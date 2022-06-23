F1 news LIVE: Lewis Hamilton urged to ‘step aside’ and retire from Formula 1

Formula 1’s rising popularity driven by Netflix series
Formula 1 legends Sir Jackie Stewart and David Coulthard have urged Lewis Hamilton to ‘step aside’ and ‘retire’ from the sport to avoid the ‘pain’ of not being able to compete as he used to behind the wheel. Hamilton has struggled to adapt to Mercedes new W13 car in 2022 only finishing on the podium twice in nine races and has repeatedly been out-driven by teammate George Russell. He sits almost 100 points behind rival Max Verstappen in the standings and the Silver Arrows are still coming to terms with their car being the third-fastest on the grid.
Stewart explained that he feels Hamilton is finding it difficult to handle the skill of his new teammate and doesn’t believe the seven-time wolrd champion can make it back to the top level of the sport saying: “He’s now struggling a little bit because he’s had a new teammate who’s been quicker than him in qualifying so far, which is gonna be difficult for him to handle. It’s a pity he wasn’t resigning at the top but I don’t think that’s gonna happen now.”
Ex-Formula driver Coulthard believes that Hamilton still has more to offer Mercedes but should focus on getting to grips with the car instead of voicing his concerns over the physical toll it’s taking on his body. “You take the pain, whether it’s through your lower back. What I would say is if any driver feels uncomfortable, if any driver feels like he’s doing himself long-term damage – step aside.”
Hamilton more hopeful after podium finish in Canada
Lewis Hamilton says his third place finish at the Canadian Grand Prix has given him hope that Mercedes can return to competitiveness this year.
The seven-time champion had not scored a podium since the first race of the season in Bahrain but his result in Montreal ended a run of difficult races.
Hamilton has repeatedly been out-driven by teammate George Russell this season but a decision to switch to soft tyres in qualifying ultimately worked against the 24-year-old this weekend giving Hamilton the edge in the race by starting four places ahead his teammate.
Russell has finished in the top five of every race this season including Canada where he came from eighth in qualifying to end just behind Hamilton in fourth. His highly impressive form this season has led to questions about Hamilton’s future in F1 but it remains to be seen who will prove the faster driver by the end of the year.
“It has given me a lot of hope there is more to come from this car, that the potential is truly there if we can get the set-up right,” Hamilton said. “We are just trying to progress as a team,
“Moving forwards, we will be a little more cautious on doing too many experiments as it really does hinder you through the weekend, especially if you only have first and second practice in the dry.
“There are lots of learnings from this weekend and improvements we can make going forwards but really great pace today. It is so nice to see. That has not always been the case with this car.”
Michael Jones23 June 2022 11:26
Mercedes believe porpoising issues ‘solved’ amid Red Bull fury at FIA intervention
Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff believes their struggles with ‘porpoising’ have been “solved” as Red Bull reacted furiously to the intervention of the FIA at the Canadian Grand Prix last weekend.
Wolff has said his team worked out a solution for the issue at the Spanish Grand Prix at Barcelona only to struggle with the low ride of the W13 on the bumpy street tracks in Monaco and Azerbaijan.
It led to both Lewis Hamilton and George Russell suffering from physical pain as a result of the ‘bouncing’ and, in response, triggered a technical directive from the FIA over concerns of driver safety ahead of the Montreal race.
Wolff’s Red Bull counterpart, Christian Horner, has accused Mercedes and their drivers of overplaying their safety concerns as an excuse for poor performance and said the FIA’s intervention was “overtly biased” in the team’s favour.
Michael Jones23 June 2022 11:16
Russell on porpoising issues
George Russell has said the issue of porpoising – the car bouncing heavily at speed – remains a serious concern for Mercedes despite their improved showing in Canada.
“It was bumpy, it was definitely bumpy out there,” he told Sky F1. “We weren’t porpoising, we were just bouncing around a lot down the straight and just hitting the ground. So it’ll be a good sleep tonight again for sure.”
Michael Jones23 June 2022 11:06
Mercedes F1 push for FIA help on porpoising has “backfired” says Marko
Red Bull’s motorsport advisor Helmut Marko believes Mercedes’ calls for the FIA to intervene on porpoising in Formula 1 has “backfired”.
Mercedes’ drivers George Russell and Lewis Hamilton have been very vocal in asking the FIA to address the extreme bouncing on safety grounds leading to a technical directive from the governing body being issued ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix.
The TD revealed plans to impose a vertical oscillating metric that would force teams to limit the bouncing of their cars, or risk having to raise ride height and on top of that teams are to be allowed to take extra measures to strengthen their floors – which included the addition of a second floor stay.
The FIA’s technical directive doe not strictly follow the right procedures in terms of making rule changes and caused uneasiness in the paddock over the weekend and Marko believes Mercedes’ lobbying will be to their own detriement.
The planned bouncing limit is expected to come into play later in the year, possibly in time for the British Grand Prix, and with the need to run Mercedes’ W13 close to the ground to deliver its maximum performance the team are at risk of being forced by the FIA to raise the ride height to avoid bouncing.
Marko, and the wider Red Bull team, do not see the need for the FIA to get involved and think Mercedes should be able to deal with the matter themselves. Speaking to Motorsport.com Marko said: “In German we say: ‘der Schuss ging nach hinten los’. So it basically backfired for Mercedes.
“I fully agree with Max [Verstappen], it is not correct to change something like this during the season. It can’t be the FIA who is making our set-ups. Changing the ride height means changing the set-up and the FIA can’t do that. My next point is that all of this is the result of one team having problems.
“That team should just sort out their own problems and not affect the other teams. I think there are too many parameters which are not clear yet so I think the FIA has to come up with another clarification.”
Michael Jones23 June 2022 10:56
Lando Norris ‘a bit conflicted’ over F1’s plans for porpoising
Lando Norris is “conflicted” about FIA‘s plans to introduce changes to reduce or eliminate the “porpoising” problem affecting this season’s cars, but added that driver safety was paramount.
F1 introduced a radical rules overhaul this year that has seen cars generate a significant chunk of their downforce from the underside of the floor.
This has led to the “porpoising”, in which the cars bounce dramatically at high speeds, like the motion of a porpoise through water.
Michael Jones23 June 2022 10:45
Christian Horner claims ‘element of theatre’ in fiery team meeting filmed by Netflix
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has claimed his Mercedes counterpart Toto Wolff brought “an element of theatre” into a meeting of F1 bosses that was reportedly filmed by Netflix for their Drive to Survive series.
It has been said that tensions at the Canadian Grand Prix spilled over when Horner, Wolff and the remainder of the team principles met with Formula One CEO Stefano Domenicali to discuss the FIA’s controversial intervention on ‘porpoising’ regulations.
Wolff has accused other F1 bosses of “pitiful” and “disingenuous” behaviour in response to the FIA triggering a technical directive ahead of the Montreal race, which came following concerns over driver safety.
Horner opposed the changes and argued that Mercedes’ struggles with ‘porpoising’ and the bouncing of its W13 car at high speeds was down to its design, rather than the regulations.
Michael Jones23 June 2022 10:40
Rival F1 team boss behaviour “pitiful” and “disingenuous” says Wolff
Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has slammed the behaviour of rival Formula 1 team bosses as “pitiful” and “disingenuous” amid the row over porpoising at the Canadian Grand Prix.
Following the FIA’s intervention to solve safety concerns expressed by a number of drivers, most vocally Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, over the ‘porpoising’ issues, Mercedes has found itself in the middle of a heated debate.
During Friday’s qualifying they ran with a second floor stay as allowed by the FIA’s pre-event technical directive but rival teams questioned whether or not the team had had advance notice of the changes to get them ready in time – something which Mercedes denied. Then it ws claimed that the stay was actually illegal as the FIA had not changed the regulations to allow it and it was removed for Saturday after Mercedes said it had not delivered any improvement.
Wolff believes that rival teams are briefing their drivers to play down safety concerns so as to not encourage the FIA to intervene even quicker and the disagreements between Mercedes and its rivals are understood to have reached a head in a meeting of team principals with Wolff expressing his anger at others for playing political games.
Michael Jones23 June 2022 10:30
Red Bull suspend junior driver over racist language
Red Bull has suspended Formula 2 driver Juri Vips after he used racist language during a live gaming stream.
The reigning world champions have stood down the 21-year-old from team duties with an investigation surrounding the Estonian and the incident on Tuesday set to take place.
“Red Bull Racing has suspended junior driver Juri Vips from all team duties with immediate effect, pending a full investigation into the incident,” read a statement on Red Bull Racing’s official Twitter account.
Michael Jones23 June 2022 10:22
Vips apologises on Instagram
Vips said: “I wish to unreservedly apologise for the offensive language used during a live gaming stream earlier today.
“This language is entirely unacceptable and does not portray the values and principles that I hold.
“I deeply regret my actions and this is not the example I with to set. I will co-operate with the investigation fully.”
Vips became the first Estonian driver to take part in a Formula 1 race weekend in May when he took over from Sergio Perez in the Red Bull RB18 in the first practice session at the Spanish Grand Prix.
Michael Jones23 June 2022 10:20
Red Bull’s Juri Vips under investigation over use of racist language
Formula 2 driver Juri Vips has been suspended by Red Bull after using racist language during a live gaming stream.
The 21-year-old Estonian has been stood down from all team duties pending an investigation to the incident on Tuesday.
A statement on Red Bull Racing’s official Twitter account read: “Red Bull Racing has suspended junior driver Juri Vips from all team duties with immediate effect, pending a full investigation into the incident.
“As an organisation, we condemn abuse of any kind and have a zero-tolerance policy to racist language or behaviour within our organisation.”
Vips, currently in his third F2 season, took to his Instagram account to apologise for his “unacceptable” language.
Michael Jones23 June 2022 10:15