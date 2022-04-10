F1 Australian Grand Prix LIVE: Result and reaction as Charles Leclerc cruises to win after Max Verstappen retirement

Follow the third F1 race of the 2022 as Charles Leclerc starts in front after taking a dramatic pole position at the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne.
It was his second pole of the season and Leclerc leads the drivers’ standings after two races, with victory at the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix followed by a second-place finish behind reigning world champion Max Verstappen in Saudi Arabia.
The Ferrari driver is now well positioned to extend that advantage at Melbourne’s Albert Park street circuit after impressing during Saturday’s qualifying, where Verstappen took second place, with the other Red Bull of Sergio Perez in third.
Lando Norris was an impressive fourth in the McLaren and Lewis Hamilton in fifth – out-qualifying his Mercedes teammate George Russell – while the second Ferrari of Carlos Sainz is down in ninth, leaving Leclerc to fend off a two-pronged Red Bull attack on his own.
There were multiple crashes during qualifying with Nicholas Latifi and Lance Stroll coming together to cause a red flag in Q1 and Fernando Alonso’s Alpine heading into the barrier, which led to another stoppage and delay in Q3. Will that drama continue on raceday?
Leclerc thanks Ferrari team
Charles Leclerc has been on the team radio to thank his Ferrari team for their help in securing victory at Albert Park today.
The 24-year-old also took fastest lap with a quick time on his very last tour of the circuit, which could well be crucial come the end of the season.
“I wanted to do [ the fastest lap],” Leclerc said. “Well done guys, thanks for everything. The car was great!”
Hamilton finishes fourth with Norris fifth
Lower down the order, Lewis Hamilton follows team-mate George Russell across the line for fourth place.
Behind the Mercedes pair are both McLarens, with Lando Norris leading Daniel Ricciardo home for fifth and sixth.
Esteban Ocon, Valtteri Bottas, Pierre Gasly and Alexander Albon are the other points scorers.
Charles Leclerc wins the Australian Grand Prix!
The chequered flag is out and Charles Leclerc has won the Australian Grand Prix!
The Monegasque has put in an absolutely superb performance across the whole wekeend for Ferrari, and is full value for the 33 point lead he now holds in the world championship.
Second place goes to Sergio Perez, and third is George Russell.
Gasly off track and passed by Bottas
LAP 57/58: Valtteri Bottas is up into ninth after passing Pierre Gasly at the penultimate corner.
The Frenchman slid off the track and onto the grass after a lock-up, and is now onto score just one point instead of two.
Hamilton complains about team over radio
LAP 55/58: Lewis Hamilton has been on the team radio complaining about his strategy for the race.
“You put me in a really tough position,” he tells his race engineer. Hamilton is set to finish behind George Russell, who managed to overtake him in the pits during the safety car period, which is beyond the team’s control, really…
Zhou and Magnussen pass Alonso
LAP 53/58: Not only has Fernando Alonso not been able to make forward progress, but he is now dropping down the order too.
Guanyu Zhou and Keving Magnussen have now both passed the Spaniard, who is down in 14th place and won’t be scoring a single point.
He could genuinley have been on pole position yesterday if it wasn’t for his hydraulics failure and subsequent crash. What a shame.
Gasly and Bottas finally passes Stroll
LAP 50/58: Pierre Gasly has finally made his way past Lance Stroll at the head of this DRS train, taking ninth place and an extra point in the process.
Valtteri Bottas is also lining the Canadian up for the final points-paying position, and makes the same move on the following lap. Stroll of course has a five second time penalty which will drop him down the order at the end anyway.
Alonso struggling to move back into points
LAP 47/58: Fernando Alonso could have been challenging for pole position yesterday afternoon if his hydrualic problem hadn’t caused him to crash out in Q3, but right now he’s struggling to score any points at all.
The Spaniard dropped to the 13th after finally pitting for medium tyres but is now caught in a DRS train behind Stroll in ninth.
He has made up one place thanks to Mick Schumacher’s lock up into Turn 3, but he can’t force his way past Valtteri Bottas, Pierre Gasly or Stroll ahead.
Stroll given time penalty
LAP 45/58: Lance Stroll has been given a five second time penalty for weaving on the pit straight when defending from Valtteri Bottas in the Alfa Romeo.
The Canadians was shifting left to right in a dangerous pattern and that is merited. Stroll is also under investigation for forcing Bottas off the track at Turn 4 and could be penalised again.
Leclerc has massive lead at front of field
LAP 41/58: The virtual safety car has been withdrawn and we’re back racing again.
Charles Leclerc now has a huge lead of just under 12s to Sergio Perez in second, with George Russell and Lewis Hamilton in third and fourth.
Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo are behind in fifth and sixth.
Fernando Alonso has finally pitted for some medium tyres, and is looking to make his way back into the points from P13 on circuit.
