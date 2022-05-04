F1 news LIVE: CEO Tobias Moers leaves Aston Martin

Mercedes have endured a difficult start to the 2022 Formula 1 season having only accummulated 77 points from the first four races leaving them 47 points behind leading team Ferrari. Despite their struggles, Team Principal Toto Wolff is impressed with the “positive” relationship developing between the new driving partnership of George Russell and Lewis Hamilton.
Russell is in his first year as a full-time Mercedes driver and has settled brilliantly. He currently sits fourth in the drivers’ championship and is 21 points ahead of his seven-time world champion teammate, with Nico Rosberg believeing that Hamilton “passionately hates losing” to his teammate.
The Emilia Romagna Grand Prix was particularly tough for Hamilton who finished outside the top 10 in P13 but Russell managed to fight his way up to P4 and rescue some points for Mercedes after a strenuous weekend. Speaking after the race, Wolff praised the way the two drivers were working together but admitted having regrets that Mercedes haven’t yet given them a car to fight for wins this season.
“I’m very impressed with how [George has] settled in, how professionally and analytically he helps to assess the situation,” he said. “The combination is one of the very few highlights I have at the moment on our journey – how well the two of them work together, with no friction; on the contrary, [they’re] very productive and positive for the team.”
F1 mourns the death of pioneer Tony Brooks
Tony Brooks – one of F1’s pioneers, who was a star of the sport in the 1950s – has been mourned today after his death at the age of 90 was announced on Tuesday.
Brooks won six grands prix during his career and only narrowly missed out on lifting the drivers’ championship in 1959, finishing as runner-up to Jack Brabham.
The Brit was the most successful driver of his era after Juan Manuel Fangio, Alberto Ascari and Stirling Moss and is widely regarded as one of the best drivers never to win an F1 title.
McLaren boss insists ‘no rush’ over new contract for Daniel Ricciardo
Daniel Ricciardo’s future beyond next year is undecided, with McLaren CEO Zak Brown adamant there is “no rush” to secure the Australian to a long-term deal.
Ricciardo, who is tied down until the end of the 2023, has managed to improve on what was a disappointing debut season after switching from Renault in 2021.
The 32-year-old is currently 11th in the drivers’ championship, with 11 points, including a best finish of sixth in Melbourne.
But after four races, Ricciardo is still well behind teammate Lando Norris, who is sixth on 35 points, having extended his contract to the end of 2025.
And Brown admits McLaren will assess their options before committing to a similar deal for Ricciardo.
Toto Wolff ponders Mercedes change to combat porpoising
Toto Wolff has admitted he is considering a switch of strategy as Mercedes continue to struggle to find solutions to their ‘porpoising’ problems.
Several teams have encountered issues with their cars bouncing due to the new car designs suffering with unexpected aerodynamic impacts, leading to the term which has become quickly widespread and adopted into the Formula One lexicon.
The German team, who have won the Constructors’ Championship every year since 2014, have been off the pace at the first four races of the 2022 Formula 1 season.
A significant problem has been porpoising, the bouncing of Mercedes’ new W13 car due to downforce issues that left Russell with back and chest pains after the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.
F1 race calendar 2022: Full list of dates for every grand prix in biggest season ever
Formula 1 is in the midst of the biggest season in its 72-year history over 2022 with 23 races planned at top class racing venues around the world.
The series has been on an expansion drive ever since owners Liberty Media purchased it from Bernie Ecclestone back in 2017, with focus placed on key financial territories including the Middle East and North America.
All but one of the tracks scheduled to host a grand prix in 2022 have done so far before. This season brings a brand new race in the United States onto the calendar in May, as the Miami International Autodrome makes its debut as the second US event alongside the Circuit of the Americas in Texas. The Florida venue will see drivers navigate 19 corners around the Hard Rock Stadium, home of NFL team Miami Dolphins.
Plenty of the circuits the drivers will compete around this year are making a return for the first time since 2019, owing to Covid-19 interruptions preventing them from hosting their regularly scheduled events. The likes of Suzuka in Japan, Marina Bay in Singapore and the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Canada are favourites among fans and will be welcomed back with open arms after dropping off the calendar in 2020 and 2021, while the Albert Park circuit in Australia has been revamped during its absence in an effort to provide more exciting racing.
F1 2022: The best pre-order deals on Playstation, Xbox and PC
The next installment in the official Formula 1 racing game series is on its way with a release date of 1 July on the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox series X/S and PC.
Developed by Codemasters and now published by EA, F1 22 is the latest entry and will be based on the current season of the Formula 1 World Championship.
F1 21 made some changes to the franchise when it released last year. Notably, it introduced a new story mode titled “Braking Point” so there is a chance we might also see a similar campaign being introduced in this follow-up.
Now that a release date has been confirmed for F1 22, it’s a good time to check out some pre-order deals so you can get the copy that’s right for you at a reasonable price. If you have been struggling to get your hands on a PS5 or an Xbox series X but want to upgrade your last-gen copy once you make the switch, then the “Champions Edition” of the game will give you dual entitlement as well as additional content.
To find out where to buy F1 22 and what the Champions Edition will include, read the article below.
Both F1 race directors test positive for Covid ahead of Miami Grand Prix
Niels Wittich and Eduardo Freitas, installed to replace Michael Masi in a now-shared role ahead of the 2022 F1 season, are currently unable to travel to the United States under immigration rules.
They will be unable to travel to next weekend’s inaugural race in Miami unless they return a negative test.
The FIA has said it will not “disclose medical information regarding our personnel unless it is relevant to the running of an event”, but it has been reported that they expect Wittich to test negative and be able to attend the race in Florida.
Freitas has so far only operated as a deputy to Wittich this season and was not expected to be in Miami.
Lewis Hamilton ‘passionately hates’ losing to team-mate George Russell, claims Nico Rosberg
Lewis Hamilton is enduring a “very tough situation” according to former team-mate Nico Rosberg as George Russell outperforms the seven-time world champion despite Mercedes’ problems in 2022.
“It’s definitely a very tough situation for Lewis,” Nico Rosberg told Sky Sports. “He’s won a race in every season of his career and it looks like maybe this will be the year when he can’t win anymore.
“You can see how the tension is rising and that’s natural. Lewis will obviously start to show those emotions a little bit.
“Nevertheless, with the experience he has I think he will eventually manage to keep those under control. Let’s not forget also Lewis hates ending up behind his team-mate.
“Even if you’re 11th or 13th he really passionately hates coming in behind his team-mate – it makes him very angry and that also happened at Imola in qualifying and the sprint race so it will put the tension up a lot, especially in the engineering room where Lewis will be pushing harder and harder. It will be interesting to watch how that unfolds.”
Car problems mean F1 title already ‘out of reach’ for Mercedes
This year’s F1 world championships already looks out of reach for Mercedes, says two-time winner Mika Hakkinen.
The Silver Arrows have been off the pace set by Ferrari and Red Bull in the opening four races of the 2022 season as the continue to struggle under the FIA’s new regulations.
Following the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix last weekend, George Russell sits fourth in the drivers’ standings, 37 points adrift of leader Charles Leclerc. Seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton is even further off the pace having picked up just 28 points so far this season.
Meanwhile in the constructors’ championship, Mercedes are down in third and already have a 47-point deficit to make up on Ferrari.
And Hakkinen, who claimed back-to-back drivers’ titles with McLaren in 1998 and 1999, feels Mercedes are out of the running for both world championships just four races into the 2022 campaign.
Red Bull ‘would be mad’ to replace Sergio Perez with Pierre Gasly
The 32-year-old Mexican joined the Austrian F1 team ahead of the 2021 season after being let go by Racing Point – who would later become Aston Martin.
Perez has been impressive since arriving at Red Bull, acting as a superb teammate for Max Verstappen who won the world title last year.
He also claimed a race victory of his own at the 2021 Azerbaijan Grand Prix.
And Van der Grint feels it would be a major mistake if Red Bull considered bringing back their former driver Gasly – who has been linked with a return – to replace Perez for 2023.
Lewis Hamilton doesn’t want F1 to axe ‘crown jewel’ Monaco Grand Prix
And with the Monaco race’s contract set to expire at the end of this season, there are fears it could be ousted from the schedule in the near future.
But Hamilton, who has won the Monaco race three times, feels it is important to keep the most prestigious tracks on the calendar.
