F1 LIVE: Monaco Grand Prix latest news and practice updates as Max Verstappen predicts ‘insane weekend’

Follow for live updates and the latest Formula One news from the Monaco Grand Prix as practice gets underway today at the iconic circuit in Monte Carlo. The sight of Formula One cars sweeping their way through the Monte Carlo streets is one of the finest in motorsport and it is set to be an important weekend in the title race as defending champion Max Verstappen looks to increase the pressure on Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, who will be aiming to deliver glory at his home circuit.
Verstappen has won three races in a row to seize the championship lead from Leclerc and was the race winner at the Monaco Grand Prix last time out, after the Monegasque driver was unable to start the race on pole position following a crash in qualifying. The title rivals are set to go head to head once again this weekend, with this afternoon’s practice sessions offering the first clues as to where the pace lies. “Monaco is always a hectic but special weekend,” Verstappen said this week. “Qualifying is critical.”
Mercedes, meanwhile, will be looking to build upon their encouraging form in last weekend’s Spanish Grand Prix in Barcelona. George Russell claimed a podium while Lewis Hamilton’s hopes were lifted, but team boss Toto Wolff has warned that Mercedes have traditionally struggled in Monaco on what is a “tricky” circuit for the Silver Arrows. Follow live build-up to Monaco Grand Prix practice and all the latest F1 news, below:
Mercedes explain changes in return to form at Spanish Grand Prix
The team have been struggling with pace and porpoising this season but they bagged two good results last Sunday. George Russell finished third, maintaining his streak as the only driver to finish every race in the top five, and Lewis Hamilton claimed fifth.
“I’ll try and break down the different elements of those [changes],” Vowles said in Mercedes’ post-race debrief video. “The first is temperatures. We were seeing 36-37 degrees ambient during the race weekend. The track was somewhere in the mid-40s.
“During the test it is more typical to see 16 degrees ambient, maybe 17, and the track more typically around about low 20s, 22, 25 and that creates quite a substantial difference on how the tyres are performing. Generally, you go quicker in the cooler conditions.”
Michael Jones27 May 2022 11:23
Lewis Hamilton insists there ‘isn’t a leader’ in Mercedes partnership with George Russell
Hamilton’s hopes of winning a record-breaking eighth world championship have all but disintegrated during a miserable start to the season for Mercedes and he trails teammate Russell by 28 points in the drivers’ standings.
His place at the pinnacle of the sport today remains undisputed, though, even as the new generation of drivers led by Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc begin to establish what appears to be a new era.
But when Russell was asked at a press conference what qualities he saw in Hamilton as a leader, the 37-year-old interjected and said: “Well, firstly, I wouldn’t say I’m the leader. George and I work equally hard together, I would say, to help drive the team and row just as hard as everyone else in the team.”
Michael Jones27 May 2022 11:15
‘He’s a very determined racing driver’: Lewis Hamilton expected to shun retirement to chase record F1 title
Lewis Hamilton has been backed to continue F1 for another season despite his early struggles in the current campaign.
Hamilton has dropped several hints about retirement over recent years, and many observers thought the devastation of losing the 2021 title fight to Max Verstappen might bring about the end of the seven-time world champion’s glittering career.
However, Hamilton has continued this season, in which Mercedes have fallen behind rivals Red Bull and Ferrari.
And former team owner Ross Brawn believes the 37-year-old is going nowhere.
Michael Jones27 May 2022 11:05
Sergio Perez a ‘team player’ but wants to fight Max Verstappen with ‘competitive’ Red Bull car
There was push back from Perez at Spanish Grand Prix with the team orders as he asked for teammate Max Verstappen to move out of the way. Perez eventually got to the front but was asked to move for Verstappen. The Mexican driver believed he had the pace to take the win but it was Verstappen who took top spot as Red Bull claimed a one-two.
Horner says Perez is mature enough to deal with having a defending champion as a teammate.
“Being Max Verstappen’s teammate is a bit of a head-screw for any driver, but I think Checo has got the maturity to deal with that at the stage he’s at in his career and with the experience that he’s got,” said Horner per RacingNews365.com.
Michael Jones27 May 2022 10:55
Red Bull guru Adrian Newey fears F1 car design is going in ‘wrong direction’
Red Bull’s chief technology officer Adrian Newey believes the regulation changes in regards to the weight of this season’s Formula One cars are taking the sport in the “wrong direction”.
F1 chiefs brought in the regulation changes to increase the chance for cars to overtake each other during races but Newey believes the move is part of a wider trend in which road cars are getting heavier.
“I think the principle of helping cars to overtake by reducing the sensitivity of the following car to the one in front is fine. I think it helps to be able to overtake a little better. I don’t think it’s a significant change but it will help a little,” Newey told Motorsport Magazin.
Michael Jones27 May 2022 10:46
George Russell reveals disagreement with new F1 rule
George Russell has revealed he disagrees with F1’s new rule that each team has to give their junior drivers at least two FP1 sessions this season.
However, Russell feels the opportunities given to the young racers will hinder them because of the pressure it puts on their shoulders.
He said: “I think, slightly counter-intuitively, I personally don’t think it’s correct to be getting drivers in for FP1 to showcase what they can do in front of the world in 60 minutes, in 10 laps in a car they have barely driven, and be judged off this.”
Michael Jones27 May 2022 10:37
Lewis Hamilton radio call gives ‘alarming true picture’ of Mercedes star’s feelings
Hamilton suffered a puncture after a collision with Haas driver Kavin Magnussen and he told his team he wanted to bow out of the race. But Mercedes asked him to carry on and the British driver managed to finish the race in fifth.
“Lewis’ contact with Kevin Magnussen on the opening lap surely cost him a chance of a spectacular result,” pundit Brundle wrote for Sky Sports. “He was 50 seconds behind the leader on lap two and 54 seconds at the end despite backing off by four seconds on the final tour.”
Michael Jones27 May 2022 10:28
Bernie Ecclestone arrested in Brazil for illegally carrying gun on private plane to Switzerland
Former Formula One supremo Bernie Ecclestone was arrested in Brazil late on Wednesday for illegally carrying a gun while boarding a private plane to Switzerland, local police said.
The Brazilian police found an undocumented LW Seecamp .32 gun in Ecclestone’s luggage during an X-ray screening, police said in a statement, adding that he was then arrested and taken to a facility at Viracopos airport in Campinas.
Ecclestone acknowledged owning the gun, but said he was unaware it was in his luggage at the time, police said. The Briton paid bail and was freed to travel to Switzerland.
Michael Jones27 May 2022 10:20
Haas disappointed by ‘lost opportunities’ at Spanish Grand Prix
Haas team principal Guenther Steiner has admitted he is disappointed they failed to secure any points at the Spanish Grand Prix.
The American F1 team, whose drivers are Kevin Magnussen and Mick Schumacher, have already accumulated 15 points this season, a significant improvement from their tally of zero in 2021.
But they could only muster 14th and 17th positions in Barcelona despite qualifying eighth and 10th in Saturday’s qualifying. And the race result was something Haas boss Steinier was thoroughly disappointed by.
Speaking to Motorsport.com, he said: “It gets to you a little bit because they are lost opportunities.
Michael Jones27 May 2022 10:12
F1 race calendar 2022: Full list of dates for every grand prix in biggest season ever
Formula 1 is in the midst of the biggest season in its 72-year history over 2022 with 23 races planned at top class racing venues around the world.
The series has been on an expansion drive ever since owners Liberty Media purchased it from Bernie Ecclestone back in 2017, with focus placed on key financial territories including the Middle East and North America.
All but one of the tracks scheduled to host a grand prix in 2022 have done so far before. This season brings a brand new race in the United States onto the calendar in May, as the Miami International Autodrome makes its debut as the second US event alongside the Circuit of the Americas in Texas. The Florida venue will see drivers navigate 19 corners around the Hard Rock Stadium, home of NFL team Miami Dolphins.
Michael Jones27 May 2022 10:01