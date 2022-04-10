F1 Australian Grand Prix LIVE: Latest updates as Lewis Hamilton starts 5th and Charles Leclerc on pole

Follow the third F1 race of the 2022 as Charles Leclerc starts in front after taking a dramatic pole position at the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne.
It was his second pole of the season and Leclerc leads the drivers’ standings after two races, with victory at the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix followed by a second-place finish behind reigning world champion Max Verstappen in Saudi Arabia.
The Ferrari driver is now well positioned to extend that advantage at Melbourne’s Albert Park street circuit after impressing during Saturday’s qualifying, where Verstappen took second place, with the other Red Bull of Sergio Perez in third.
Lando Norris was an impressive fourth in the McLaren and Lewis Hamilton in fifth – out-qualifying his Mercedes teammate George Russell – while the second Ferrari of Carlos Sainz is down in ninth, leaving Leclerc to fend off a two-pronged Red Bull attack on his own.
There were multiple crashes during qualifying with Nicholas Latifi and Lance Stroll coming together to cause a red flag in Q1 and Fernando Alonso’s Alpine heading into the barrier, which led to another stoppage and delay in Q3. Will that drama continue on raceday?
Follow all the action from the Australian Grand Prix below:
Drivers on the formation lap
The drivers have pulled away from the grid and are now on the formation lap, as the mechanics, emdia and celebrities move away for the start of the race.
A reminder that the Albert park circuit is significantly different from the last time F1 raced here. The slow chicane in the middle of the circuit has been removed, and corners including Turn 11 have been re-profiled in order to become tighter and theoretically increase overtaking.
What that means overall is that the circuit is much faster nowadays. Let’s see if it makes it more exciting too.
No rain and one-stop likely
The crowd is ramping up the atmosphere even further now with the start of the Australian Grand Prix just minutes away.
There is a zero percent chance that rain will influence today’s race, and a one-stop strategy looks the most likely for every driver, via start on the mediums before a switch to the hards.
Can Charles Leclerc extend his lead at the top of the championship from pole position? We’re about to find out.
Alonso’s car struggling to start
Fernando Alonso’s car has been struggling to start on the grid, with the Alpine team opening up all sorts of software panels in an effort to get it going.
They have succeeded, ultimately, but that doesn’t bode particularly well for the race according to Sky Sports F1’s Ted Kravitz, who says that software problems tend to reoccur throughout the weekend.
Hamilton wearing jewellery as normal despite ban
Lewis Hamilton is putting on his balaclava and helmet and is wearing his nose piercings and earrings as normal, depsite race director Niels Wittich imploring drivers to respect the F1 regulation which prohibits the wearing of any jewelry on safety grounds.
Wittich has given the drivers a couple of races to get used to his enforcement on the rule, but if Hamilton is insistent on defying it, this could be a story which runs throughout the season
Verstappen not thinking about where to overtake Leclerc
Max Verstappen is on the grid, preparing next to his Red Bull car which is sitting in second position.
Sky Sports F1’s Rachel Brookes asks where he is planning to overtake Charkes Leclerc for the lead, and says: “I don’t think about it. I just hope to make a good start and see. If we’ve got good pace we’ll make it through.”
Interesting battles away from the front
The big thing to look out for at the start, of course, will be whether Charles Leclerc can hold off a two-pronged onslaught from the Red Bull in behind. But there are plenty of intriguing battles going on lower down the order.
Lando Norris, Lewis Hamilton, and George Russell form an all-British triumvirate between P4 and P6, and there could be some exciting racing going on between them into Turn 1. Home favourite Daniel Ricciardo starts in seventh, while Carlos Sainz and Fernando Alonso are faster than their starting positions of P9 and P10 and should make their way forward through the field.
Ferrari boss talks up possibility of safety cars
Ferrari have Charles Leclerc on pole and Carlos Sainz down in ninth, but team principal Mattia Binotto believes that the Spaniard can move through the field with the help of the safety car.
“It is certainly a split position on the grid and split strategy, so let’s see how things go,” he told Sky Sports F1. “We’ll try to have a good start and good pace. it will be important to see how the degradation goes and then maybe have a different strategy with Charles and Carlos. The Red Bull have good long pace. P4 is not impossible for Carlos, and here you can have a lot of safety cars.
Brundle on traditional grid walk
Martin Brundle is making his way down the grid talking to drivers and celebrities ahead of the start.
He comes across former Italy international defender and the conversation is tremendously awkward.
Brundle: “Are you Marco Marachi? Matazzi?”
Materazzi: “Materazzi. You like football?”
Brundle: “I do, but not enough to…. No Italy at the World Cup, that’s a shame.”
Materazzi: “Let’s talk about the Formula 1.”
Sensational broadcasting.
Fans creating excellent atmosphere in Melbourne
This is the first race to take place at Albert Park in three years, due to Covid-19 protocols in Australia preventing F1 races from being able to go ahead.
The fans on the pit straight are certainly making the most of it, and are creating a superb atmosphere around the start line before the race gets underway.
One has enough just asked for Lando Norris’ phone number live on international television. Best of luck with that.
Drivers on their way to the grid
The pitlane has opened out in Melbourne, and drivers are touring the track on their way to the grid.
Carlos Sainz is out on track, and his troubles and misfortune yesterday mean he will be unable to help team-mate Charles Leclerc at the start as he starts down in ninth.
The Red Bulls have the strategic advantage of fighting two against one behind Charles Leclerc, could that be crucial?
