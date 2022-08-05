F1 LIVE: McLaren ‘tell Daniel Ricciardo that they intend to replace him with Oscar Piastri in 2023’

Verstappen Claims F1 Championship Lead ‘Bigger Than It Should Be’

McLaren have reportedly told Daniel Ricciardo that they intend to replace him with Oscar Piastri next year.

Piastri, a reserve driver at Alpine, dramatically rejected Alpine’s announcement on Tuesday for him to replace Fernando Alonso next season, insisting he has not signed a contract and will not be driving for Alpine next year.

That has led to speculation he has a move lined up elsewhere and Autosport are now reporting that Piastri has been signed up on a reserve driver deal initially for 2023, but will be updgraded to a race seat once Ricciardo’s early exit is agreed.

McLaren need to agree a settlement to end Ricciardo’s deal a year early, with the Australian a contender to go to Alpine where he was in 2019 and 2020 at the formerly named Renault.

Ricciardo does not want to move into McLaren’s Formula E team next year and wants to stay in Formula 1, while McLaren are confident they are legally assured of Piastri despite Alpine’s announcement that they have a contract with the 21-year-old for next year.