F1 news LIVE: 2022 winter testing dates approach as Lewis Hamilton clarifies Max Verstappen rivalry

Lewis Hamilton Breaks Months Of Silence
Lewis Hamilton is back after joining forces with George Russell to launch Mercedes’ new W13 car for the 2022 Formula 1 season. And Hamilton has clarified the uncertainty surrounding his future with the FIA dismissing Michael Masi, who has been replaced as race director following the chaotic Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
Attenion now turns to winter testing, with most cars now launched, with Barcelona and Bahrain crucial in revealing who has the early advantage as F1 prepares for a new era following the introduction of drastic new rules.
Masi has paid the price for his decision making at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix with Hamilton speaking for the first time on the events in December which cost him an eighth world title. “I never ever said I was going to stop,” he said on Friday. “I love doing what I do, and it is such a privilege working with this large group of people and you feel like you are part of a family. There is nothing quite like it.”
Reflecting on the moments after the Yas Marina race, Hamilton added: “It was a difficult time for me and a time where I needed to take a step back and focus on the present. “I had my family all around me and creating great memories. I eventually got to a point where I decided I would be attacking again coming into another season and working with Toto and George.” Follow all the latest Formula One news and updates below:
George Russell tipped ‘to beat Lewis Hamilton from the start’
George Russell has been tipped ‘to beat Lewis Hamilton from the start’ by Ralf Schumacher.
“I thought it was interesting how gentle the two drivers, Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, were with each other [at the launch],” Schumacher told Speedweek.
“The young Russell was very careful with his comments and emphasised he wants to learn a lot now.
“The tone was quite different when George replaced Lewis in Bahrain 2020 (Sakhir Grand Prix when Hamilton had COVID) and drove alongside Valtteri Bottas. But I’m convinced that internally it looks different, and I already believe he can beat Lewis from the start.”
Jack Rathborn21 February 2022 13:45
F1 car launches: Every team’s new livery and full gallery for 2022 season
Formula 1 teams are launching their new cars for the 2022 season, as a new era takes hold.
2022 sees F1 undergo a significant regulation change which has led to a completely new era of car design, meaning there is potential for the grid order to be shaken up and for backmarker teams to challenge further up the grid order. The new rules will require teams to have nailed the finer details of the transition in order to succeed.
The regulation change has been devised in order to increase the quality of racing in F1. The return of ground effect aerodynamics is designed to allow drivers to follow one another more closely and encourage more intense wheel-to-wheel racing, while a five-inch increase in the width of the Pirelli size is part of plan to allow drivers to push harder for longer.
Jack Rathborn21 February 2022 13:30
Toto Wolff ‘never worried’ Lewis Hamilton would retire from Formula 1
Hamilton will speak publicly for the first time since the contentious Abu Dhabi Grand Prix – and a day after Michael Masi was dropped as race director – when Mercedes launches its new car at Silverstone on Friday.
Hamilton said the race at Yas Marina on December 12 was “manipulated” after Masi seemed to bend the rules to allow the British driver’s rival Max Verstappen the chance to win the title following a late safety car.
Jack Rathborn21 February 2022 13:15
Mercedes and Red Bull could be playing catch-up in F1 in 2022, Ross Brawn believes
And Brawn, who has spearheaded a massive overhaul of the sport’s technical regulations, says Mercedes – winners of the past eight constructors’ championships – and Red Bull might have taken their eyes off the ball.
Jack Rathborn21 February 2022 13:00
Toto Wolff admits Abu Dhabi ‘impossible to forget’ for Mercedes
Toto Wolff admits the crushing loss at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix is “impossible to forget” for Mercedes.
Wolff said: “I think it’s in the past and with the measures that have been announced by [FIA president] Mohammed [Ben Sulayem], we need to put it aside.
“We are not going to forget it, that’s simply not possible but we need to look into 2022, and especially today, launching the car, this should be the moment, with the steps that have been taken by the FIA, embark with encouragement on the season.”
Jack Rathborn21 February 2022 12:45
Valtteri Bottas doubts George Russell can beat Lewis Hamilton
Valtteri Bottas doubts George Russell can beat Lewis Hamilton due to the consistency of the seven-time world champion.
A former Silver Arrows teammate to Hamilton, Bottas maintains Russell does have the speed, but will ultimately come unstuck with
“I don’t see anyone else beating Lewis in the near future in the same machinery,” the Finn told The Sun. “George will adjust well because he has been with Mercedes for some years. But beating Lewis is not easy. I have experienced that.”
“Every driver has form that is a little bit up and down, but his baseline for performance is just so high. Even when he has a bad day it is not too bad. It is his consistency over the season.”
Jack Rathborn21 February 2022 12:30
F1 news: Mercedes-AMG test out W13 at Silverstone
Jack Rathborn21 February 2022 12:15
Lewis Hamilton’s Abu Dhabi frustrations ‘have nothing to do with’ Max Verstappen
Hamilton kept tight-lipped over the saga and initially refused to confirm he would return for the 2022 season, but the seven-time world champion cleared the air at Mercedes’ car reveal last week and insisted he does not blame Verstappen for what happened.
“This has nothing to do with Max,” Hamilton said. “Max did everything a driver would do given the opportunity he was given.
Jack Rathborn21 February 2022 12:00
Valtteri Bottas ‘excited’ for Alfa Romeo adventure after five years with Mercedes
Valtteri Bottas is “excited” for his next challenge with Alfa Romeo after five years with Mercedes.
“When I joined Mercedes. It was difficult for me to take the lead because of Lewis being there,” Bottas said.
“With him being in the team, it was always difficult for me to take that lead role. So now it is different and a fresh start for me — and having that lead role is a good feeling. A part of me is always going to miss working at Mercedes. Now I have started looking back at my time there, I have tried to take all the positive moments we had.
“There were great moments and I enjoyed working with Lewis and Toto, but I am also really excited for my new chapter. I’m sure with the experience I have with Williams and after five years at Mercedes, I will be able to help the team move forward.
“I feel really comfortable with my role. Yes, there is a responsibility and I have commitments to the team, but it is exciting.”
Jack Rathborn21 February 2022 11:45
Haas debut 2022 F1 car at Barcelona shakedown
Haas have become the latest F1 team to debut its 2022 car on track.
Their VF22 car has been seen leaving the garage at Barcelona.
Nikita Mazepin and Mick Schumacher will hope to improve on last season’s struggles with focus switching early to 2022 ahead of the new era under new regulations.
Jack Rathborn21 February 2022 11:30