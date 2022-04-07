F1 news LIVE: Australian Grand Prix build-up as Ferrari expect ‘significant’ power increase

Hamilton Admits To Struggling Mentally
The Australian Grand Prix is fast approaching after an action-packed start to the 2022 F1 season. Ferrari and Red Bull have been vying for supremacy at the front of the grid, with Charles Leclerc taking victory in Bahrain after Max Verstappen suffered a dramatic power failure. The Red Bull’s recovered in Saudi Arabia, though, despite the shadow cast over the race when a missile attack hit an oil refinery less than ten miles from the track. Verstappen managed to hold off Leclerc over the course of a thrilling race to keep the championship very evenly poised as the teams now prepare for this weekend’s stop in Melbourne.
Mercedes have far more work to do than most after a disastrous start to their season. Lewis Hamilton has struggled badly for pace and only mustered a 10th place finish in Saudi Arabia. Team principal Toto Wolff has downplayed any hope of an immediate uplift, though, warning that there is no “quick fix” to the car’s issues. “The car isn’t as good as the Red Bull and the Ferrari,” he said. “It hovers in the grey area where you can’t challenge the front but you’re certainly faster than the midfield behind you.”
Ferrari believe they have found that added edge, though, with one report claiming they are yet to show the true power of their engine and may still withhold it until the Spanish Grand Prix. “It seems [Mattia] Binotto’s team is then also playing strategy, not wanting to show the true power of their unit this early in the season,” the report stated.
Follow all the latest F1 news and build up to the Australian Grand Prix after a thrilling start to the 2022 Formula 1 season:
F1 latest news ahead of Australian GP
Australian driver Daniel Ricciardo has said a points finish at his home race this weekend would “feel like a win”.
Both Ricciardo and Lando Norris finished outside the points in the season opener, before Norris’ seventh place earned the team their first top-10 in Saudi Arabia, as Ricciardo failed to finish the race.
And while winning the Australian GP continues to elude the Perth-born driver, he insists scoring points would feel like a victory given where the team is currently at.
Speaking to GP Fans, he said: “Maybe we will be lucky and fight for points. I know we’re not aiming very high with that, but that’s the only thing we can go for at the moment.
“Until we get major updates to the car, I think any place in the top ten feels like a win. Lando and I felt in Jeddah that the car felt a lot better.
“It doesn’t feel bad, we just need a bit more grip and downforce. That’s encouraging. I don’t think we are out of the race, we just need to find improvements.”
More on the Aussie’s excitement to be back on home soil:
Karl Matchett7 April 2022 16:30
Toto Wolff warns there will be ‘no magic fix’ for Mercedes at Australian Grand Prix
Mercedes won’t be looking at a dramatic turnaround in race No.3 of the 2022 Formula One season, according to Toto Wolff.
The boss has been disappointed by the team’s showings at both Bahrain and Saudi Arabia – despite standing second in the constructor championship at present, Mercedes have been well off the pace in both races.
They are ahead of Red Bull only by virtue of their opening-raceday issues, with Max Verstappen roaring back to win last time out while George Russell placed fifth and Lewis Hamilton came home in 10th.
It’s a far cry from the regular victories and podium finishes during last year’s epic title fight, and there’s still more pain to come in the short term, says Wolff.
“We are in a learning race and the first two weekends have shown we still have plenty to learn,” he said.
“At the moment, our track performance is not meeting our own expectations, but everyone at Brackley and Brixworth is focused on understanding the problems and finding the right solutions.
“There won’t be a magic fix for the next race weekend, but we’re pushing to steadily bring gains over the upcoming races, to hopefully move us closer to the front of the pack.
“Until then, we need to maximise each opportunity and make the most of the package we have.”
Karl Matchett7 April 2022 16:15
F1 latest news
The Scuderia have made a sensational start to the 2022 season, currently leading the drivers’ and constructors championships.
But according to Formu1a.uno they have still not shown the full potential of their power unit and plan to do so as the season progresses.
“The engineers say it quietly, but Ferrari is sure to be the engine manufacturer that has recovered the most power compared to last season, despite the introduction of E10 fuels,” the report states.
“It seems [Mattia] Binotto’s team is then also playing strategy, not wanting to show the true power of their unit this early in the season.”
Karl Matchett7 April 2022 16:00
F1 latest news
Engineering Director Andrew Shovlin says Mercedes will be taking a “phased” approach to improving the cars for Hamilton and Russell over the coming races, after going “a bit too far” with their fine-tuning before qualifying in Saudi Arabia.
That weekend saw Hamilton shockingly eliminated in Q1, but Shovlin believes that the gap between Mercedes and the midfield gives them “breathing space” to experiment as they try to catch the front-runners.
“We’re under no illusions what that performance gap is, and in Jeddah, it was ultimately a bit bigger than in Bahrain,” he said.
“We’ve got quite a lot to find both in qualifying and on long run if we want to challenge the Ferrari and the Red Bull cars. However, behind us it looks like we have a bit of margin to that midfield.
“We need to do a good job to be ahead of them, but we have a bit of margin and that buys us a bit of breathing space to allow us to experiment on the weekends, to try and bring solutions to lift the level of performance of the car. Everyone is working very hard to try and understand the issue and bring solutions and we are going to be doing that in a phased way over the next few races.”
Karl Matchett7 April 2022 15:45
F1 latest news ahead of Australian GP
Lewis Hamilton is braced for more misery in Melbourne after his Mercedes team ruled out any major upgrades for this weekend’s Australian Grand Prix.
Hamilton has already been cast 29 points adrift in the championship race after he finished only 10th at the second round in Saudi Arabia a fortnight ago.
Mercedes have dominated the sport since 2014 – carrying Hamilton to six titles and winning an unprecedented eight constructors’ championships in succession.
But Hamilton and new British team-mate George Russell have all but written off their aspirations unless Mercedes can radically improve their underperforming car.
Mercedes’ season has been derailed by ‘porpoising’ – the phenomenon seen this year when the car violently bounces on its suspension at high speed.
The problem caught Mercedes completely off guard, and Russell said it is the source of 99 per cent of the team’s problems.
It had been suggested that the Silver Arrows would bring a new rear wing and a revised floor to Melbourne for Formula One’s first race Down Under in two years.
But the PA news agency understands that no big updates are planned for Sunday’s race at Albert Park.
Karl Matchett7 April 2022 15:30
F1 latest news
Nico Hulkenberg stepped in for Sebastian Vettel for the first two races of the season and it’s fair to say he caught the bug for driving again.
Aston Martin’s reserve driver this season, the German finished 17th and 12th in his two races in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, finishing ahead of fellow AM driver Lance Stroll in the second.
And he’s open to a return on a more permanent basis, though notes it won’t be a quick option.
“Yes, of course, if there is a good opportunity, definitely I’m up for it [a full-time return to F1]. Now having been away and having done Bahrain, the rush of qualifying, the excitement of the race, the battling on Lap 1, there is a lot of great things that happen in Formula 1, and it’s a lot of fun,” he said.
“So, if the right opportunity is there, of course, but that’s not going to be an easy, easy task. I think everyone’s learning curve is very steep with these new cars. There’s lots to learn, you know, and we’ll continue for the months to come.
“I am happy to have helped the team by standing in again and I will remain on standby should I be needed again.”
Karl Matchett7 April 2022 15:15
F1 latest news ahead of Australian Grand Prix
Formula One world champion Max Verstappen said he will try to keep his off-track commitments in check and focus on his day job as a racer, wary that his title defence might suffer with too many distractions.
The Dutch Red Bull driver is hot property for media, sponsors and fans after his 2021 triumph, and the relaxation of biosecurity protocols could mean more demands on his time.
“Even if there is no Covid for sure I’m not going to do more… on weekends because I’m there to race, I’m not there to entertain the crowds,” he told a small group of reporters on Thursday at Albert Park ahead of Sunday’s Australian Grand Prix.
“I’ll entertain them by doing that on the track. Otherwise you get upset, you don’t feel good and it’s going to hurt your performance. So you need to just keep it exactly the same, the same approach as other race weekends.”
Karl Matchett7 April 2022 15:00
F1 latest news ahead of Australian Grand Prix
The big target for Carlos Sainz this season is simple: to get his first victory at a Grand Prix.
Ferrari have started the season superbly well and the Spaniard has been on the podium twice, with teammate Charles Leclerc winning in Bahrain.
But as Sainz told BTG podcast, he wants a win of his own this season – as well as having bolder ambitions in future.
“I would like to get a win, and the rest, let’s see,” said Sainz.
“I keep chasing my dream in Formula 1, which is to win the first race obviously, then a championship. But to win a championship, you need to win a race.
“I will keep chasing that; I am not saying it will happen but it’s what I wake up every morning or go to sleep with in my head every day, so I wish it to happen.
“To win a world championship, you need a win and consistent podiums, and over the last few years, I have shown, and I have proved to myself, that every time I had an opportunity to score a podium, I’ve got it.
“I have had the chance to win once or twice, and I’ve nearly made it. So, I am confident; you give me the right car, I think I can be there.”
Sainz’s next opportunity comes in Melbourne this weekend.
Karl Matchett7 April 2022 14:45
F1 latest news
Sebastian Vettel is hoping to hit the ground running for Aston Martin this weekend, having missed the opening two rounds of the 2022 F1 season through Covid.
He’ll start his campaign this time around in Australia and knows he has to face a steep learning curve after a month out of the car.
“After testing positive and missing the first two races, it feels a bit like arriving late to school, so I’m really keen to get going again,” said Vettel.
“Starting my season in Australia is something I’ve done before, of course, and it’s also great that Formula 1 is returning after a difficult couple of years.
“For me, after nearly a month out of the car, it will be important to learn throughout the practice sessions, and I hope we can take some steps forward in what is usually an exciting and unpredictable race.”
Teammate Lance Stroll is hoping that some upgrades to the track make it an extra fun race.
“Melbourne is such a great sporting city, and the Albert Park track is always fun to drive.
“I’m looking forward to sampling the revised layout and the resurfaced track, which will hopefully improve overtaking – especially into Turn 13, which has been tightened. In fact, it will be very interesting to see how these new ground effect cars perform here, as they should also hopefully make racing closer and more exciting.”
Karl Matchett7 April 2022 14:30
F1 latest news ahead of Australian Grand Prix
Pirelli’s tyre compounds for this weekend’s race: Hard C2, Medium C3 and Soft C5.
Mario Isola, Pirelli Motorsport Director:
“The circuit layout has been heavily revised to improve overtaking and, as a result, there’s also new asphalt that should be quite smooth. The track is likely to offer very low levels of grip at the start, and conditions could be more variable.
“We decided to opt for the step in the compound nominations, as we noticed that there was a relatively small performance gap between the C3 and C4 compounds during development testing, and we believe that the new Albert Park is a good place to try out this option.”
Karl Matchett7 April 2022 14:15