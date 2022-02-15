F1 news LIVE: Mercedes and Red Bull learn results of inquiry amid Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton hint

Lewis Hamilton Breaks Months Of Silence

The new Formula 1 season is approaching with Max Verstappen’s confidence “sky high” as Red Bull plot a title defence after the dramatic end to last year.

The Belgian-Dutch driver edged out Lewis Hamilton to win his maiden world championship, but the Briton’s future remains in doubt, even if Mercedes have continued a series of hints this week that the seven-time champion will return. In the background is the F1 Commission meeting in London to discuss the controversial conclusion to the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. And it seems as if Hamilton is awaiting the results on the inquiry into how the closing stages of the race were allowed to unfold before making an official announcement over his return. Race director Michael Masi decided to permit some but not all cars to pass the safety car, setting up a final-lap shootout as Verstappen overtook him on fresh tyres to win the title.

Findings surrounding Formula One’s investigation into Abu Dhabi Grand Prix are set to be presented, but the results may not be published until the eve of the 2022 season in Bahrain in March. It has been reported that Hamilton’s future in the sport hinges of the outcome of the F1 Commission’s inquiry into the controversy, although the 37-year-old has returned to Mercedes ahead of the team’s car launch later this week. AlphaTauri will become the latest team to unveil their 2022 car today, as Pierre Gasly and Yuki Tsunoda reveal their new car, with Williams, Ferrari and Mercedes all set for their car launches later this week.

