead in the drivers’ championship.
Meanwhile, Red Bull driver Sergio Perez is hopeful the team can “start again from zero” after reliability failures cost them a host of points in the opening three races of the season. Both Perez and Max Verstappen looked in contention for a podium place in the first race in Bahrain before engine problems saw both of them fail to finish. They then enjoyed a successful weekend in Saudi Arabia as Verstappen won and Perez came fourth. But in the next race in Australia the issues from Bahrain showed themselves again as Verstappen was forced to retire his car when he looked poised to take second place.
Ferrari upgrades for Leclerc and Sainz coming in May
Ferrari lead the way in both constructors and drivers standings so far this season, with Charles Leclerc winning two of the three races in 2022.
It might be a big concern for Mercedes – assuming they fix their own issues eventually – and Red Bull, then, to learn that Ferrari are hoping for significant improvements in the coming months, with a series of upgrades coming to their cars.
Motorsport.com in Italy report that the F1-75 will see an “upgraded ERS at the Miami Grand Prix, followed by a new MGU-K, battery and control unit in Spain.”
The anticipation of the upgrades is an increase in power and “more electric strategies” for future races, as they bid to increase an early lead over Red Bull and Max Verstappen in the race for this season’s titles.
Haas and Alfa Romeo are also set to improve as a result of the same upgrades.
At the upcoming Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Ferrari look set to trial a new floor to try and resolve their porpoising issues.
Gasly says losing Monaco GP from F1 calendar would be a ‘shocker’
The circuit has been a permanant fixture of the F1 season since 1955 but there have been calls to get rid of the street track as the qualifying order usually determines the race result. But Gasly has defended the circuit and wants it to remain on the billing.
“That would be a bit of a shocker if Monaco gets taken out of the calendar,” Gasly said as per Motorsport.com. “It’s probably the most iconic race in the world.
“Talking to non-F1 fans, everyone had heard about Monaco for various reasons, whether it’s racing, whether it’s party-related, whether it’s all of the action that happens around the grand prix. It’s a very iconic weekend.
“I think, and I really hope, we get to experience it as drivers because it’s probably the toughest track of the season, the most challenging, and is my favourite one.”
And while there are changes to the calendar, with Las Vegas being added from the 2023 season, Gasly believes there are some circuits that should never be removed.
Vettel ‘should retire’, says former F1 team boss
Former F1 team boss Giancarlo Minardi has urged Sebastian Vettel to retire from the sport because he ‘won’t win any more races’.
The four-time world champion missed the first two races of the 2022 season after testing positive for coronavirus.
He then returned at the Australian Grand Prix but only qualified in 18th place, before then retiring from the race on the Sunday.
And Minardi, who was in charge of his self-named team from 1985 until 2006 when it was bought by Red Bull and renamed Toro Rosso, feels Vettel should call it a day.
Speaking to Corriere della Sera, he said: “He was unlucky to have missed two GPs with Covid, in the third one he went out.
“But he should retire. He has a lot of money, he’s won a lot of titles and he won’t win any more [races].”
Australian GP might be ‘good as it gets for a while’ for McLaren, admits Norris
Lando Norris says McLaren’s finish at the Australian Grand Prix could be as “good as it gets” for the Formula 1 team for a while.
Norris and teammate Daniel Ricciardo bagged points in Melbourne, finishing fifth and sixth respectively. It was the best weekend McLaren have had so far this season with Ricciardo picking up his first points of the campaign and Norris grabbing his highest finish. The British driver ended in seventh in Saudi Arabia and 15th in Bahrain.
But Norris has curtailed McLaren fan hopes of the Australian race being a springboard and says the reality is the team won’t achieve much more in the near future.
Sainz’s results setting him up for ‘supporting role’ to Leclerc, says Brundle
Carlos Sainz may have to play a supporting role for his Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc due to the 2022 results so far, says Martin Brundle.
Sainz has finished on the podium twice this season but a horror weekend in Australia saw him score no points for his team. Leclerc, meanwhile, has won two races and finished second in the other. The Ferrari man has recorded the best opening haul of points since Michael Schumacher’s start to the 2004 campaign.
Brundle says Sainz may have to help Leclerc to the title if he cannot win a race at the next few events.
“Leclerc has stepped up to a higher plane, delivering speed with consistency and seemingly always a half-a-step ahead of this car, rather than close to the edge of the car’s limit and the occasional heavy shunt as we’ve seen in the past,” he wrote for Sky Sports. “The new regulations suit him and he’s developed confidence and increased self-belief.
“Two pole positions, two wins, a second, and three fastest laps in three races rather confirms that.
“His teammate Carlos Sainz had the weekend from hell, missing out on a solid qualifying lap when his friend Fernando Alonso caused a red flag by crashing due to technical issues, and then with further engine starting dramas not delivering a representative lap.
Leclerc’s Australian GP drive gave me ‘flashbacks’ to Schumacher, says Coulthard
Ex-Formula 1 driver David Coulthard says Charles Leclerc’s drive at the Australia Grand Prix gave him “flashbacks” of Michael Schumacher.
Schumacher won seven world titles for Ferrari and Leclerc was close to equalling the F1 legend’s achievement in the opening three races. Leclerc has had the best opening to a season for Ferrari since Schumacher in 2004, the German got a perfect 30 points from three races while Leclerc has recorded 71 from 78 points available.
“I had a little bit of a shiver actually, a flashback to when Michael was dominant in the Ferrari,” Coulthard told Channel 4. “All my fears came back again! We’ve got to acknowledge he [Leclerc] is a quality driver, a great human being.
“Ferrari has worked hard, and Mattia Binotto, what a cool character he’s been under all the pressure of the lack of performance over the last two years. That [Leclerc’s drive] was dominant. That really was an impressive display.”
Perez concerned about fragility of Red Bull this season
Sergio Perez says he is “certainly concerned” with the fragility of Red Bull’s car in the 2022 season.
The driver had to retire from the Bahrain Grand Prix, as did teammate Max Verstappen, due to issues with the car. Defending champion Verstappen also had to pull out of the Australian race which squared Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc to another victory.
Perez says the entire Red Bull team are working on the problems in order to secure more points going forward.
“It’s certainly a concern,” Perez said. “We’ve lost a lot of points already in these first three races that in the end can make a huge difference in the championship. So we are obviously aware of it.
“All the team back home in Milton Keynes, here, are working flat out to try to come up with solutions.
“We don’t know exactly the issue on Max’s car. So yeah, we will see and I’m sure we will turn things around and hopefully we can start again from zero when we go back to Europe.”
Mercedes doing ‘enormous’ work on Hamilton’s car
Mercedes chief strategist James Vowles says an “enormous” amount of work is being done on the team’s car ahead of Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.
Despite the sluggish start, Mercedes are second in the constructors title with Hamilton’s teammate George Russell runner-up in the driver standings. And Vowles says the team are dedicated to improving the car ahead of the next race on 24 April.
“I think often people see the race team on TV and think that’s the entire team. It’s not,” he said. “We are fortunate to have a base in Brackley, and in Brixworth, with hundreds of people working every hour they possibly can to make this racing car fast, competitive and a championship winner.
“The work that goes on between races is enormous. There is a turnaround of components, there are upgrades, there is an understanding of problems that we have and how do we move the performance forward both on the PU side and also on the chassis side.”
Hamilton ‘sulking’ after Mercedes poor start, claims Hakkinen
Ex-Formula 1 driver Mika Hakkinen believes Lewis Hamilton may be looking to leave Mercedes after a bad start to the 2022 season.
Hamilton has been on the podium once this campaign, a third place finish in Bahrain, leaving him in fifth in the driver standings. The British driver would have been targeting a record eighth title this season but he is currently 43 points behind leader Charles Leclerc.
The same can’t be said for Hamilton’s teammate George Russell who slid into second after a podium finish at the Australian Grand Prix.
“George comes from a team with little or no success. He had some good results in qualifying but not in races. All these achievements with Mercedes are new to him. Everything feels super-good,” Hakkinen said.
“For Lewis, this is a disaster. And with George being ahead, it’s even worse. I wonder how Lewis behaves in the team meetings – I bet he’s sulking. I can imagine the sulking. There’s lots of complaining and whining.
“And now starts the natural thought process of drivers. ‘Should I go somewhere else?’
“It’s a fact. He’s been at Mercedes for years and won multiple championships. Now that things are not going well, he’ll start thinking of switching teams.”
F1 heads to Europe for Emilia Romagna Grand Prix
After a sensational three races in Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Australia, the 2022 Formula 1 season heads to Europe for the first time this year as the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix takes place in Italy this weekend.
The Imola circuit will play host to the 20 drivers and 10 teams as Charles Leclerc seeks a third victory in four races.
Ferrari have shown they are clearly the team to beat, with Red Bull the only team who can seemingly keep pace.
But Red Bull have their own issues with reliability, a host of problems which have allowed Mercedes’ George Russell to move into second place in the drivers’ standings.
Leclerc is already 34 points clear and could extend his advantage this weekend.
