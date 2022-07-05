F1 LIVE: Lewis Hamilton aims dig at Max Verstappen for 2021 Silverstone crash after praising Charles Leclerc

Zhou Guanyu slams into fence after suffering terrifying upside-down crash at British GP
Carlos Sainz won a wild and wacky British Grand Prix which saw Zhou Guanyu survive a horror opening-lap crash and protesters invade the track at Silverstone.
Sainz fought his way past Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc in a brilliant 10-lap shootout to the chequered flag following a safety car period to claim his maiden Formula One win.
Sergio Perez finished second, with Lewis Hamilton third after he forced his way around Leclerc with four laps of the 52 laps remaining. A record crowd of 142,000 fans in Northamptonshire were treated to the race of the season which started in extraordinary fashion.
Rookie Zhou was approaching the 160mph opening Abbey corner when British driver George Russell tagged the right rear of the Chinese driver’ machine, sending him on to his roof and sliding out of control.
Max Verstappen admits ‘struggles’ throughout British GP but emphasises ‘important points’ after P7 finish
Max Verstappen empahsised the importance of scoring points after a tricky day at the office at the British Grand Prix on Sunday.
The Championship leader was winning the race early on before a puncture curtailed his chances, with damage to the bodywork also hampering his performance at Silverstone.
Despite his misfortune, the world champion picked up six points with his Championship lead going into the Austrian Grand Prix this weekend now 34 points from team-mate Sergio Perez.
“An unlucky afternoon,“ he said on Instagram. “We were on it from the beginning of the race, after getting of the line great on both occasions. “After picking up debri my floor was severely damaged and we struggled throughout the race. I gave it my all for P7 and collected important points. We’ll keep pushing to come back stronger in our home race in Austria, can’t wait to see the support by the Orange Army.”
Kieran Jackson5 July 2022 12:20
Lewis Hamilton takes positives from being a ‘step closer’ after claiming Silverstone podium place
A combination of crashes, Safety Cars, problems to other vehicles and some fantastic late overtaking saw the seven-time champion finish on the podium for the first time since the opening round of the 2022 season in Bahrain, after a campaign of struggle with porpoising and control issues in the new Mercedes car.
But on a day when around 120,000 fans attended race day at Silverstone, Hamilton – who did briefly lead the race – praised the occasion as F1 at its best and hoped the performance could set a platform for improvement across the rest of the year.
“We’ve had the biggest show-up in history, thanks for this incredible support – we don’t see this anywhere else in the world,” he said after the race.
Kieran Jackson5 July 2022 11:55
Mick Schumacher says it’s ‘great to get questions from the media away’ after scoring first F1 points
Mick Schumacher was relieved that he had silenced his critics after scoring the first points of his Formula 1 career at the British Grand Prix.
The Haas driver was involved in a battle with Max Verstappen for seventh in the closing stages but nonetheless crossed the line eighth for the moment he had been waiting for, in the 32nd F1 race of his career.
“I think overall we are really happy coming back from P19,” he told F1.com.
“I said we had the speed to go forwards and we definitely showed it today.
“It’s great for the team, we have the double score in the points. That’s obviously very helpful in the Constructors’, but also for me I think it’s great to just get those questions from the media away and focus on what’s really important and that’s the racing and the driving in itself.”
Kieran Jackson5 July 2022 11:25
Guanyu Zhou thanks Silverstone medical team and marshals after horrific crash in British Grand Prix
The Chinese rookie driver, competing in only his 10th Formula 1 race, was turned upside-down after clashing with George Russell at turn one of the first lap and flew into the perimeter fence beyond the tyre barrier.
The marshals and medical team on-site were quick to react, with Zhou left trapped in the car, extracting him before placing the 23-year-old on a stretcher.
Zhou tweeted shortly afterwards to say that the halo device – introduced in 2018 to protect the drivers while in the cockpit – saved his life and emphasised his gratitude to the Silverstone staff for their ‘fantastic’ work.
He tweeted: “Hi everyone! Thank you all for the kind messages. I want to thank the marshals and the medical team at Silverstone, they were really fantastic. I’m keener than ever to get back on track, see you guys in Austria!”
Kieran Jackson5 July 2022 10:55
Initially criticised by Hamilton and Verstappen, how the halo has saved lives in Formula 1
Guanyu Zhou’s harrowing crash at the start of Sunday’s British Grand Prix was another victory for Jean Todt and the FIA technicians who acted on the concerns of drivers back in 2015.
The likes of Jenson Button and Sebastian Vettel were pushing for mandatory head protection, particularly in the wake of Justin Wilson’s death in IndyCar that year and Henry Surtees’s sad passing in an F2 race in 2009. Jules Bianchi also lost his battle in July 2015 after his horrific crash at the Japanese Grand Prix nine months earlier.
Yet in the years since, there have been no driver fatalities in Formula 1. Impressive, frankly, considering the scale of accidents we have seen in recent years with Zhou’s the latest in a long list of crashes where the consequences could have been fatal.
While in the 2018 build-up Toto Wolff remarked on the halo, “if you give me a chainsaw I would take it off”, a matter of months later we saw the first instance of its very genuine functionality amid the propelling speed and forces of a Formula 1 car.
Kieran Jackson5 July 2022 10:35
Lewis Hamilton aims dig at Max Verstappen for 2021 Silverstone collision after racing ‘sensible’ Charles Leclerc
Lewis Hamilton aimed a dig at Max Verstappen after Sunday’s British Grand Prix as he praised ‘sensible’ Charles Leclerc following the Mercedes-Ferrari battle through the closing stages.
Red Bull’s Verstappen memorable crashed into Copse corner on the opening lap of last year’s race after tangling with Hamilton, who went on to win the race despite a 10-second time penalty.
Yet in Sunday’s dramatic Grand Prix at Silverstone, Leclerc and Hamilton battled superbly and fairly through the same corner and seven-time world champion Hamilton couldn’t help but make reference to last year as he praised the Monégasque driver.
“Charles did a great job. What a great battle,” Hamilton told Sky F1.
“Very sensible driver and clearly a lot different to what we experienced last year. In Copse for example, two of us went through there no problem. What a battle.”
Kieran Jackson5 July 2022 09:58
Christian Horner says Mercedes ‘let Ferrari off the hook’ with Lewis Hamilton tyre call in British Grand Prix
The seven-time world champion was in the lead of the race having not pitted following the first lap restart and was comfortable on medium tyres.
Yet when Mercedes brought Hamilton in on lap 33, instead of the quicker but less durable soft tyres, the Silver Arrows put the Brit on the safer hard compound to see out the remaining 19 laps of the race. However he did pit again due to a late safety car.
Kieran Jackson5 July 2022 09:45
Welcome back!
Kieran Jackson5 July 2022 09:45
Sebastian Vettel has sympathy with ‘desperate’ F1 protesters but says marshals and drivers were put ‘at risk’
The protestors, from the Just Stop Oil activist group, sat down on the Wellington straight during lap one, with the race red flagged just before the cars reached the group after Guanyu Zhou’s crash seconds earlier at Abbey.
“I guess there was some talk about it, I think everybody is free to have their own view on it,” four-time world champion Vettel said after the race.
Kieran Jackson4 July 2022 17:55
Lewis Hamilton says he ‘loves people fighting for the planet’ after seven protestors invaded Silverstone track
Lewis Hamilton says he “loves people fighting for the planet” after seven people were arrested following an invasion of the track at the start of the British Grand Prix – later adding that such protests “must be done safely.”
As the contest was immediately red flagged following Guanyu Zhou’s heavy crash at Abbey and cars headed for the pits, protestors broke on to the circuit at the Wellington Straight before sitting down.
Hamilton, who was only told about the focus of the protest in the post-race press conference and was not aware of the method chosen, backed their cause – with those who entered the track wearing T-shirts protesting against global oil usage.
After originally quipping “big up the protestors”, Hamilton later elaborated: “I didn’t know what the protest was for and I’ve only just found out.”
Kieran Jackson4 July 2022 17:15