F1 LIVE: Lewis Hamilton replaced by Nyck de Vries for first practice at French Grand Prix

Charles Leclerc reignited his world championship hopes by racing to victory at the Austrian Grand Prix last week as team-mate Carlos Sainz emerged unscathed from his Ferrari after it caught fire. Leclerc passed championship leader Max Verstappen three times to claim his first triumph since he took the chequered flag in Australia on April 10. Verstappen finished second after Sainz’s engine expired with 14 laps remaining.
Sainz broke down at the uphill Turn 4 but moments later later his car dramatically caught alight. With Sainz still in his cockpit and his car rolling downhill, the Spaniard had to battle gravity as he unstrapped his seatbelts and attempted to leap from his flaming machine.
The television cameras cut away from the flashpoint, but seconds later, Sainz was seen walking away from his wreckage, with the flames extinguished by marshals. Sainz’s retirement allowed Lewis Hamilton to take third with Mercedes team-mate George Russell fourth despite an opening-lap collision with Red Bull’s Sergio Perez.
At the half-way mark of the 2022 season, Verstappen has a 38-point lead from Leclerc in second, while Perez – who retired from last Sunday’s race – is third a further 19 points back. The next race is this weekend of 22-24 July at Circuit Paul Ricard at the French Grand Prix.
Max Verstappen and Carlos Sainz had ‘toxic’ relationship at Toro Rosso, Red Bull chief reveals
Max Verstappen and Carlos Sainz had a “toxic” relationship when the pair were teammates at Toro Rosso, says Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko.
Verstappen and Sainz, now battling for race wins at Red Bull and Ferrari respectively, started their F1 journey together at Red Bull’s sister team Toro Rosso in 2015.
Verstappen, who was 17 when he made his debut, out-scored his Spanish teammate by 49 points to 18 in their first season, before the Dutchman joined Red Bull in the early stages of the 2016 season, swapping places with Daniil Kvyat.
Sainz, meanwhile, stayed at Toro Rosso until the end of the the 2017 season when he joined Renault and has since moved to McLaren and is now at Ferrari. But Marko, in an interview in The Red Bulletin, spoke about the sympathy he had for the Spanish driver having Verstappen as his teammate in his debut season in Formula 1.
“It was his (Sainz’s) bad luck to get Max as a teammate,” Marko said.
“The atmosphere between the two at Toro Rosso was quite toxic. In the set-up we had at the time, I couldn’t see a way of keeping him with us and so he moved to Renault, McLaren and then on to Ferrari.”
Kieran Jackson21 July 2022 11:56
When is the French Grand Prix this week?
The Formula One season has reached the half-way stage as the drivers prepare for the 12th Grand Prix weekend of the 22-race calendar in 2022.
When is the French Grand Prix?
After a sprint weekend last time out in Austria, Formula 1 reverts to the traditional weekend layout as Circuit Paul Ricard in Le Castellet plays host to the French Grand Prix from 22-24 July.
First and second practice takes place at 1pm and 4pm (BST) respecively on Friday, before third practice at midday on Saturday and qualifying at 3pm (BST). The race on Sunday starts at 2pm (BST).
Kieran Jackson21 July 2022 11:28
Michael Schumacher’s family accused of telling ‘lies’ about F1 legend’s health
Michael Schumacher’s family have been accused of telling “lies” about the F1 legend’s health, by the German’s former manager Willi Weber.
The seven-time Formula 1 world champion has not been seen publicly since suffering a near-fatal brain injury while skiing in December 2013 in Meribel, France.
His wife Corinna has insisted on protecting Schumacher’s privacy in the eight-and-a-half years since, with his medical condition shrouded in secrecy as he continues to recover at home in Switzerland.
Yet Weber, speaking to Italian outlet La Gazzetta dello Sport this week, claims he has not been allowed to see the 53-year-old and has been “kept out” the loop by Corinna.
“I tried hundreds of times to contact Corinna and she didn’t answer,” Weber, 80, said.
“I called Jean Todt [former Ferrari team principal] to ask him if I should go to the hospital and he told me to wait – it’s too early. I called the next day and no one answered. I didn’t expect behaviour like that and I’m still angry about it.
“They kept me out, telling me it’s too early, well now it’s too late. It’s been nine years. Maybe they should just say it the way it is. I could understand the situation initially as I always did everything I could for Michael to protect his private life. But since then we have only heard lies from them.”
Kieran Jackson21 July 2022 11:13
Ferrari claim gap to Red Bull now ‘negligible’ after key upgrade
Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto insists the Scuderia’s latest updgrade has “closed the gap” to Red Bull after two successive race victories.
Having not won a race since Australia in April amid reliability and strategy problems, Carlos Sainz won the British Grand Prix at the beginning of the month and Charles Leclerc won last week’s Austrian Grand Prix as Ferrari look to hunt down Red Bull in the standings.
Binotto believes a new design with the rear wing – which both Scuderia cars have had since Silverstone – has made the gap “very little or negligible” ahead of the second-half of this season.
“I think in terms of pure speed [the cars are] very similar and quali is proving it,” Binotto said. “I don’t think there is much difference between the two cars. We started pushing, putting pressure on Max at the restart and forcing him to have more pace and more pace was more degrading the tyres. So I think what we saw in the sprint has been more obvious because we put more pressure on.
“We had a disadvantage compared to the Red Bull, no doubt, in terms of straight-line speed especially in DRS zones, so in terms of the power of the DRS compared to ours. We worked a lot on it, built a new rear wing that we introduced as first only on one example, which was on Charles’ [car] in Canada. We’ve had it on both cars since the UK and with that new rear wing.
“We simply reduced the gap. We closed the gap, we had more speed. I think they’ve still got a slight advantage, but very little or negligible, it’s why in the power we are very close. Then it’s only about the grip limit in the cornering where we can make the difference.”
Kieran Jackson21 July 2022 10:55
Lewis Hamilton explains ‘personal choice’ to continue wearing face mask after contracting Covid twice
Lewis Hamilton has explained his reasoning behind reverting back to wearing a face mask in the paddock with people around him “getting sick” again with Covid-19. The Mercedes star has contracted the virus twice, missing the Sakhir Grand Prix in 2020 as a result of a positive test, with current team-mate George Russell deputising for him in Bahrain.
While mask-wearing in the paddock was mandatory in 2020 and throughout large periods of 2021, those rules have been relaxed in 2022 but many have noticed that 37-year-old Hamilton has reverted back to wearing a face covering in recent weeks. Speaking after last week’s Austrian Grand Prix, the seven-time world champion explained it was a “personal choice”, adding that he “definitely doesn’t want to get sick again.”
“No, this is a personal choice,” Hamilton said. “I just noticed a lot of people around me are getting sick and I definitely don’t want to get sick again. I’ve already experienced it twice. A lot of my friends have messaged me that they have Covid and some are much worse than others.”
“Nobody’s wearing a mask so I’m definitely wearing mine. I urge people to do what they want to do – it’s your health at the end of the day but I want to go home healthy. I want to be able to get up and train and do the things I love doing and I try, if I can, to keep the people I love around me safe when I can when I’m around them.”
Sebastian Vettel missed the first two races of the 2022 season in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia after contracting the virus, while an increase in infection rates across Europe in recent weeks has added to Hamilton’s concern.
Kieran Jackson21 July 2022 10:30
Red Bull have ended relationship with Juri Vips, advisor Helmut Marko confirms
Juri Vips’ association and cooperation with Red Bull has formally ended, says the team’s long-term advisor Helmut Marko. Ahead of the British Grand Prix earlier this month, Red Bull terminated the 21-year-old Estonian’s Formula One deal as test and reserve driver following an investigation into a racist slur he used during a live gaming stream in June.
However, team principal Christian Horner since told PA recently while the agreement between team and driver was “cancelled”, Red Bull would continue to “support him” from a “mental health and educational perspective.”
However, Red Bull motorsport advisor Marko – who is also head of the team’s driver development programme – moved to clarify the situation by telling Austrian broadcaster ORF Tirol that Vips’s association with the team has ended.
“I want to be clear – Juri Vips no longer receives any support from Red Bull,” Marko said. “You need to be responsible for your actions and as a result, our cooperation has ended. Of course, words are not a reason to destroy the career of a talented athlete. Especially as he apologised. But these are global trends.”
Vips, who joined Red Bull’s junior roster in 2018, was handed his Grand Prix debut in opening practice at the Spanish Grand Prix in May. He is due to complete his Formula Two season with Hitech GP and is eighth in the overall standings of a championship which acts as a feeder series to F1.
Kieran Jackson21 July 2022 10:03
‘That’s total rubbish’: Christian Horner hits back at Toto Wolff ‘flexi-floors’ claim
Christian Horner hit back at claims from Toto Wolff that some teams were breaching rules surrounding ‘flexi floors’, saying there are “no concerns” with the underside of the Red Bull cars.
The FIA issued a new technical directive in the last month to clamp down on what Wolff believes is a grey area in the rules, with the directive coming into force at the Belgian Grand Prix after the summer break.
Mercedes team principal and CEO Wolff believes some teams are breaching the current regulations by finding extra performance with a degree of ‘flex’ within the floor of the car, subsequently running them closer to the ground to improve the ground-effect aerodynamics which are a staple of the 2022 cars.
“Some teams have skids that actually disappear when the car hits the bottom [of the ground],” Wolff said, quoted by RacingNews365. “The reason for skids is they are the limitation of how much [wear of the board] you can have. If the skid can disappear miraculously into the floor, that’s clearly against the regulations. Then the second thing is there is a plank that can deflect, or that basically also moves away more than the tolerance should be.
“The tolerance is one millimetre and if a plank moves away many more millimetres up into the car, obviously you gain some performance there too. I think the first one [flexing floor] will disappear for Spa, the second will be clarified in next year’s regulations.”
Yet Red Bull boss Horner dismissed the claim that his team were using a ‘flexi-floor’ to improve performance, with a subtle dig at Mercedes’ position in the Championship by saying Wolff was “referring to the cars around him at the moment”. Mercedes are currently third in the Constructors’ Championship, 122 points behind Red Bull, ahead of this weekend’s French Grand Prix.
Kieran Jackson21 July 2022 09:39
Lewis Hamilton replaced by Nyck de Vries for first practice for French Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton will be replaced by Nyck de Vries for the first practice session ahead of the French Grand Prix this weekend.
The reigning Formula E champion will get a second taste of Formula 1 on Friday with Mercedes after doing the same for Williams back in Spain.
Under new rules introduced this year, Formula 1 requires teams to allow younger drivers with limited experience time in both of their cars during the season with George Russell set to step aside for a session later in the calendar. After their much publicised struggles to start the year, Mercedes have been far more competitive in recent races with another podium for Hamilton last time out in Austria Team principal Toto Wolff is pleased with the progress they are making with further upgrades to come this weekend.
“We scored three podiums in the first seven races, and we have now achieved four in the last four,” he said. “I’m pleased with the momentum we are building, and it reflects the mammoth effort of the team. Our understanding of the W13 is growing with every lap and it’s encouraging to see that reflected in our development and results.
“While we were quicker in Austria, we still weren’t quick enough to challenge at the front. We need to keep chasing those final few tenths and bringing new developments to the cars, including this weekend in France. Paul Ricard is a very different track and challenge. It has smooth tarmac and a wide range of corner types, along with long straights. The aim will be to make further inroads on the gap to the front and hopefully be back on the podium.”
Kieran Jackson21 July 2022 09:15