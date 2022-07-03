F1 British Grand Prix LIVE: Race red flagged after Zhou Guanyu crash at Silverstone today

Bernie Eccleston ‘surprised’ Hamilton hasn’t ‘brushed aside’ Nelson Piquet’s racist comment
Carlos Sainz edged out Max Verstappen to claim the first pole position of his Formula One career for today’s British Grand Prix.
In the rain at Silverstone on Saturday, Ferrari’s Sainz excelled to see off world champion Verstappen by just 0.072 seconds with Charles Leclerc third in the other scarlet car.
Sergio Perez qualified fourth, with Lewis Hamilton a full second back in fifth – one spot ahead of compatriot Lando Norris who took sixth for McLaren. Hamilton’s team-mate at Mercedes George Russell finished eighth.
“Thanks everyone for staying out there in this rain,” said Sainz. “Spaniards struggle with the rain, but you guys are used to it. I put together a lap, I did not think it was something special, but it was pole position and that came as a bit of a surprise. The pace has been there all weekend, but if I base myself on my practice pace, we should be in a good position to hold on to first.
Follow all the build-up ahead of the British Grand Prix at Silverstone:
FIA STATEMENT
FZhou and Albon have been taken to the medical centre. Both were conscious and will be evaluated at the medical centre
Kieran Jackson3 July 2022 15:26
RED FLAG
George Russell having a word with an FIA official. It’s a bit unclear, but I believe he’s asking why he can’t rejoin the race. The Mercedes driver was in the gravel before he got out of the car and raced across towards Zhou’s car.
Russell will not be able to restart the race…
Kieran Jackson3 July 2022 15:21
Zhou update: The Alfa Romeo driver is out of car on a stretcher
Zhou is out of the car. He is on a stretcher but is moving, and his Alfa Romeo team say he is OK. Good news.
He has been taken to hospital.
Kieran Jackson3 July 2022 15:17
Unconfirmed reports of protestors storming the track on the first lap too
Kieran Jackson3 July 2022 15:15
Zhou update: The Alfa Romeo driver is still in the car
The medical team is currently down at Abbey at the site of the crash. An ambulance is also going down the main straight.
Kieran Jackson3 July 2022 15:15
Zhou update:
An extraction team is currently working on putting the Alfa Romeo the right way round…
We’ll bring you more news as we get it.
All the drivers in the pit lane have left their cars and are in their garages, most with their engineers.
So we’ve lost George Russell – whose top-5 run this season comes to an end – and Alex Albon, while Guanyu Zhou is also out with his condition unknown.
Kieran Jackson3 July 2022 15:12
RED FLAG: All the cars line up into the pit lane
It looks like Russell and Albon are definitely out, with Ocon and Gasly are limping back to the pits…
We wait to hear news about Zhou. It looked a nasty crash into the barriers…
Kieran Jackson3 July 2022 15:08
LIGHTS OUT! RED FLAG STRAIGHT AWAY!
Wow where to start with this start?!
Verstappen is rapid at the start and gets ahead of Sainz, while Hamilton surgers up from fifth to third!
But there’s a red flag after the first corner after a BIG crash at Abbey!
Guanyu Zhou flew into the barriers, while George Russell and I think Alex Albon too is out of the race!
The cars come into the pits…
Kieran Jackson3 July 2022 15:05
Formation lap begins!
We’re moments away from the start here!
Carlos Sainz leads the field around the track once before lights out!
Kieran Jackson3 July 2022 15:00
British Grand Prix 2022
Jack Rathborn3 July 2022 15:00