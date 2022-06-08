F1 LIVE: Lewis Hamilton future questioned and Daniel Ricciardo ‘ended’ by Lando Norris

* Lewis Hamilton’s F1 Records
F1 is looking ahead to this weekend’s the Azerbaijan Grand Prix with more intrigue than ever surrounding the 2022 season.
Daniel Ricciardo has responding to blunt criticism from his McLaren boss Zak Brown who hinted that the Australian driver’s contract could be terminated at the end of the season should he fail to turn around his struggling form. “The reality is I’ve not forgotten how to drive in six months, I haven’t lost my competitive edge,” he told Crash. “It’s just kind of a moment in time that I knew I could come out of. You are always going to get people saying this and that. It is what it is, it’s up to me in the car to prove them wrong.”
Meanwhile Lewis Hamilton has moved to shut down any talk of him retiring from F1, which has emerged on the back of Mercedes’ struggles and the fact that teammate George Russell is currently outperforming him. “Why should I stop?” Hamilton told Corriere della Ser. “Let’s take this season: I probably won’t win the title, but I feel the same pleasure of competing as when I started. Maybe one day I won’t be able to take the pressure anymore, I’ll be tired, but that day hasn’t come yet.”
Jenson Button: ‘Maybe Hamilton thinks his career is over’
Jenson Button thinks Lewis Hamilton “maybe thinks his career is over”, after struggling with the Mercedes W13 this season.
The seven-time world champion has not been competitive with Red Bull and Ferrari this year.
And Button believes George Russell’s different mindset has helped him to cope with adversity better after joining from Williams.
“I think the big shift for Lewis is he’s driving a car that isn’t competitive in his world,” Button said on ‘The Chris Evans Show’ on Virgin Radio. “He’s been fighting for the World Championship since 2014 and his team-mate has come, young upstart George Russell, and he’s been competitive.
“Because George is driving a car that’s actually better than he was used to [at Williams], it’s given him confidence and he can push a bit harder. Whereas Lewis has probably not got so much confidence in the car to be able to extract the maximum out of it.
“And when you’ve had a few bad races, it hurts mentally. This is a mental sport. It’s not just physical. Lewis, as we all know, is one of the best in the world, if not the best in the world at driving a Formula 1 car.
“He will be competitive again – if he wants to be. That’s the thing. Maybe he thinks his career is over and he wants to go and do something else. Who knows? But Lewis, if he has a car that’s good enough to win, he will win races.”
Michael Jones8 June 2022 13:05
Alonso to break F1 record at Azerbaijan GP
Fernando Alonso started racing in Formula 1 in 2001 with Minardi and after Sunday’s race in Baku, Alonso will have competed in F1 for 21 years, 3 months, and 1 day breaking Michael Schumacher’s record as the longest career in the sport.
In that time, Alonso has collected two world titles, 32 wins, 98 podiums, and 22 pole positions.
With his F1 future still in dispute, no one really knows how long Fernando will continue to extend his new record but back in March he said:
“I think that at least two or three years you will see me here. I won’t drive forever. I still have a lot to offer. Right now I am enjoying Formula 1 a lot.”
Michael Jones8 June 2022 12:55
‘The pendulum will swing’: Lewis Hamilton backed to turn his luck around by Toto Wolff
Hamilton is currently sixth in the drivers’ standings in a campaign where many expected him to win a record eighth world title. The British star is having trouble with the car and he has had some unlucky spells on the track.
Most recently he had contact with Esteban Ocon at the Monaco Grand Prix on Sunday and was then held up by Fernando Alonso so he couldn’t progress higher than eighth place. Wolff says Hamilton’s time will come this season, however.
“He could have been right there and could have closed Lando [Norris, sixth], or even fight with George [Russell, fifth] and Lando at the front because that was his pace,” Wolff told Sky on Sunday.
Michael Jones8 June 2022 12:44
Daniel Ricciardo’s time at McLaren is ‘over’, claims Jacques Villeneuve
Daniel Ricciardo’s time at McLaren F1 is “over”, according to 1997 world champion Jacques Villeneuve, who believes that the team are preparing to move on from the Australian.
Ricciardo has endured a tough and uncompetitive start to the 2022 campaign, sitting outside of the top ten in the Drivers’ Championship standings.
The 32-year-old has scored only eleven points, 37 fewer than teammate Lando Norris, and again finished outside of the points at the Monaco Grand Prix for the fourth consecutive race.
Michael Jones8 June 2022 12:35
Vettel’s record at Baku
Is this the year Sebastian Vettel finally wins the Azerbaijan Grand Prix?
Michael Jones8 June 2022 12:27
Lewis Hamilton sets Silverstone target for Mercedes to fix car issues and challenge for victory
Lewis Hamilton has urged his Mercedes F1 team to find the solutions to the problems they have faced this season – within the month.
Neither he nor new teammate George Russell have managed a victory this season, despite Hamilton and former partner Valtteri Bottas winning nine between them last year.
That’s as a result of Mercedes’ new car design and subequent analysis and fixes failing to combat the porpoising and handling issues which have affected them.
While the team have largely remained bullish on the prospects of the car being a front-runner once fixes are found, the fact remains that after seven rounds of the 2022 season, a single third-place finish for Hamilton and a pair of them for Russell is as good as it has got for Mercedes.
Michael Jones8 June 2022 12:20
Max Verstappen’s father unhappy with Red Bull for ‘favouring’ Sergio Perez
Perez secured his first victory of the season in Monte Carlo, rising from third on the grid to win with a fine drive during a chaotic, incident-filled race.
Ferrari, Red Bull’s title rivals, had started the race with Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz filling the front row but made several errors of strategy, allowing Verstappen to extend his advantage over Leclerc in the drivers’ championship standings after finishing third – one place ahead of the Monegasque.
However Jos Verstappen, Max’s father who started 106 races in Formula 1, feels that the team could have done more to allow the defending champion to challenge for victory in Monaco.
The 50-year-old thinks that Red Bull will need “every point” if his son is to hold off the challenge of Leclerc and cling on to his title.
Michael Jones8 June 2022 12:11
Fernando Alonso still in pain from Australian Grand Prix crash
Two-time Formula 1 champion Fernando Alonso has said he is still feeling the effects of a qualifying crash in Australia last month and expects to suffer for months to come.
The Alpine driver had bandages on both wrists after Sunday’s Monaco Grand Prix and told reporters they were a consequence of his Melbourne accident.
“I need two or three months and there is no surgery, nothing you can do. Just rest. Unfortunately, every two weeks I have to drive so I try to rest at home but it will take a few months,” added the 40-year-old.
Michael Jones8 June 2022 12:00
Mercedes, Red Bull and Ferrari united in opposition to current F1 budget cap
Formula 1’s top three teams have shown a united front in speaking out against the sport’s current budget cap, with Mercedes, Red Bull and Ferrari chiefs all stressing the difficulty of sticking to the imposed limit.
Every F1 team is working with a cost cap of £119million this season, a move that is intended to ensure a more equal level of competition, but drastic inflation and a severe rise in freight costs have put teams at risk of exceeding that amount in expenditure.
“At the time we all agreed to those reductions, nobody could have predicted what was going on in the world and how that is driving inflation in every household globally,” Red Bull team principal Christian Horner told Sky Sports.
“We’re seeing it in Formula 1, we’re seeing it with logistics, we’re seeing it with energy costs. That to me is something the FIA need to take into account.”
Michael Jones8 June 2022 11:50
Lando Norris reveals Le Mans ‘goal’ after F1 career ends
Lando Norris has followed Max Verstappen in denying he has any interest in Indy500, with safety concerns a familiar point of contention from the pair.
The topic has arisen recently due to the Formula One calendar heading to the Monaco Grand Prix last weekend, which forms one third of the ‘Triple Crown’ of motorsport, along with the Indianapolis 500 and Le Mans 24 Hours in the World Endurance Championship.
Verstappen highlighted that the risk of injury in the Indy500 was “not worth it anymore”, with Norris following suit in appreciating the bravery of the drivers involved – and also hinting he could be tempted to take on Le Mans in future.
Speaking after he claimed sixth place in Monaco on a “magical weekend”, Norris wrote in his Telegraph column that he opted to unwind by watching the feats of other drivers Stateside at Speedway.
Michael Jones8 June 2022 11:41