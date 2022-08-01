F1 LIVE: Aston Martin announce shock signing of Fernando Alonso as Spaniard quits Alpine to replace Sebastian Vettel

Top 10 Dumbest Mistakes in F1
Aston Martin have confirmed the shock signing of two-time world champion Fernando Alonso to replace Sebastian Vettel next season, in huge news to start the F1 summer break.
The 41-year-old will leave Alpine after two years and has signed a “multi-year contract” with Aston after four-time world champion Vettel announced his retirement last week.
Alonso, whose deal at Alpine was coming to an end at the end of the season, was expected to sign an extension but has opted for a new challenge to partner Lance Stroll at Aston – with Alpine now looking to fill a spare 2023 seat alongside Esteban Ocon.
The news comes after the final race of the season at the Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday, with Max Verstappen storming from P10 to win his eighth race of the season, with Lewis Hamilton earning his fifth podium in a row in second and Mercedes teammate George Russell in third.
Ferrari once again had a Sunday to forget as Charles Leclerc suffered from an incorrect choice of tyres to finish sixth, while Carlos Sainz was also left in the lurch with strategy calls and came home in fourth.
Max Verstappen won the Hungarian Grand Prix after another Ferrari strategy blunder cost Charles Leclerc a probable victory.
Verstappen crossed the line 7.8 seconds clear of Lewis Hamilton, following a late surge from the seven-time world champion, with George Russell third. Leclerc finished sixth and now trails Verstappen by 80 points heading into the sport’s summer break.
After overcoming 30 laps of pole man Russell’s resistance to take the lead with a brilliant move around the outside of the Mercedes at turn 1, Leclerc looked on course to take the chequered flag. But the Monegasque’s afternoon was wrecked – and his championship hopes dealt an almost irreversible blow – when Ferrari elected to put their star driver on the hardest rubber.
From being the fastest man on track, Leclerc suddenly had no speed, and he was gobbled up by Verstappen, who started 10th, at the start of lap 40. Verstappen spun at the penultimate corner on the same lap to allow Leclerc back into the lead.
But such was his lack of pace on a strategy dismissed by tyre supplier Pirelli, Verstappen was back past the Ferrari, racing away from his beleaguered rival at the second corner five laps later. From there, Verstappen’s eighth win of his championship defence never appeared in danger, with a second title in as many years looking increasingly likely.
Kieran Jackson1 August 2022 11:19
Charles Leclerc all but conceded the world championship to Max Verstappen after he admitted it is going to be “very difficult” to stop his rival following another Ferrari blunder at the Hungarian Grand Prix.
Verstappen takes an 80-point advantage into the sport’s one-month shutdown – the equivalent of more than three victories with just nine to play – after he claimed the eighth win of his title defence at the Hungaroring following a superb drive from 10th on the grid.
Lewis Hamilton started seventh and finished second – following his late charge through the field – with pole-sitter George Russell third. After Leclerc overcame Russell’s 30-lap resistance to assume the lead at Turn 1, he looked destined to win.
But the Monegasque’s afternoon was wrecked – and his championship hopes dealt an almost irreversible blow – when Ferrari elected to put their star driver on the hardest rubber. It was a strategy dismissed by tyre supplier Pirelli, and one Verstappen said his Red Bull team did not even consider.
From being the fastest man at the Hungaroring, Leclerc suddenly had no speed, and he was gobbled up by Verstappen at the start of lap 40. Verstappen spun at the penultimate corner on the same lap to allow Leclerc back in front. But such was Leclerc’s dramatic loss of pace, Verstappen raced past his beleaguered rival with ease at the second corner five laps later. An extra pit stop saw him cross the line a desperate sixth.
Kieran Jackson1 August 2022 10:50
Alpine do have highly regarded Australian Oscar Piastri – last year’s Formula 2 champion – as their reserve driver and this seemingly paves the way for the 21-year-old to take his place on the F1 grid.
“This Aston Martin team is clearly applying the energy and commitment to win, and it is therefore one of the most exciting teams in Formula One today,” Alonso said.
Kieran Jackson1 August 2022 10:26