F1 LIVE: Carlos Sainz victory at Silverstone led to Ferrari camp split, claims ex-employee

Carlos Sainz claimed the British Grand Prix last weekend on a hugely eventful Sunday which all started with Zhou Guanyu surviving a horror opening-lap crash just before protesters invaded the track at Silverstone.
The race finale was a tale of tyre-swapping, late overtaking and a long-awaited win for the Spanish driver on his 150th F1 start, as he edged past Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc, who eventually dropped off the podium spots.
Sergio Perez climbed from the back of the queue to finish second, while Lewis Hamilton claimed his second podium place of the season to finish third in front of over 140,000 fans.
Attention now begins to turn to another back-to-back race week and the Austrian Grand Prix, with Red Bull pair Max Verstappen and Sainz leading the way in the drivers championship. It’s the second sprint race of the season at the Red Bull Ring, as the 2022 Formula One season looks to take another turn.
Lewis Hamilton takes positives from being a ‘step closer’ after claiming Silverstone podium place
Lewis Hamilton took the cheers from his home crowd and urged his team to keep trying to close the gap to the challengers for the Formula One title this season, after claiming third place at the British Grand Prix.
A combination of crashes, Safety Cars, problems to other vehicles and some fantastic late overtaking saw the seven-time champion finish on the podium for the first time since the opening round of the 2022 season in Bahrain, after a campaign of struggle with porpoising and control issues in the new Mercedes car.
But on a day when around 120,000 fans attended race day at Silverstone, Hamilton – who did briefly lead the race – praised the occasion as F1 at its best and hoped the performance could set a platform for improvement across the rest of the year.
“We’ve had the biggest show-up in history, thanks for this incredible support – we don’t see this anywhere else in the world,” he said after the race.
A return to the top three for Mercedes to challenge Ferrari and Red Bull after a season of struggle
Kieran Jackson7 July 2022 15:05
Lewis Hamilton is disappointed that the F1 diversity charter remains unsigned
Lewis Hamilton says he is disappointed that teams are yet to sign a charter designed to improve inclusion and diversity in Formula 1.
Mercedes star Hamilton has formed his own foundation, Mission 44, aimed at increasing access to education and opportunities for under-represented communities and has pushed for the sport to improve its battle against inequality.
Yet speaking before the British Grand Prix, Hamilton – the only black driver on the grid – revealed he wanted to see actions rather than words in response to instances of racism and discrimination.
It followed Hamilton being on the receiving end of racial language from three-time world champion Nelson Piquet in an interview which resurfaced last week.
“Not to sound like a broken record, but I think accountability is important,” Hamilton said in a press conference. “And it’s not just with F1, also with your companies. It’s really making sure we take a stand and we’re giving these people that platform.
The Mercedes star wants teams to sign a charter that would improve diversity and inclusion in Formula 1
Kieran Jackson7 July 2022 14:40
Silverstone a ‘perfect demonstration’ of F1’s progress in safety and excitement, says Ross Brawn
The British Grand Prix provided a “perfect demonstration” of what Formula One aimed to achieve with its 2022 cars and how much safer the sport has become, according to managing director Ross Brawn.
The halo head protection system was credited with saving the life of Chinese driver Guanyu Zhou after a huge first-lap crash while Sunday’s race at Silverstone had close racing and thrilling overtakes.
Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz won the race for his first victory in Formula One.
“What pleased me was the precision the drivers could have with the cars. We saw countless fascinating battles that went for several corners, with multiple changes of position,” Brawn said in a column on the F1 website.
“We saw drivers were able to take multiple lines with these new cars — and that allowed for two, three or even four cars going almost side-by-side. The quality of the passes was high, too,” he added.
Brawn, a former team boss and technical director, said the drivers had been positive about the change and ability to follow closely the cars in front without turbulence.
Spectacular and scary scenes throughout the race day made for thrilling watching for all
Kieran Jackson7 July 2022 14:25
Christian Horner says Mercedes ‘let Ferrari off the hook’ with Lewis Hamilton tyre call in British Grand Prix
Red Bull boss Christian Horner believes Mercedes let Ferrari off the hook with their decision to switch Lewis Hamilton on to hard compound tyres instead of softs.
The seven-time world champion was in the lead of the race having not pitted following the first lap restart and was comfortable on medium tyres.
Yet when Mercedes brought Hamilton in on lap 33, instead of the quicker but less durable soft tyres, the Silver Arrows put the Brit on the safer hard compound to see out the remaining 19 laps of the race. However he did pit again due to a late safety car.
But Horner believes Toto Wolff’s team missed a trick with Hamilton competing in and around Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc, with Sainz eventually winning the Grand Prix for his first victory in Formula 1. Hamilton ended up finishing third, as he came out behing the two Ferraris following a slow pit stop before the late drama via the safety car.
Mercedes opted to switch Hamilton on to hard compound tyres instead of softs – with the seven-time world champion ultimately finishing third
Kieran Jackson7 July 2022 14:08
Initially criticised by Hamilton and Verstappen, how the halo has saved lives in Formula 1
Guanyu Zhou’s harrowing crash at the start of Sunday’s British Grand Prix was another victory for Jean Todt and the FIA technicians who acted on the concerns of drivers back in 2015.
The likes of Jenson Button and Sebastian Vettel were pushing for mandatory head protection, particularly in the wake of Justin Wilson’s death in IndyCar that year and Henry Surtees’s sad passing in an F2 race in 2009. Jules Bianchi also lost his battle in July 2015 after his horrific crash at the Japanese Grand Prix nine months earlier.
Yet in the years since, there have been no driver fatalities in Formula 1. Impressive, frankly, considering the scale of accidents we have seen in recent years with Zhou’s the latest in a long list of crashes where the consequences could have been fatal.
While in the 2018 build-up Toto Wolff remarked on the halo, “if you give me a chainsaw I would take it off”, a matter of months later we saw the first instance of its very genuine functionality amid the propelling speed and forces of a Formula 1 car.
Guanyu Zhou's harrowing crash at the start of Sunday's British Grand Prix was another victory for Jean Todt, the former FIA president who pushed for the halo's introduction in 2018
Kieran Jackson7 July 2022 13:48
What is a sprint race in F1 and how does qualifying work?
Following its success in 2021 Formula One season, the F1 Commission approved plans to run the F1 sprint format at three Grands Prix this season.
As it was last year, the F1 sprint is a 100km dash with no mandatory pit stops and drivers racing flat-out to the chequered flag. It was introduced last season with the result determining the grid for the weekend’s main event, the Grand Prix on Sunday.
For the 2022 season, the points system has been tweaked, with the top eight drivers scoring points, where previously it was just the top three finishers. It’s also now more lucrative as the driver who finishes P1 will receive eight points, rather than three last year.
There has also been a change to the location of the sprints. While last year they took place at Silverstone, Monza and Interlagos, the first sprint weekend of the season has already taken place at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in Imola in April – with the second this weekend at the Red Bull Ring and the third once again taking place at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix.
How does the sprint race work?
Friday traditional qualifying session will continue to determine the grid for Saturday’s F1 sprint, with the result of the sprint forming the line-up for the start of Sunday’s Grand Prix.
The second of three F1 Sprint events in 2022 is this weekend at the Austrian Grand Prix
Kieran Jackson7 July 2022 13:26
Mercedes ‘back in the game’ ahead of Austrian Grand Prix, Toto Wolff claims
Mercedes boss Toto Wolff insists his team are “back in the game” after a strong showing at Silverstone but admits this weekend at Red Bull’s home track in Austria is “always a little bit difficult.”
Wolff has overseen a period of domination with Mercedes having won eight straight constructors’ championships from 2014-2021, but amid new regulations for this season Lewis Hamilton and George Russell have struggled for top results so far in 2022.
The W13 has been troubled by porpoising and bouncing throughout the early stages of this season, but two recent podium finishes for Hamilton in Montreal and Silverstone have given cause for optimism as we reach the half-way stage of the campaign in Austria this weekend – the second sprint weekend of the season too.
The Red Bull Ring is the home track for Christian Horner’s team and while Wolff believes Mercedes have made progress in recent weeks, he acknowledged that the circuit in Spielberg has not alaways suited the Silver Arrows in the past.
“We were ‘back in the game’ at Silverstone but that doesn’t mean it will be again [in Austria],” Wolff said.
Mercedes have struggled so far in 2022 but showed signs of progress in Canada and at Silverstone
Kieran Jackson7 July 2022 12:35
Lewis Hamilton aims dig at Max Verstappen for 2021 Silverstone crash after praising Charles Leclerc
Lewis Hamilton aimed a dig at Max Verstappen after Sunday’s British Grand Prix as he praised ‘sensible’ Charles Leclerc following the Mercedes-Ferrari battle through the closing stages.
Red Bull’s Verstappen memorable crashed into Copse corner on the opening lap of last year’s race after tangling with Hamilton, who went on to win the race despite a 10-second time penalty.
Yet in Sunday’s dramatic Grand Prix at Silverstone, Leclerc and Hamilton battled superbly and fairly through the same corner and seven-time world champion Hamilton couldn’t help but make reference to last year as he praised the Monegasque driver.
“Charles did a great job. What a great battle,” Hamilton told Sky F1.
“Very sensible driver and clearly a lot different to what we experienced last year. In Copse for example, two of us went through there no problem. What a battle.”
Verstappen memorably crashed into Copse corner on the opening lap of last year's race after tangling with Hamilton
Kieran Jackson7 July 2022 12:10
Sebastian Vettel has sympathy with ‘desperate’ F1 protesters but says marshals and drivers were put ‘at risk’
Sebastian Vettel has expressed his sympathy with the protestors who ran onto the track during the opening lap of the British Grand Prix – but added that they put drivers and marshals at risk with their actions.
The protestors, from the Just Stop Oil activist group, sat down on the Wellington straight during lap one, with the race red flagged just before the cars reached the group after Guanyu Zhou’s crash seconds earlier at Abbey.
Northamtonshire police say seven people – five men aged between 21 and 46 and two women, 20 and 44 – are still in custody after being arrested following the incident and climate activist Vettel agreed with the tone of their message.
“I guess there was some talk about it, I think everybody is free to have their own view on it,” four-time world champion Vettel said after the race.
“I think these people don’t act out of frustration, but they are desperate, and I very much sympathise with their fears and their anxieties which I think everybody who understands the size of the problem that’s drifting towards us can understand.
Seven people were arrested after invading the track on the first lap of the British Grand Prix on Sunday
Kieran Jackson7 July 2022 11:40
Six in court charged over track invasion at F1 British Grand Prix at Silverstone
Six people have appeared in court charged over the track invasion at the Formula 1 British Grand Prix at Silverstone.
Protesters stormed the Wellington Straight, the fastest point of the Northamptonshire track, before sitting down during the opening lap of Sunday’s race.
David Baldwin, 46, of Stonesfield, Witney, Oxfordshire; Emily Brocklebank, 23, of Yeadon, Leeds; Alasdair Gibson, 21, of Aberdeen; Louis McKechnie, 21, of Manchester; Bethany Mogie, 40, of St Albans, Hertfordshire; and Joshua Smith, 28, of Manchester, have all been charged with conspiracy to cause public nuisance.
Northampton Magistrates’ Court heard on Tuesday afternoon the protesters are said to have entered the track wearing orange tracksuits bearing the message “Just Stop Oil”.
Just Stop Oil protesters stormed the track on Sunday
Kieran Jackson7 July 2022 11:15