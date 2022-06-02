F1 LIVE: Lewis Hamilton ‘knocked off his perch’ at Mercedes as Red Bull face Max Verstappen backlash

Vettel Puts Focus On Climate Change At Miami GP
As the dust settles on the Monaco Grand Prix, Formula 1 moves towards the Azerbaijan Grand Prix with more intrigue than ever surrounding the 2022 season. Sergio Perez is one of the most fascinating characters in the sport, triumphing in a chaotic and thrilling race in Monte-Carlo on Sunday, before immediately extendeding his Red Bull contract to 2024 on Monday. The good news kept coming for Red Bull when the FIA dismissed complaints against both drivers, Perez and Max Verstappen, from Ferrari. But there is potential conflict in the air if Perez can keep his resurgence going to challenge the world champion’s superiority.
Ferrari are in some kind of turmoil with Charles Leclerc not only losing pole position but even a podium spot in his home race and more ground in the title race. There was a public spat between driver and team after calls by the team during the rain-delayed race proved exceptionally costly to leave the Monegasque furious.
Mick Schumacher thankfully walked away unharmed from a crash which saw his Haas machinery sensationally split in two, while there was again frustration for Lewis Hamilton as he was stuck behind an unaccommodating Fernando Alonso. Follow live news and reaction from the Monaco Grand Prix, plus build-up to the Azerbaijan Grand Prix:
Daniel Ricciardo’s time at McLaren is ‘over’, claims Jacques Villeneuve
Daniel Ricciardo’s time at McLaren F1 is “over”, according to 1997 world champion Jacques Villeneuve, who believes that the team are preparing to move on from the Australian.
Ricciardo has endured a tough and uncompetitive start to the 2022 campaign, sitting outside of the top ten in the Drivers’ Championship standings.
The 32-year-old has scored only eleven points, 37 fewer than teammate Lando Norris, and again finished outside of the points at the Monaco Grand Prix for the fourth consecutive race.
While Ricciardo’s contract runs until the end of the 2023 season, Zak Brown, team principal at McLaren, hinted last week that it may contain a get-out clause that would allow the team to move on from the driver.
Michael Jones2 June 2022 09:50
Fernando Alonso still in pain from Australian Grand Prix crash
Two-time Formula 1 champion Fernando Alonso has said he is still feeling the effects of a qualifying crash in Australia last month and expects to suffer for months to come.
The Alpine driver had bandages on both wrists after Sunday’s Monaco Grand Prix and told reporters they were a consequence of his Melbourne accident.
“I need two or three months and there is no surgery, nothing you can do. Just rest. Unfortunately, every two weeks I have to drive so I try to rest at home but it will take a few months,” added the 40-year-old.
Michael Jones2 June 2022 09:40
Brundle calls for ‘root and branch change’ in F1 after Monaco start farce
Racing failed to get under way for more than an hour after the scheduled start time in Monte Carlo, with the race directors reluctant to order a start in wet weather.
Significant precipitation fell just before the race was due to begin but had ceased by 2pm BST, though race organisers had already ordered a delay.
More rain then fell, making the track unsafe for racing, but according to former F1 driver Brundle, the delay was entirely unneccessary.
The 62-year-old believes measures are in place to allow wet-weather racing and urged the sport to “empower” both the race director and F1’s communications department to make sure messaging is clearer in the future.
Michael Jones2 June 2022 09:30
Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso still have ‘needle’ between them, Martin Brundle claims
Hamilton was showing far superior pace than Alonso at the Monte Carlo circuit but failed to find a way past the Spaniard as he was forced to settle for eighth place.
And Brundle feels the Monaco race showed there is still some tension between the two former world champions who were teammates at McLaren 15 years ago.
Michael Jones2 June 2022 09:20
Sergio Perez crash cost Max Verstappen position, claims father
Max Verstappen was denied a place by Sergio Perez’s crash in qualifying at the Monaco Grand Prix, according to the world champion’s father.
Jos Verstappen has criticised Red Bull for their tactics in Sunday’s race, claiming they ‘threw away points’ for his son.
While he also maintains his son would have finished higher up than fourth on the grid had qualifying not been prematurely ended.
“Perez actually won the race because of the earlier pit stop,” Verstappen Sr. said in his column.
“The team can perhaps explain that as a gamble, but they had already seen, with for example Gasly, that the intermediates were the best option at that time.
“I would have liked them to go for Max, but of course, I am not entirely objective. I think 10 points from Max have been thrown away here.
“Especially with the two retirements we’ve had, we need every point. Don’t forget that Ferrari currently has a better car, especially in qualifying.
“Max also had bad luck in qualifying, because in his last run he was significantly faster and on his way to second place, until the crash of Perez. Then everything would have been different.”
Jack Rathborn2 June 2022 09:10
Red Bull face Max Verstappen backlash for prioritising Sergio Perez
Red Bull face a potential Max Verstappen backlash for prioritising Sergio Perez at the Monaco Grand Prix, according to the world champion’s father.
Jos Verstappen has criticised Red Bull and claimed they ‘threw away points’ for his son.
“Red Bull achieved a good result, but at the same time exerted little influence to help Max to the front,” Verstappen said in his column on the official Verstappen website.
“That he finished third, he owes to Ferrari’s mistake at that second stop of Charles Leclerc.
“The championship leader, Max, was not helped in that sense by the chosen strategy. It turned completely in Checo’s favour.
“That was disappointing to me, and I would have liked it to be different for the championship leader.”
Jack Rathborn2 June 2022 09:00
‘Russell has knocked Hamilton off his perch’, claims Jordan
Eddie Jordan insists George Russell has “knocked Lewis Hamilton off his perch”.
In his rookie season with the Silver Arrows, Russell has guided the W13 to respectable finishes, landing a top five finish in ever race – the only driver in the sport to do so.
“Absolutely, I think the big surprise is, everybody globally, in Formula 1 context, thinks that Lewis Hamilton is top dog,” Jordan said when asked if Russell had prove he deserved his promotion in the off-season.
“But he’s no longer top dog, not even in that team because Russell has taken his perch away.
“And I think it’s very interesting to watch and I want to see how Lewis is going to overcome that.”
Jack Rathborn2 June 2022 08:50
Lewis Hamilton struggle leads Toto Wolff to call for changes at Monaco Grand Prix
Hamilton was driving significantly quicker than seventh place Alonso for a lengthy period towards the end of the race as the Spaniard attempted to preserve his tyres.
And Wolff feels the situation involving the two former world champions is a demonstration that the Monaco race needs to reinvent itself.
Jack Rathborn2 June 2022 08:40
Mercedes, Red Bull and Ferrari united in opposition to current F1 budget cap
Formula 1’s top three teams have shown a united front in speaking out against the sport’s current budget cap, with Mercedes, Red Bull and Ferrari chiefs all stressing the difficulty of sticking to the imposed limit.
Every F1 team is working with a cost cap of £119million this season, a move that is intended to ensure a more equal level of competition, but drastic inflation and a severe rise in freight costs have put teams at risk of exceeding that amount in expenditure.
“At the time we all agreed to those reductions, nobody could have predicted what was going on in the world and how that is driving inflation in every household globally,” Red Bull team principal Christian Horner told Sky Sports.
Jack Rathborn2 June 2022 08:31
Karl Matchett1 June 2022 18:00