F1 grid today: Monaco Grand Prix starting time, TV channel and how to watch

Charles Leclerc has never had a better opportunity to claim his first victory at the Monaco Grand Prix after taking a dominant pole position as part of a Ferrari one-two.

Leclerc has yet to finish a race at his home track but the Monegasque driver will start ahead of team-mate Carlos Sainz and Red Bull’s Sergio Perez.

Leclerc’s title rival Max Verstappen has been short of pace so far and could only manage fourth, with Lando Norris fifth, George Russell sixth and Lewis Hamilton down in eighth place.

Leclerc also landed pole position at last season’s Monaco Grand Prix but was unable to start the race after he then crashed at the end of the session.

1) Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

2) Carlos Sainz, Ferrari

3) Sergio Perez, Red Bull

4) Max Verstappen, Red Bull

5) Lando Norris, McLaren

6) George Russell, Mercedes

7) Fernando Alonso, Alpine

8) Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

9) Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin

10) Esteban Ocon, Alpine

11) Yuki Tsunoda, Alpha Tauri

12) Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo

13) Kevin Magnussen, Haas

14) Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren

15) Mick Schumacher, Haas

16) Alex Albon, Williams

17) Pierre Gasly, Alpha Tauri

18) Lance Stroll, Aston-Martin

19) Nicholas Latifi, Williams

20) Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo