F1: Austrian Grand Prix LIVE as Charles Leclerc overtakes Max Verstappen with Sergio Perez out of the race

The Formula One season is in full swing as the drivers get set for the 11th race of the most extensive calendar in the sport’s history.
Max Verstappen coasted to first place in the Saturday sprint race – a 24-lap dash around the Red Bull Ring – after coming out on top in Friday qualifying, with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc next to him on the grid and Carlos Sainz in third.
George Russell is in fourth place with Red Bull’s Sergio Perez behind him in fifth. Lewis Hamilton is down in eighth after taking the final available point on Saturday, with Esteban Ocon and Kevin Magnussen sixth and seventh respectively.
Verstappen has a 38-point lead heading into Sunday’s race and will be looking to claim his seventh main race victory of the season at Red Bull’s home track in Spielberg.
Follow all the latest buildup to Sunday’s main event at the Austrian Grand Prix:
LAP 47/71: Leclerc, Sainz, Verstappen
Hamilton receives a final warning regarding track limits, describing it as ‘BS!’
The Mercedes not the only one struggling on that front!
10 July 2022 14:58
LAP 45/71: Leclerc, Sainz, Verstappen
Some good battle in the lower echelons of the points-scoring positions, with Schumacher, Stroll and Russell all battling!
Russell is up to seventh after making his second pit stop, while further up the road, Verstappen is making good time against the Ferraris ahead.
10 July 2022 14:58
LAP 41/71: Leclerc, Sainz, Verstappen
Vettel spins into the gravel after being touched by Gasly in a similar incident to Perez and Russell earlier!
Seb not happy about it as you can imagine: “What is wrong with these people!”
10 July 2022 14:51
LAP 40/71: Leclerc, Sainz, Verstappen
Verstappen being told to push by his engineer after originally being told just to match Hamilton’s time behind him!
The front three are a fair distance ahead of the pack, but the race has worked out pretty well for Hamilton so far! He’s 11 seconds ahead of Ocon in fifth!
Zhou Guanyu now has a five-second penalty… and some dark clouds are looming over the Red Bull Ring – that’d spice things up even more!
10 July 2022 14:50
LAP 37/71: Leclerc, Sainz, Verstappen
Sainz, on fresher tyres too, is catching Verstappen – but the Red Bull pits for a second stop!
Another set of hards for the Championship leader – he comes out in third ahead of Hamilton!
10 July 2022 14:47
LAP 33/71: Leclerc, Verstappen, Sainz
Leclerc, on fresher tyres, comfortably passes Verstappen down into turn four and is back into the lead – for now!
Verstappen set to pit later in the race…
Meanwhile, Gasly and Norris have been given a five-second time penalty due to track limits – they’re all struggling to keep their cars on the circuit here!
10 July 2022 14:44
LAP 29/71: Verstappen, Leclerc, Sainz
Hamilton comes into the pits but it’s slow – front right tyre holding him up – and he comes out just behind Esteban Ocon!
And Hamilton is not happy about that!
10 July 2022 14:39
LAP 28/71: Verstappen, Leclerc, Hamilton
Leclerc pits and Verstappen takes the lead of the race!
Hamilton – who hasn’t pitted – is up to third with Sainz also pitting and the Spaniard is now in fourth!
It’ll be the long game from Ferrari!
10 July 2022 14:36
LAP 26/71: Leclerc, Sainz, Verstappen
Sergio Perez is retiring – there’s too much damage on his Red Bull… it’ll be Max Verstappen on his own here!
10 July 2022 14:34
LAP 25/71: Leclerc, Sainz, Verstappen
A quite brilliant battle between five cars in the midfield – Magnussen, Norris, Alonso, Schumacher and Zhou!
The quintet were all heading down to turn 3 nearly side by side! Norris made a move but Magnussen took the place back!
10 July 2022 14:33