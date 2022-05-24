F1 LIVE: Mercedes upgrades confirmed with Fernando Alonso open to Red Bull move

Vettel Puts Focus On Climate Change At Miami GP
Max Verstappen triumphed at the Spanish Grand Prix after major drama saw Formula 1 title rival Charles Leclerc retire in Barcelona. There was controversy when Red Bull initiated team orders to push the world champion above Sergio Perez to boost the drivers’ championship hopes, which seemed to rile the Mexican driver. Elsewhere, Mercedes picked up some form as they look to storm back this summer after a troubling start to the F1 season and the W13 car.
Russell took third to land a podium place, despite a late scare with the Silver Arrows issuing a warning that he was a DNF candidate with the dwindling power unit. Lewis Hamilton was fifth, with home favourite Carlos Sainz salvaging some pride for the fans with a fourth place to limit the damage in the constructors’ title race.
Reacting to his heartache, Leclerc said: “I lost power and I had to stop because there was an issue. I don’t know yet what the reason is. It hurts. But there are some positives, we have shown that we were quick.”
While Hamilton added that his fifth place felt like a win: “I was thinking it was impossible to get back into points but the team said no you’re on for eighth,” Hamilton said. “I thought they were being super-optimistic. I’m glad we didn’t [retire] and it just shows you never stop and never give up and that’s what I did. A race like that is like a win, and it actually feels better than a win most often when you have come from so far back.” Follow live reaction, news and updates from the Spanish Grand Prix below:
Seven F1 teams could pull out of races because of budget cap, Christian Horner claims
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has warned as many as seven teams may have to pull out of races this season to meet Formula ‘s budget cap.
The cap has fallen to £111 million in the 2022 season compared to the £115m in 2021. Horner says the governing body the FIA should increase the budget to reflect inflation rises and that they have a “duty of care” to ensure the teams can finish the campaign.
“Seven of the teams would probably need to miss the last four races to come within the cap this year,’ he said, as perBBC Sport. “It’s not just about the big teams. It’s teams in the middle of the field who are really struggling with inflationary issues. The FIA has a duty of care. I know they are taking it seriously.”
Fernando Alonso open to joining top team alongside No 1 driver amid potential Red Bull move
The Alpine driver pointed out most teams are working together to get the most out of the car and so if he joined a team as a number two it would be a team effort.
And when asked if he could work with an “alpha” in the sport, he said: “Yeah, sure. I think at the end of the day there are not many number one, two drivers in any team right now. All the teams need both drivers to work together and to improve the car, especially with the new regulations.”
Christian Horner defends Red Bull team orders at Spanish Grand Prix
After the retirement of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc from the lead, Sergio Perez was asked to relinquish first place by his team, helping to clear the way for Max Verstappen to take his third consecutive race win ahead of his teammate.
However Horner has insisted that it was the sensible option, with the team principal not willing to risk potentially missing out on a significant amount of points by letting the drivers fight it out, particularly with DRS working only intermittently.
Kevin Magnussen clarifies ‘heat of the moment’ radio message about Lewis Hamilton
Magnussen’s Haas took contact from the seven-time world champion’s Mercedes as the Danish driver looked to pass Hamilton at Turn Four in Barcelona having made a strong start.
Charles Leclerc highlights ‘plenty of positive signs’ despite Ferrari retirement
Charles Leclerc insists there were still plenty of positives to take from the Spanish Grand Prix despite the Ferrari driver recording his first DNF of the 2022 season.
Leclerc had dominated practice, took pole in Barcelona and looked to be on course for victory in Sunday’s race until an engine failure forced him to retire.
Max Verstappen took full advantage and a third consecutive race win for the reigning world champion saw him take a six-point lead at the top of the drivers’ standings.
Despite that, Leclerc said he was encouraged by the pace of his car and its superior tyre management.
When and where is the next Formula One race?
The Formula One season is in full swing as the drivers prepare for the seventh race of the most extensive calendar in the sport’s history.
So far, Max Verstappen has secured four wins and sits atop the Driver’s Championship after a retirement issue to Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari in Spain.
Red Bull and Ferrari’s rivalry continues to bubble away nicely, with the two teams separated by a small number of points in the Constructors’ Championship.
Elsewhere on the grid, Mercedes look to be making progress after an extremely strong weekend in Catalunya.
Here is everything you need to know:
Lewis Hamilton radio call gives ‘alarming true picture’ of Mercedes star’s feelings
Hamilton suffered a puncture after a collision with Haas driver Kavin Magnussen and he told his team he wanted to bow out of the race. But Mercedes asked him to carry on and the British driver managed to finish the race in fifth.
“Lewis’ contact with Kevin Magnussen on the opening lap surely cost him a chance of a spectacular result,” pundit Brundle wrote for Sky Sports. “He was 50 seconds behind the leader on lap two and 54 seconds at the end despite backing off by four seconds on the final tour.”
Michael Jones24 May 2022 10:15
‘You bet we can’: Toto Wolff talks up Mercedes’ F1 title chances after Spanish Grand Prix
Toto Wolff believes that Mercedes can still fight their way into the Formula 1 world title fight after an encouraging weekend at the Spanish Grand Prix.
The German team produced their most complete performance of the season in Barcelona, looking closer to matching early front-runners Red Bull and Ferrari.
Continuing a run of top-five finishes to start the season for his new team, George Russell finished third, two places ahead of teammate Lewis Hamilton.
Hamilton reveals inspiration behind Spanish Grand Prix comeback
Having been forced to pit after an early collision with Kevin Magnussen, the Mercedes driver dropped to 19th, more than half-a-minute behind the pack.
Seven-time world champion Hamilton stirred, however, producing a superb drive to work his way up through the field to be running fourth late on.
Renewed Hamilton full of confidence after Spanish Grand Prix comeback
Lewis Hamilton says his brilliant comeback drive at Sunday’s Spanish Grand Prix has resurrected his dream of fighting for an eighth world championship.
Red Bull’s Max Verstappen raced to his third victory in as many outings after Charles Leclerc was cruelly eliminated from the lead when engine gremlins struck his Ferrari on lap 27 of a sizzling race at Barcelona’s Circuit de Catalunya.
Hamilton’s race seemed doomed after just four corners when he collided with Haas’ Kevin Magnussen and sustained a puncture.
The seven-time world champion stopped for repairs and emerged last but one – 30 seconds behind his nearest competitor and more than one minute off the lead. So gloomy was Hamilton’s apparent fate that he wanted to retire his car.
