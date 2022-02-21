F1 news LIVE: 2022 winter testing dates approach as Lewis Hamilton clarifies Max Verstappen rivalry

Lewis Hamilton Breaks Months Of Silence

Lewis Hamilton is back after joining forces with George Russell to launch Mercedes’ new W13 car for the 2022 Formula 1 season. And Hamilton has clarified the uncertainty surrounding his future with the FIA dismissing Michael Masi, who has been replaced as race director following the chaotic Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Attenion now turns to winter testing, with most cars now launched, with Barcelona and Bahrain crucial in revealing who has the early advantage as F1 prepares for a new era following the introduction of drastic new rules.

Masi has paid the price for his decision making at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix with Hamilton speaking for the first time on the events in December which cost him an eighth world title. “I never ever said I was going to stop,” he said on Friday. “I love doing what I do, and it is such a privilege working with this large group of people and you feel like you are part of a family. There is nothing quite like it.”

Reflecting on the moments after the Yas Marina race, Hamilton added: “It was a difficult time for me and a time where I needed to take a step back and focus on the present. “I had my family all around me and creating great memories. I eventually got to a point where I decided I would be attacking again coming into another season and working with Toto and George.” Follow all the latest Formula One news and updates below: