F1 LIVE: Mercedes news and Max Verstappen ‘release clause’ in Red Bull contract revealed

Viva Las Vegas! F1 confirms night race from 2023
The Australian Grand Prix is fast approaching as Formula 1 2022 ramps up after a thrilling start to the season. You can follow all the latest news from the world of F1 as the teams gear up for next week’s race in Melbourne.
Despite a brief pause following Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, F1 continues to dominate the headlines. There are rumours and speculation surrounding Daniel Ricciardo’s decision to leave Red Bull after Max Verstappen’s rise, while details surrounding Belgian-Dutch driver’s bumper new contract continue to emerge. The sport’s chiefs confirming the Las Vegas Grand Prix will be added to the 2023 race schedule. The race will see the cars roar past landmarks such as the Bellagio Fountains and Caesars Palace for an event expected to attract 170,000 fans. “We are doing something spectacular,” Stefano Domenicali, CEO of Formula One, said while overlooking the Las Vegas Strip, which lit up with ads for the event after it was announced. “It’s the perfect marriage. We are in an iconic city, we’re going to have the right atmosphere, the right intensity, the right passion. We feel at home here already.”
Elsewhere, Lewis Hamilton opened up about how he has ‘struggled mentally and emotionally for a long time’. Hamilton’s post came after a concerning week in Saudi Arabia after an oil refinery was hit by a missile attack less than ten miles from the track, leaving plumes of black smoke visible during qualifying. Hamilton finished 10th in the race as Mercedes continue to struggle with their car. Follow all the reaction to the Las Vegas Grand Prix, plus a look ahead to Melbourne after a thrilling start to the 2022 Formula 1 season:
Christian Horner admits Red Bull ‘concerned’ about engine
Christian Horner admits he is ‘concerned’ about Red Bull’s engine despite victory at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.
The 2022 F1 season sees Red Bull with their own engine department, Red Bull Powertrain Division, taking over running of the power units from Honda.
“We have now also found a completely different solution to the one originally envisaged,” Red Bull motorsport advisor Helmut Marko told Autorevue ahead of the season opener. “The engines will be manufactured in Japan until 2025, we will not touch them at all.”
Honda left Formula 1 but continue to produce, assemble and support the engine that they designed, with Max Verstappen, Sergio Perez, Pierre Gasly and Yuki Tsunoda all experiencing issues across a range of teams so far, which is a nagging doubt for Horner as they head to Australia.
“Of course, we’re concerned about it but I think first we have to understand what it is,” Horner said.
“I think once all the strip-down has been done and we understand what the issue is then, hopefully, fixes can be put in place.”
Jack Rathborn4 April 2022 09:35
Charles Leclerc makes performance promise in F1 title fight with Max Verstappen
Verstappen’s late engine failure at Sakhir means Leclerc currently enjoys a 20-point advantage over the Dutchman, with Carlos Sainz in the second Ferrari separating them in the standings.
Formula 1 has undergone its biggest regulation change in a generation, shaking up the grid order as all ten teams have been forced to design their new machinery from scratch.
Jack Rathborn4 April 2022 09:23
Haas garnering ‘interest’ from new F1 sponsors after Mazepin family’s Russia invasion controversy
Haas team principal Günther Steiner says “there is interest” in the Formula 1 team from potential new sponsors, after the outfit cancelled its previous agreement with Russian fertiliser firm UralKali over the country’s invasion of Ukraine.
Their pre-season went far from swimmingly, though, with the UralKali deal cancelled while the team was testing in Barcelona after the sponsor’s oligarch owner Dmitry Mazepin attended a one-to-one meeting with Russian president Vladimir Putin on the day his violent assault on Ukraine began.
Steiner insists that, while Haas’ short-term financial future is secure, sponsors are interested in securing a long-term deal which could help the team increase investment.
Jack Rathborn4 April 2022 09:11
Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc praised for demonstrating ‘art of driving’ in F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix
Two-time Formula 1 world champion Emerson Fittipaldi says Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc demonstrated the “art of driving” in their sensational battle for the lead at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix last Sunday.
Verstappen took victory at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit after passing Leclerc on the pit straight with just a few laps remaining, after team-mate Sergio Perez had lost his early lead due to unfortunate safety car timing caused by Nicholas Latifi’s crash.
Leclerc led after the re-start and handled the pressure from Verstappen excellently with smart tactics, including allowing Verstappen to overtake at the final corner before using DRS to take the position back into Turn 1. Eventually, though, Verstappen pulled out some tricks of his own and made his move stick by refusing to fall into Leclerc’s trap the final hairpin, before using his own DRS boost to take advantage.
That was their second closely-fought battle in two races, with Leclerc coming out on top at the season opener in Bahrain as the pair exchanged the lead multiple times over the course of consecutive laps, before Verstappen eventually retired due to engine failure in his Red Bull.
Jack Rathborn4 April 2022 08:59
Mercedes must ‘regroup’ ahead of Australian Grand Prix, say team bosses
Mercedes’ trackside engineering director Andrew Shovlin says the team needs to “regroup” ahead of the Australian Grand Prix next weekend, after a dreadful start to the 2022 season which has seen the team drop down the grid order.
The Brackley-based squad have won the constructors’ championship every season since 2014, but have started this year way off the pace of front-runners Ferrari and Red Bull, who look set to battle for both titles as things stand.
Having struggled with bouncing at high speeds and slow speeds through corners throughout pre-season testing, Mercedes have failed to find solutions to their problems at the opening two rounds of the season in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia.
Jack Rathborn4 April 2022 08:47
Saudi Arabian government will offer Formula 1 ‘whatever they want’ in attempt to ensure return
The Saudi Arabian minister for sports says his government will give Formula 1 and its stakeholders “whatever they want” in order to return to the country to race again in future.
Formula 1 first raced in Saudi Arabia last December and did so again last weekend, against a backdrop of human rights abuses in the country and the bombing of a state-owned oil facility just ten kilometres from the Jeddah street circuit where the grand prix was held.
Jack Rathborn4 April 2022 08:38
Las Vegas Grand Prix’s Saturday 10pm start time is ‘perfect’, insists Formula 1 chief
F1 officially announced its return to Sin City for the first time since 1982, in an event which will become the third United States-based race on the calendar from November 2023 onwards.
Cars will speed along Las Vegas’ notorious Strip at speeds of up to 212mph, and the 6.12km track will see drivers roar past landmarks such as the Bellagio Fountains and Caesars Palace for an event expected to attract 170,000 fans.
The inaugural race does not yet have a confirmed a date, but will begin at 10pm on a Saturday night, with Thanksgiving weekend in November considered the most likely slot to be chosen in an effort draw as big an American audience as possible.
That means the start time would be 6am on Sunday for fans in the UK and 7am for other parts of Europe, where Formula’s 1 biggest and most loyal fanbase is located.
Jack Rathborn4 April 2022 08:27
F1 race calendar 2022: Full list of dates for every grand prix in biggest season ever
Formula 1 is set for the biggest season in its 72-year history over 2022 with 23 races planned at top class racing venues around the world.
The series has been on an expansion drive ever since owners Liberty Media purchased it from Bernie Ecclestone back in 2017, with focus placed on key financial territories including the Middle East and North America.
All but one of the tracks scheduled to host a grand prix in 2022 have done so far before. This season brings a brand new race in the United States onto the calendar in May, as the Miami International Autodrome makes its debut as the second US event alongside the Circuit of the Americas in Texas. The Florida venue will see drivers navigate 19 corners around the Hard Rock Stadium, home of NFL team Miami Dolphins.
Jack Rathborn4 April 2022 08:17
Volkswagen Group set to agree Formula 1 venture next week with Audi and Porsche brands
Volkswagen Group will make an announcement about its plans to enter Formula 1 from 2026 next week, according to a report from Business Insider.
The German car manufacturer has been weighing up a move to enter Formula 1 over the past few years and its representatives attended a roundtable meeting at the Austrian Grand Prix last year in order to discuss plans for the next generation of F1 engines with the FIA, current teams and management.
Formula 1 has homologated its engines this year, meaning that each manufacturer’s design cannot be altered from now until the end of the current agreement in 2026, when a new era of engine design will begin. Each new era brings with it interest from external parties and the growth of Formula 1’s popularity internationally, thanks in no small part to the success of the behind-the-scenes Netflix series Drive to Survive, appears to have caught the attention of Volkswagen.
Jack Rathborn4 April 2022 08:08
Lewis Hamilton reveals ‘mental and emotional struggles’
Lewis Hamilton has revealed he is “struggling mentally and emotionally” and said it is a “constant effort to keep going” amid a challenging start to the new Formula One season.
The seven-time F1 world champion, who finished 10th at last Sunday’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, made the admission via a post on his Instagram story on Thursday.
“It has been such a tough year already with everything that is happening around us,” said the 37-year-old. “Hard some days to stay positive.
“I have struggled mentally and emotionally for a long time, to keep going is a constant effort but we have to keep fighting. We have so much to do and to achieve.”
Jack Rathborn4 April 2022 08:00