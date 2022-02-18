F1 news LIVE: Lewis Hamilton and George Russell launch Mercedes car alongside Toto Wolff

Lewis Hamilton Breaks Months Of Silence
Lewis Hamilton and George Russell have launched Mercedes’ new car for the 2022 Formula 1 season just a day after it was confirmed Michael Masi would be replaced as race director following the controversy that marred the climax of 2021.
Masi has paid the price for his decision making at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix with Hamilton speaking for the first time on the events in December which cost him an eighth world title. “I never ever said I was going to stop,” he said on Friday. “I love doing what I do, and it is such a privilege working with this large group of people and you feel like you are part of a family. There is nothing quite like it.”
Reflecting on the moments after the Yas Marina race, Hamilton added: “It was a difficult time for me and a time where I needed to take a step back and focus on the present. “I had my family all around me and creating great memories. I eventually got to a point where I decided I would be attacking again coming into another season and working with Toto and George.” Follow all the latest Formula One news and updates below:
Mercedes F1 W13: Key differences for new car
The F1 W13 has been designed to F1‘s radical new rules aimed at improving wheel-to-wheel racing and features the cleaner, swept-back aerodynamics and bigger 18-inch wheels of the new era.
The car, which will be driven by Hamilton and new team mate George Russell who moves up from Williams, also has the return of Mercedes’ traditional silver livery after the team ran a black colour scheme in a stand against racism for the last two seasons.
Mercedes have dominated the last rules era which began with the introduction of the turbo-hybrid power units in 2014.
Toto Wolff urges caution over new Mercedes car W13
Mercedes on Friday took the wraps off their 2022 Formula One challenger, but Toto Wolff was only cautiously optimistic that Lewis Hamilton can bounce back to claim a record-breaking eighth world title.
“The hopes are, first of all, that we have a competitive car,” said team boss Toto Wolff.
“We don’t know whether we’re even in the hunt for another title.
“My hope is that the car goes fast and that Lewis and George are happy with how it drives and that would be a good starting point.”
Alpha Tauri launch new AT03 car for 2022 F1 season
Alpha Tauri has launched its new AT03 Formula 1 car ahead of the 2022 campaign.
The Italian squad is the sister team of Red Bull is was rebranded from 2020 onwards in order to promote the fashion brand operated by the same parent company.
The team finished seventh in the constructors’ standings in the 2021 season and is hoping that its revamped challenger can continue the strong progress the team has made across the past couple of seasons.
Lewis Hamilton said he is ready to attack the new Formula One season on his return to the public spotlight.
Hamilton, 37, was speaking for the first time since he lost the world championship in controversial circumstances to Max Verstappen in Abu Dhabi on 12 December.
The seven-time world champion was disillusioned following the debacle in the desert and, at one stage, it was unclear if he would return to the grid.
“I never ever said I was going to stop,” said Hamilton at Mercedes’ launch. “I love doing what I do, and it is such a privilege working with this large group of people and you feel like you are part of a family. There is nothing quite like it.
“It was a difficult time for me and a time where I needed to take a step back and focus on the present.
“I had my family all around me and creating great memories. I eventually got to a point where I decided I would be attacking again coming into another season and working with Toto and George.”
Hamilton was beaten to the title on the final lap of the season after race director Michael Masi allowed some but not all cars to unlap themselves under a late safety car to set up a dramatic shootout for the championship.
Hamilton appeared alongside new teammate George Russell as Mercedes unveiled their 2022 car at Silverstone on Friday, ending months of uncertainty surrounding the 37-year-old’s future in the sport.
Toto Wolff claims F1 is in its best-ever moment
Toto Wolff: “Yes it is, I asked somebody in the paddock, more than 30 years of F1, ‘is it the best youv’e seen?’
“He had Senna years, Schumacher years, he said, ‘the best ever’. Audiences through the roof. Abu Dhabi was the second-most viewed event of the year after the Euro 2020 final.
“There was 108 million viewers, only 101 million for the Super Bowl.”
Toto Wolff: “So much sweat and tears have gone into this car. Now we need to drive fast.
“Shaking it, seeing if it holds together. Silverstone isn’t the greatest place to drive it.
The temperature is OK, just rain, we had minus-temperatures. If the sensors tell us the right data.”
Hywel Thomas: “If we’ve done a good job you shouldn’t see anything from the power unit.
“We want the power unit and the chassis to work harmoniously.”
