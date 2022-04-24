F1 LIVE: Emilia Romagna Grand Prix result and standings as Max Verstappen wins after Charles Leclerc spin

Max Verstappen cruised to victory at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix to cut Charles Leclerc’s championship lead after the Ferrari driver threw away a podium finish with a costly late spin at Imola.
Sergio Perez finished second to seal a Red Bull one-two, but only after Leclerc made a late pit stop for soft tyres in an attempt to catch him. The move backfired, however, with the championship leader spinning off with 10 laps of the race remaining.
Leclerc was able to recover to salvage 6th place, but it sealed a nightmare weekend for Ferrari at their home race in Italy after Carlos Sainz retired on the opening lap following a bump from Daniel Ricciardo.
Lewis Hamilton’s struggles continued as he finished in a lowly 14th place and his miserable weekend was completed after being lapped by last season’s title rival Verstappen.
The victory is Verstappen’s second of the season, to go along with two retirements, as Red Bull responded to their reliability issues with a dominant performance in a race that started in wet conditions.
And a fastest lap completed a perfect weekend for the defending champion to cut Leclerc’s lead at the top of the standings to 27 points. Lando Norris completed the podium and George Russell finished fourth with a commendable drive in the struggling Mercedes.
Follow all the latest reaction from the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix below:
A first Red Bull one-two since 2016
A perfect afternoon for Christian Horner and his team. Charles Leclerc rubs his head in frustration as he watches the podium finishers be interviewed. He knows his thrown at least third away.
Harry Latham-Coyle24 April 2022 15:42
Max Verstappen wins the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix
He’s done the double – sprint race victory yesterday, feature race victory today, and Max Verstappen has had a dream weekend.
He says: “It’s always tough to achieve something like that. We were on it. Today, you never know with the weather how competitive you are going to be but as a team we did everything well. This one-two is deserved.”
Harry Latham-Coyle24 April 2022 15:40
Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Top Ten
1. Max Verstappen, Red Bull,
2. Sergio Perez, Red Bull
4. George Russell, Mercedes
5. Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo
6. Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
7. Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri
8. Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin
10. Lance Stroll, Aston Martin
Harry Latham-Coyle24 April 2022 15:38
Sergio Perez finishes second, Lando Norris third
Following Verstappen home is Sergio Perez to complete the one-two, and Lando Norris has back-to-back podiums at Imola.
Harry Latham-Coyle24 April 2022 15:36
MAX VERSTAPPEN WINS THE EMILIA ROMAGNA GRAND PRIX!
Victory number two for the season for the reigning world champion – and in commanding fashion.
Harry Latham-Coyle24 April 2022 15:35
Final lap!
Nothing to concern the leaders – it will be a Red Bull one-two at the home of title rivals Ferrari.
Harry Latham-Coyle24 April 2022 15:35
Lap 62/63
Up into sixth goes Charles Leclerc – a proper catastrophe averted but Ferrari have thrown away third in pursuit of an extra point and ended up down the field.
Harry Latham-Coyle24 April 2022 15:34
Lap 61/63
Excellent defending from George Russell, keeping Valtteri Bottas from fourth for the moment. The Finn is far from finished but is being frustrated so far.
By the way, Lewis Hamilton is still 14th, and still behind Pierre Gasly.
Harry Latham-Coyle24 April 2022 15:33
Lap 60/63
Charles Leclerc overtakes Sebastian Vettel. He might be able to reel in Yuki Tsunoda on his fresh tyres, too.
A few spots of rain falling in the vicinity of Imola and threatening to just moisten the final couple of laps.
Harry Latham-Coyle24 April 2022 15:31
Lap 58/63
“Let’s get him,” is the call on the Alfa Romeo radio as Bottas closes in on Russell. This would be rather pleasurable for Bottas, you’d suggest.
Harry Latham-Coyle24 April 2022 15:29