F1 news LIVE: Lewis Hamilton urged not to retire and has ‘informed Mercedes of decision’

World champion Verstappen reflects on ‘insane, intense, and crazy’ season

Lewis Hamilton’s future in Formula 1 remains a hot topic as we enter the off-season with the Briton yet to clarify whether he will return with Mercedes following a crushing loss in the title race to Max Verstappen.

The Briton has gone off the radar since defeat at the thrilling Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, sparking speculation over whether he will return as teammate to new Mercedes driver George Russell.

There is expectation that the seven-time world champion will be back, with Formula 1 chief Stefano Domenicali adamant Hamilton will “recharge the his batteries and come back with even more desire than before to win an eighth world title.”

But the impact of Russell’s arrival, replacing Valtteri Bottas, will prove fascinating and may change the dynamic of the title race between Hamilton and Verstappen, with the possibility of a third title contender – or more, should the new rules shift the balance of power.

During the fraught and intense 2021 season, incidents on track cost Red Bull close to an eye-watering €4m, the third-highest figure among all drivers behind Mick Schumacher of Haas (€4.2m) and Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc (€4.1m). Verstappen’s tally is more than three times that of his fierce rival Hamilton, who set Mercedes back €1.2m over the year, according to Sky Germany.

Of course the Dutchman, who clinched his maiden world title in thrilling but controversial fashion at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, would put some of that cost down to Hamilton himself after blaming the Briton for their high-speed incident at Copse Corner during the British Grand Prix at Silverstone, one of the fastest turns in Formula 1 where the pair made contact and Verstappen was sent flying across the gravel into the barriers. Follow all the latest F1 news below.