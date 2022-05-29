F1 LIVE: Monaco Grand Prix updates as Ferrari fight Red Bull after rain delay

Charles Leclerc Says Losing Monaco GP Would Be A ‘Bad Move’

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc secured pole position with an incredible lap in Saturday’s Formula 1 qualifying session and will be looking to complete a sensational home victory at the Monaco Grand Prix this afternoon. The Prancing Horse locked out on the front row with Leclerc’s teammate, Carlos Sainz, taking second ahead of Red Bull’s Sergio Perez despite the pair colliding at the end of qualifying after the Red Bull ran into the barriers.

The current world champion and title race leader Max Verstappen could only manage fourth after struggling to get the most out of his car on the famous street circuit. Leclerc is six points behind Verstappen in the standings and has a great opportunity to leap ahead of the Dutchman as pole position is vital for the race due to the lack of overtaking opportunities around the track.

McLaren’s Lando Norris battled to take fifth on the grid ahead of Mercedes’ George Russell, who again out-qualified seven-time world champion, Lewis Hamilton, who will start in eighth.

Follow all the action from the Monaco Grand Prix: