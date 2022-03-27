F1 LIVE: Saudi Arabian Grand Prix latest updates today as Sergio Perez maintains lead after clean start

Follow latest updates from the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix as Sergio Perez starts on pole for the first time in his F1 career. The Mexican put together an impeccible lap around the tight streets of Jeddah in Q3 to put himself on the front of the grid, where he will have the Ferraris of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz in his mirrors starting second and third.
Perez’s teammate Max Verstappen begins fourth, with Alpine’s Esteban Ocon a very creditable fifth and Mercedes’ George Russell sixth. Lewis Hamilton starts the race 15th after a disastrous qualifying saw him struggle and exit at Q1.
Meanwhile a Saudi GP marshal has been removed after saying on Twitter he hoped seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton suffered an accident similar to Romain Grosjean’s fiery crash in Bahrain in 2020. A spokesman for Formula One’s governing body said the unnamed marshal, writing in Arabic, would play no further part in the race weekend in Jeddah.
Mick Schumacher suffered a high-speed crash during qualifying and was airlifted to hospital, and the 23-year-old will not participate despite being given a positive assessment after medical checks. Follow all the latest updates from Saudi Arabia below.
Alonso finally passes Ocon for P6
LAP 7/50: Finally Alonso makes it through but there were no team orders here!
The Spaniard has to do it the hard way, taking the outside line into Turn 1 and aggressively squeezing his team-mate as they made their way around the slow corner.
Now he will try and hunt down George Russell in the Mercedes, who is three seconds down the road.
Dan Austin27 March 2022 18:15
Alpine still battling and losing time
LAP 6/50: Fernando Alonso is the much faster of the two Alpine drivers right now but Esteban Ocon continues to block a pass on entry to corners, which is costing them time to George Russell ahead and could drop them into the clutches of Valtteri Bottas behind.
It feels a bit daft for the team to allow this to carry on much longer…
Dan Austin27 March 2022 18:14
Alonso and Ocon almost crash
LAP 5/50: The Alpines almost end up in the wall!
Fernando Alonso is challenging Esteban Ocon for sixth and the Frenchman makes a very, very late move to the left-hand side of the circuit, forcing his team-mate to hit the brakes hard in order to avoid a heavy accident.
The team will not be happy with Ocon’s conduct there.
Dan Austin27 March 2022 18:12
Russell passes Ocon for P5
LAP 4/50: George Russell has made up a place by passing Esteban Ocon for fifth.
It’s a great move from the Briton as he finds a gap down the inside of the final hairpin, and gains enough traction on exit from the corner in order to maintain the advantage and keep the Frenchman behind.
Some really strong overtakes in the first few laps of this race.
Dan Austin27 March 2022 18:10
Zhou struggling at start
LAP 3/50: Guanyu Zhou has dropped towards the back of the park off the start after his Alfa Romeo seemed to fall into an anti-stall mood when the lights went out.
The Chinese driver is frustrated on the team radio and is ahead only of Nicholas Latifi.
Dan Austin27 March 2022 18:09
Gasly swamped by Magnussen and Norris
LAP 2/50: It’s a tough start for Pierre Gasly who has dropped two places in just over a lap of racing, with Kevin Magnussen managing a superb pass at high speed on the straights with a narrow gap between him and the wall, before Norris is patient around the outside of Turn 1 to pass the Frenchman and take tenth sport.
The Alpha Tauri is now being lined up by Lance Stroll who is up to 11th.
Dan Austin27 March 2022 18:07
Verstappen makes overtake on Sainz into Turn 1
LAP 1/50: It’s a superb start for Red Bull who have maintained the lead and seen Max Verstappen overtake Carlos Sainz around the outside of Turn 2.
The Ferraris had begun to squabble and that left Sainz slow on entry Turn 1, with space left for Verstappen on the inside and he found the traction on the exit of the following corner to take full advantage.
Dan Austin27 March 2022 18:06
Lights out in Saudi Arabia and Perez maintains lead!
LAP 1/50: It’s light out in Saudi Arabia and the race is underway!
Sergio Perez has navigated Turn 1 safely and leads from Charles Leclerc in second and Max Verstappen in third.
Dan Austin27 March 2022 18:04
Cars are on the formation lap in Saudi Arabia
All 18 cars taking part in this evening’s race are now on the formation lap, taking a slow tour of the circuit while all mechanics and media personnel leave the grid.
We’re just a couple of minutes away from the start of the race, with Sergio Perez leading the field from the front for the first time in his 216-race career. Yuki Tsunoda is absent after his engine cut out on the way to the grid, while Mick Schumacher is missing too after his crash in qualifying yesterday.
Can he defend under pressure from both Ferraris into Turn 1? We’re about to find out…
Dan Austin27 March 2022 18:01
Horner prioritising “clean race” for Red Bull
Sergio Perez starts ahead of Max Verstappen for Red Bull for just the second time since they became team-mates at the beginning of 2021, and team principal Christian Horner says his priority is for both drivers to complete a clean race.
“Checo did an unbelieve lap yesterday, the lap of his life, “Horner told Sky Sports F1. “Hopefully we’ve got a good car for the race, We don’t really know what Ferrari’s race pace is. We’ve got very good end of straight speed, we’ve trimmed the car out a bit and could maybe be a bit lighter on the tyres. The most important thing is a clean race.”
Dan Austin27 March 2022 17:53