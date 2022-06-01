F1 LIVE: Toto Wolff calls for Monaco Grand Prix changes as FIA criticised over Red Bull decisions

Vettel Puts Focus On Climate Change At Miami GP
The past few days have been amazing ones for Sergio Perez after he triumphed in a chaotic and thrilling Monaco Grand Prix on Sunday, immediately followed by extendeding his Red Bull contract to 2024 on Monday. The good news kept coming for Red Bull when the FIA dismissed complaints against both drivers, Perez and Max Verstappen, from Ferrari.
The latter team have been left having to pick up the pieces after Charles Leclerc lost not only pole position but even a podium spot, with calls by the team during the rain-delayed race jproving exceptionally costly and leaving Leclerc furious – and off top spot in the championship race, too.
Mick Schumacher thankfully walked away unharmed from a crash which saw his Haas machinery sensationally split in two, while there was again frustration for Lewis Hamilton as he was stuck behind an unaccommodating Fernando Alonso. Follow live news and reaction from the Monaco Grand Prix below:
Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso still have ‘needle’ between them, Martin Brundle claims
Hamilton was showing far superior pace than Alonso at the Monte Carlo circuit but failed to find a way past the Spaniard as he was forced to settle for eighth place.
And Brundle feels the Monaco race showed there is still some tension between the two former world champions who were teammates at McLaren 15 years ago.
Speaking in his Sky Sports column, he said: “[Lando] Norris had that luxury of an extra stop because behind him Fernando Alonso went into a steady, but necessary for him, tyre preservation mode with the rest of the field queued up behind him, starting with a very frustrated Lewis Hamilton.
“‘That’s not my problem’ said Fernando, and you can’t help but sense there’s still needle between them after their McLaren season as teammates back in 2007.”
Karl Matchett1 June 2022 12:20
F1 latest news
Zhou Guanyu says his close call with Yuki Tsunoda was a scary occasion as he just about saved his car from a collision after the wet conditions threatened to cause a crash.
Mick Schumacher was involved in a massive crash which he thankfully walked away from unscathed, but Alfa Romeo driver Zhou says he was just focused on keeping his wheels on the track.
“That was probably one of the closest laps ever behind Yuki, so I really had to dive up the inside at the last minute, and, unfortunately, he tried to cover a little bit and then the moment I tried to avoid that, I hit the wet patch.
“That was just about [keeping] the car on track there.”
Told that his save had looked “cool” in real-time, Zhou was honest about his in-the-moment feelings – but was looking forward to a different perspective.
“It wasn’t too cool in the cockpit, it was pretty scary! But it will be nice to have a look at the replay.”
Karl Matchett1 June 2022 12:00
Fernando Alonso still feeling effects of Australia crash
Twice Formula One world champion Fernando Alonso said he was still feeling the effects of a qualifying crash in Australia last month and expected to suffer for months to come.
The Alpine driver had bandages on both wrists after Sunday’s Monaco Grand Prix and told reporters they were a consequence of his Melbourne accident.
“It’s still from Australia,” he said, referring to a crash into the wall at Albert Park.
“Bones, ligaments, tendons, everything is a mess at the moment.
“I need two or three months and there is no surgery, nothing you can do. Just rest. Unfortunately, every two weeks I have to drive so I try to rest at home but it will take a few months,” added the 40-year-old.
Formula One has six more races scheduled, divided into pairs of double-headers, before the August break.
When it was jokingly suggested that Alonso could hand his car to the Renault-owned team’s Australian reserve driver Oscar Piastri, the Spaniard replied: “Yes, but we need the points.”
Alpine are sixth in the constructors’ championship but only a point behind Alfa Romeo and 19 adrift of McLaren after seven races with the top three — Red Bull, Ferrari and Mercedes — way ahead.
Alonso finished seventh in Monaco, ahead of Mercedes’ seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton who was unable to find a way past on the narrow street circuit despite having a faster car and the Spaniard lapping well off the pace.
Alonso said his strategy in the final stint had been to manage the tyres for 15 laps before then pushing for the remaining 15 to the finish.
“It was Hamilton’s problem,” he said. “This is Monaco and I love to keep people behind.”
Karl Matchett1 June 2022 11:40
F1 news
Ferrari were left perplexed by F1’s decision to not sanction Red Bull pair Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez during the Monaco GP, for perceived pit lane violations.
A protest went unheeded and left Mattia Binotto astounded, with Italian journalist Roberto Chinchero pointing out the lack of consistency in decision-making once more.
“Both Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez touched the yellow line exiting the pit lane. The two Red Bull drivers have done a manoeuvre that in the past has been sanctioned,” he told Motorsport.com.
“The FIA had not even opened an investigation and only after the Ferrari complaint, the case was discussed.
“The decision is scandalous: the RB18 did not cross the line with all the tyres so there was no violation for the stewards. A judgment that contradicts previous sentences.”
Karl Matchett1 June 2022 11:20
Gasly explains ‘creative’ overtake in Monaco
One of the moments of the weekend when Sunday’s race finally got underway was Pierre Gasly managing to edge past Daniel Ricciardo in unconventional fashion, surging past him as they made the entry to Swimming Pool.
It was the need to take risks which saw Gasly switch tyres first and that paid off as he got inventive.
“It was pretty tight, but I was so much faster than these guys, I just needed to calm myself,” Gasly explained after the race.
“I’d caught them so quickly, and then after you are like, OK, I want to pass, but it’s like if the guy is defending well, suddenly you’ve got no space on the right, no space on the left.
“Then you have to be creative. That’s what I tried to do. At the end of the day, F1 drivers, we are kind of artists, we need to find always new ideas.
“I tried to come up with unusual places to overtake, and that worked out, so I’m pleased with that.”
Karl Matchett1 June 2022 11:00
Button shocked by McLaren boss comments on Ricciardo
Daniel Ricciardo continues to struggle in his McLaren car somewhat and team boss Zak Brown recently acknowledged that the Australian had not lived up to expectations so far.
The comments came as a surprise to Jensen Button, who highlighted the importance of ensuring drivers are in the right frame of mind come race day.
“Zak is his own man and I can’t change his thoughts and what he says, but I was surprised that he came out and said that,” Button said on Sky Sports F1.
“Everyone with the team should be protecting these drivers.
“Formula 1 is a real mental game. They all have immense skill but you don’t perform if your head is not in the right place.
“I was surprised Zak came out and said he was not meeting expectations – we all know that. But when your Team Principal comes out and says that, it definitely hurts.
“I’m hoping they have talked since and they can just focus on getting the best out of Daniel and the team around him for the rest of the year. Then we’ll see where he ends up in the future.”
Karl Matchett1 June 2022 10:40
F1 news
Sergio Perez is revelling in his weekend victory and points out it was a big deal for his area of the world too, in a sporting sense, becoming the first Mexican to win the Monaco GP.
“Certainly, in terms of history of the sport, I’m a big fan of my sport,” he said. “So, certainly knowing what it means to win a race like this.
“I mean, they’re all very important, but certainly this is very special. And it goes very, very high in the list for my country.
“I certainly feel like at the moment, I’m the only Mexican – or even Latin American – driver on the grid.
“So, it just shows how difficult it is for us – not saying that for European drivers, it’s easy – but it just shows how difficult it is for us to make it into the sport and to have successful career in this sport.
“It is quite hard, but I have to say I’m extremely proud of it.”
Karl Matchett1 June 2022 10:21
Christian Horner pushes Sky Sports reporter into swimming pool after Monaco Grand Prix
Ferrari began the race with a front-row shutout, as Leclerc started on pole in his home race and Carlos Sainz lined up second. Leclerc’s misfortune in Monaco continued, however, as he came fourth, though Sainz was able to retain second spot.
After Sunday’s race, Horner was interviewed by Slater as the pair stood next to a trackside swimming pool, which the Red Bull team principal pushed the Sky reporter into while sporting a grin.
Karl Matchett1 June 2022 10:00
Max Verstappen admits he ‘might’ quit F1 when Red Bull contract ends
The 24-year-old has spent his entire career with in the Red Bull set-up, entering the grid with Toro Rosso as a 17-year-old before stepping up to Christian Horner’s team for the fifth race of the 2016 season.
Though the Dutchman will be 31 when the contract comes to an end, Verstappen has now suggested that he is keen to pursue other opportunities in motorsport and may consider leaving F1, though admits he is not certain what the long-term future holds.
Karl Matchett1 June 2022 09:45
Max Verstappen’s father unhappy with Red Bull for ‘favouring’ Sergio Perez
Perez secured his first victory of the season in Monte Carlo, rising from third on the grid to win with a fine drive during a chaotic, incident-filled race.
Ferrari, Red Bull’s title rivals, had started the race with Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz filling the front row but made several errors of strategy, allowing Verstappen to extend his advantage over Leclerc in the drivers’ championship standings after finishing third – one place ahead of the Monegasque.
However Jos Verstappen, Max’s father who started 106 races in Formula 1, feels that the team could have done more to allow the defending champion to challenge for victory in Monaco.
The 50-year-old thinks that Red Bull will need “every point” if his son is to hold off the challenge of Leclerc and cling on to his title.
Karl Matchett1 June 2022 09:30