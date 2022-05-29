F1 LIVE: Monaco Grand Prix updates as Ferrari fight Red Bull after rain delay

Charles Leclerc Says Losing Monaco GP Would Be A ‘Bad Move’
Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc secured pole position with an incredible lap in Saturday’s Formula 1 qualifying session and will be looking to complete a sensational home victory at the Monaco Grand Prix this afternoon. The Prancing Horse locked out on the front row with Leclerc’s teammate, Carlos Sainz, taking second ahead of Red Bull’s Sergio Perez despite the pair colliding at the end of qualifying after the Red Bull ran into the barriers.
The current world champion and title race leader Max Verstappen could only manage fourth after struggling to get the most out of his car on the famous street circuit. Leclerc is six points behind Verstappen in the standings and has a great opportunity to leap ahead of the Dutchman as pole position is vital for the race due to the lack of overtaking opportunities around the track.
McLaren’s Lando Norris battled to take fifth on the grid ahead of Mercedes’ George Russell, who again out-qualified seven-time world champion, Lewis Hamilton, who will start in eighth.
Nightmare for Haas! Kevin Magnussen is already out of the race and now Mick Schumacher has crashed at the entrance to the swimming pool chicane.
He’s okay but the car is in two pieces. The safety car is coming out.
Michael Jones29 May 2022 15:50
26 laps down, here’s the top five:
1. Sergio Perez (Red Bull)
2. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari)
3. Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
4. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)
5. George Russell (Mercedes)
Michael Jones29 May 2022 15:48
Lap 23 and Carlos Sainz makes an exceptional save as he’s forced onto the wet part of the track and almost slides into the barriers. Incredibly he manages to hold it but gives up a bit a time to the leader Sergio Perez.
Michael Jones29 May 2022 15:47
George Russell has just set a new fastest lap of 1:23.633. He’s up to fifth as Hamilton finally goes ahead of Ocon to move back to eighth.
All the cars bar Lance Stroll and Alex Albon are onto the hard tyres now.
Michael Jones29 May 2022 15:46
Red Bull follow Ferrari in a double change onto the slicks and Sergio Perez comes out ahead of Carlos Sainz!
Max Verstappen also beats Charles Leclerc into the first corner.
Red Bull lead the race with Perez, then Sainz, Verstappen and Leclerc.
Michael Jones29 May 2022 15:43
A double pit for Ferrari as Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc both switch onto the slicks. Red Bull’s Perez and Verstappen are out in front with both on intermediate tyres.
Michael Jones29 May 2022 15:42
Esteban Ocon and Lewis Hamilton are grappling each other near Sainte Devote. Ocon tries to defend his position as Hamilton thinks he can make a move but the cars collide and the Mercedes comes off worse.
Ocon continues to frustrate Hamilton.
Michael Jones29 May 2022 15:39
Carlos Sainz is committing to slicks as he moves into the lead with Charles Leclerc switching to inters with a pit stop. Sergio Perez is 10 seconds off the leader but is setting the fastest laps.
Sainz has to hold him off. Leclerc returns to the circuit in third ahead of Verstappen.
Michael Jones29 May 2022 15:37
Lando Norris is being brought into the pit for inters as well. Ferrari seem to be committing to waiting for the slicks. A rough estimate is 10-12 laps before the track is fully dry.
17 laps down already. 60 to go.
Michael Jones29 May 2022 15:35
Hamilton drops behind Ocon after the pit stop as Sergio Perez comes into the pits.
A quick stop for the Red Bull and he gets out just ahead of George Russell with the quicker running intermediates.
Michael Jones29 May 2022 15:34