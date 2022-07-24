F1 LIVE: French Grand Prix 2022 updates as Max Verstappen heading for win over Lewis Hamilton after Charles Leclerc crashes out today

Formula 1 All Time Rivalry. – Hamilton vs Verstappen
Follow live coverage of the French Grand Prix where Charles Leclerc started on pole position ahead of title rival Max Verstappen.
Leclerc – who breathed fresh life into his championship bid with a comprehensive victory at the last round in Austria a fortnight ago – capitalised on a tow from Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz in qualifying to beat championship leader Verstappen and take pole with Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez third. Lewis Hamilton, starting his 300th Formula One race, was fourth on the grid.
McLaren have brought more upgrades to France than at any other stage of the season, and Lando Norris split the Mercedes drivers to qualify fifth, one place ahead of George Russell. Fernando Alonso started seventh in his Alpine, three places ahead of teammate Esteban Ocon, with Yuki Tsunoda of AlphaTauri and Daniel Ricciardo’s McLaren between them.
French Grand Prix – Lap 49/53: Verstappen, Hamilton, Perez
Russell is still in DRS range to Perez as he hunts a podium place, right on the tail of the Red Bull!
Verstappen is 10 seconds clear of Hamilton and extremely comfortable, while Sainz is 21 seconds behind Russell and is going to run out of laps despite the superior speed! Ferrari have for sure thrown away a position or two here!
French Grand Prix – Lap 47/53: Verstappen, Hamilton, Perez
Sainz now up to sixth, passing Norris with superior grip and the Ferrari has also unsurprisingly set a fastest lap of the race!
Meanwhile Leclerc, in the media pen, admits it was a “mistake” on his part for the crash! “It’s unacceptable, I need to get on top of those things!
“Look into the data, try to understand it. To me it’s a mistake and that’s it. Just trying to push too much and I lost the rear. I did a mistake at the wrong moment!”
French Grand Prix – Lap 45/53: Verstappen, Hamilton, Perez
Sainz is up to seventh on fresh mediums, passing Ocon and Ricciardo, while Russell is fuming over the team radio about the collision with Perez! No investigation by the stewards…
Toto Wolff tells Russell to “hunt him down” and keep his head! Is the Red Bull vulnerable? Could Mercedes have two drivers on the podium?!
French Grand Prix – Lap 43/53: Verstappen, Hamilton, Perez
Ferrari have now pitted Sainz! Incredible, after all that and getting up to P3!
The Spaniard comes out in P9… were Ferrari that worried about the tyres that they’ve thrown away a potential podium?! Lack of clarity once again on the Ferrari pit wall!
French Grand Prix – Lap 42/53: Verstappen, Hamilton, Sainz
Sainz says he can’t pass Perez, with his engineer now telling him “Plan D” – that’s quite a change! The Spaniard wants to stop, but the team want him to stay out!
The Spaniard is wheel to wheel with the Red Bull towards the end of the lap – and passes down the main straight, he’s up to P3!
Incredibly, the Ferrari pit wall were telling Sainz to box while he was trying to pull of an overtake!
Then, Russell dives down the inside of Perez but they touch – and Perez has to go off track but maintains P4!
French Grand Prix – Lap 40/53: Verstappen, Hamilton, Perez
Sainz is told “Plan A” by his engineer, with the Spaniard replying that if they do pit it has to be now – watch this space!
Further down the pack, Magnussen and Latifi have touched in sector one, with the Williams spinning… looks like a racing incident. Both cars have come into the pits and Magnussen is retiring from the race…
French Grand Prix – Lap 37/53: Verstappen, Hamilton, Perez
Hamilton complaining of a windy gust around Circuit Paul Ricard now, which will come into play with tyre degradation in the last 16 laps or so…
Sainz is now 0.6 seconds behind Sergio Perez as the Ferrari targets third. And Valtteri Bottas has come into the pits further down the leaderboard…
French Grand Prix – Lap 35/53: Verstappen, Hamilton, Perez
Sainz is suffering from severe blistering on the front right tyre so should be coming into the pits soon, despite catching Sergio Perez in third.
Verstappen’s gap to Hamilton now 6.8 seconds, while Perez is 1.6 secs behind Hamilton.
The Ferrari pit stop now the biggest factor in this race in the short-term…
French Grand Prix – Lap 32/53: Verstappen, Hamilton, Perez
Sainz has finally passed Russell around the outside, though of course the Ferrari should go back into the pits to serve a five-second time penalty, or will have to serve it on the timings at the end of the race…
Verstappen has just set a fastest lap of the race and is now comfortably 5.5 seconds ahead of Hamilton, who went off the track at turn 2 but rejoined the track, all OK.
French Grand Prix – Lap 27/53: Verstappen, Hamilton, Perez
Sainz now 0.5 seconds behind Russell, but a reminder that the Ferrari will need to pit again to serve his penalty!
Yet the Ferrari is the quickest man on track and is likely to pass the Mercedes soon…
Zhou also has a five-second penaly for causing a collision with Schumacher.
Current top-10: Verstappen, Hamilton, Perez, Russell, Sainz, Alonso, Norris, Ricciardo, Ocon, Stroll
