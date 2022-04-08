F1 LIVE: Australian Grand Prix practice times and leaderboard as Ferraris lead Max Verstappen

Who Has The Most F1 GP Wins At Albert Park?
The build-up to this weekend’s Australian Grand Prix is underway following the opening practice sessions on Formula One’s return to Melbourne. Australia has not hosted a Grand Prix since 2019 due to Covid-19 but is staging the third race of the 2022 season after Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen claimed the first two wins of the season in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia respectively.
It has left Mercedes and seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton with significant work to do, as the team struggle to overcome the difficulties they’ve been having with the aerodynamics of their W13 car. The two-week break since the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix has offered Mercedes time to work on their issues, with practice offering an early look at whether they have been successful, but the team have also warned that they have had to push back any major upgrades ahead of the return to the Albert Park Circuit.
Follow for live times and leaderboards from FP2, as well as all the latest news, updates and build-up ahead of this weekend’s Australian Grand Prix, below:
F1 latest news at the Australian Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton fears that Mercedes aren’t able to impact enough on the W13 car at present, with changes made on Friday between FP1 and FP2 actually making it more difficult to drive.
The Brit placed 13th in the second session and is frustrated by being so far off the pace in Melbourne again.
“I feel good, I feel ok, it was just a difficult session,” said Hamilton.
“It is just nothing you change on the car makes a difference at the moment so that is the difficult thing. You get in very optimistic and then you make changes and it doesn’t seem to be wanting to improve.
“We made some changes going into FP2. FP1 was better and FP2 was harder for us. I don’t know, just a tricky car.
“I don’t think that it will be tricky to find our way back. There is just not a lot we can do. This is the way it is so we just have to drive with it.
“That is the frustrating thing because you are trying to push and when you do a decent lap, you are 1.2 seconds down so it is just difficult.”
Karl Matchett8 April 2022 15:45
F1 latest news
Red Bull team boss Christian Horner is concerned the amount of DRS zones at the Australian Grand Prix will make Sunday “like a MotoGP race”.
The DRS zone proved a crucial part of the tactical battle between Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc in Jeddah last time out, the Red Bull man eventually winning, but Horner fears that the increased opportunities to utilise it means overtaking will be commonplace and less to do with driver technique and ability.
“Four zones, it’s pretty much the whole lap behind. Now what you don’t want the DRS to do is to be too easy so it is just a cruise past.
“The DRS should enable you to get more of a slipstream effect, it should be a run but not just cruising past either side. So, the distances of these DRS zones are going to be quite interesting to see.
“It could be like a MotoGP race where you could be changing two or three times a lap. Wait till Sunday, reserve your judgement, but it depends on the length of those zones. If it’s just too easy to overtake then that’s not good.”
Karl Matchett8 April 2022 15:30
Max Verstappen says Red Bull are ‘a tiny bit’ off ‘very strong’ Ferrari at Melbourne
The defending world champion posted the second fastest time in FP2, two tenths off Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc.
Much like the first two races in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, the Scuderia and Red Bull remain the teams to beat. Leclerc’s teammate Carlos Sainz finished third, with Verstappen’s partner Sergio Perez in fifth behind Fernando Alonso.
And while they still have some work to do if they are going to close the gap to Ferrari, Verstappen is content with the pace they have shown in Melbourne so far.
Speaking on Friday, he said: “FP1 and the beginning of FP2 we were lacking a bit of balance, then for the final run we changed the car around a bit and I felt a lot happier.
“I had a car in front of me in my final lap so that didn’t help. We are a tiny bit off Ferrari, but I think over the weekend we will maybe make it a bit closer. You never know for tomorrow but so far they seem again very strong.”
Lawrence Ostlere8 April 2022 15:11
‘Nothing makes a difference’: Lewis Hamilton reveals frustration with underperforming Mercedes
More from Lewis Hamilton on Mercedes’ struggles:
“I don’t think it will be tricky to find our way back, it’s just there’s not a lot we can do. This is the way it is, so we just have to drive with it.
“That’s the frustrating thing because you’re trying to push, you’re trying to catch and even when you do a decent lap, it’s 1.2 seconds down, so it’s difficult.”
Lawrence Ostlere8 April 2022 14:52
‘Nothing makes a difference’: Lewis Hamilton reveals frustration with underperforming Mercedes
The seven-time F1 world champion, who has finished third and 10th in the opening two races of the season, showed signs of improvement in the first practice session in Melbourne as he guided his car to seventh.
But the team then regressed in FP2 as Hamilton could only manage 13th and his Mercedes teammate George Russell did not fare much better as he placed 11th.
Speaking to Sky Sports, a disappointed Hamilton said: “It was a difficult session. Nothing you change on the car makes a difference at the moment, that’s the difficult thing.
“You get in very optimistic, and you make changes, and then it doesn’t seem to be wanting to improve. We made some changes going into P2; P1 was better and P2 ended up being a bit harder for me. I don’t know, it’s just a tricky car.”
Lawrence Ostlere8 April 2022 14:35
George Russell explains why Mercedes haven’t upgraded car for Melbourne
The Silver Arrows could only manage 11th and 13th in the second practice session in Melbourne as Russell narrowly outperformed teammate Lewis Hamilton.
For the third race running Mercedes are struggling to break out of the midfield as Ferrari and Red Bull continue to prove they have significantly more pace.
And Russell has explained that due to the cost cap implemented by the FIA for the 2022 season, the reigning constructors champions cannot simply throw money at the issues.
Lawrence Ostlere8 April 2022 14:16
Charles Leclerc sets practice pace in Melbourne with Lewis Hamilton only 13th
A fortnight on from the controversial Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Formula One is back at Melbourne’s Albert Park for the first time since the 2020 race was cancelled because of the pandemic.
And Hamilton, who finished a lowly 10th in Jeddah, was again off the pace in his under-performing Mercedes.
The seven-time world champion demanded more power and greater grip after his disappointing showing at the previous round.
But the Silver Arrows arrived in Australia without any major upgrades as they continue to battle the new regulations.
Hamilton finished a distant 1.5 seconds behind Leclerc, with world champion Max Verstappen second, 0.245 sec adrift, and Carlos Sainz third in the other Ferrari.
Neither Mercedes drivers made it into the top 10 on Friday afternoon after Hamilton’s team-mate George Russell finished 11th, 1.2 sec back.
Fernando Alonso, who made his debut here 21 years ago, was fourth for Alpine, one spot ahead of Red Bull’s Sergio Perez.
Karl Matchett8 April 2022 14:00
F1 latest news
Twice world champion Fernando Alonso is enjoying his comeback in Formula One and hopes to have another two or three years in the series, the Spaniard said on Friday.
Alonso returned at the start of last season following a two-year break after becoming disillusioned with the sport and took up his one-year contract extension with Alpine for this season.
Australian reserve driver Oscar Piastri is waiting for his chance but Alonso said he did not feel pressure to retain his seat.
“Obviously if I was 25 there would not be this talk,” he told reporters at Albert Park on Friday ahead of the Australian Grand Prix.
“It’s an age thing that people try to find a way for the young talents. But I think this is about performance.”
The oldest driver in F1, Alonso finished 10th in the championship last season, seven points ahead of his 11th-placed French team mate Esteban Ocon.
“Last year, I think I did well. I finished slightly in front of Esteban,” he said.
“Let’s see this year how the battle goes. This is about performance, not about age.
“As I said at the beginning of the year, I still feel competitive and fast, and feel that I am enjoying time in Formula 1.
“So, I will race, I guess, a couple more years – two or three more years.”
Alonso, ninth in the Bahrain season-opener, will hope to be back in the points at Albert Park on Sunday after failing to finish in Saudi Arabia.
Karl Matchett8 April 2022 13:45
Williams driver Alex Albon claims Melbourne track is ‘dangerous’ with walls at pit exit
Alex Albon didn’t have a tremendous day in terms of times in practice, but his greater concern is over changes made to the track and walls around the pit exit.
Indeed, he feels there has already been a close-call or two and is betting that an impact could occur during Saturday’s qualifying.
“I’m not sure how I feel about [the pit exit walls],” he said.
“You can see these walls have been brought much closer this year and we have this even tighter wall. It’s actually quite dangerous, it can suck you in.
“Because our cars have so much downforce, we exit very early and we are right on the edge, crossing over. I think in qualifying it gets really marginal. You are really wincing and you’re hoping your front left doesn’t get taken off.
“[The final corner] is actually the worst one of the lot. I saw Checo [Sergio Perez] on one lap was millimetres away, and I feel like… don’t be surprised in qualifying – hopefully it’s not me – but there might be some corners ripped off.”
Karl Matchett8 April 2022 13:30
F1 latest news from Australian GP
Let’s take an afternoon stroll around the teams’ social media and see who has enjoyed the first day in Melbourne!
Ferrari fans have been in force, McLaren give us a close-up of the local boy’s speed and control, Valtteri and Lewis remain best buds, Haas have been mixing sports ahead of tomorrow’s Melbourne derby in the A League Men and Nicolas Latifi is discussing his first time at the Australian GP with Williams. Red Bull, meanwhile, have randomly decided to look ahead to Miami next month.
Karl Matchett8 April 2022 13:15