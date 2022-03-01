F1 2022 news LIVE: Russian driver Nikita Mazepin facing ban from FIA as Mercedes monitor Red Bull sidepods

Netflix reveal teaser trailer for Drive to Survive season four
The first round of Formula One testing is in the bag ahead of the new 2022 season and there are only three weeks left until the first race, the Bahrain Grand Prix, in what promises to be a packed calendar. Each team has now unveiled their new car with vital data logged at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, with Lewis Hamilton finishing quickest ahead of the next round of testing on 10 March in Bahrain.
But there was the fascinating innovation displayed by Red Bull and their sidepods, which got a close inspection from Hamilton. Quite how valuable they promise to be is unclear with the riegning champion Max Verstappen seemingly strategising his runout in Barcelona without pushing for the absolute fastest time.
There will be one less race after F1 confirmed last week the Russian Grand Prix will not take place following the escalating crisis in Ukraine. Sebastian Vettel had already made clear that he would boycott the race, with Ferrari chief Mattia Binotto revealing that teams met last night “to try to understand what the situation is and how to cope and how to manage it”. Meanwhile the Andretti family have made clear their intentions to enter F1, in a move which made all of motor sport sit up and take note. Michael Andretti said that his father revealed his Formula One aspirations last week to show the FIA there is strong public support for an expansion team — and he would need a decision from motorsports’ governing body in the next month to be properly prepared for a 2024 debut.
Nikita Mazepin’s Formula One future expected to top agenda at emergency meeting
Formula One’s governing body will stage an emergency meeting on Tuesday to discuss the crisis in Ukraine.
It is understood that the future of F1’s sole Russian driver Nikita Mazepin is set to top the agenda.
The president of the Automobile Federation of Ukraine, Leonid Kostyuchenk, has demanded the FIA bans all Russian and Belarusian drivers from competing outside of their own countries.
FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem, who will chair Tuesday’s summit, wrote to Kostyuchenk last week to offer his full support.
Jack Rathborn1 March 2022 13:45
‘He didn’t expect me to overtake him’: Max Verstappen lifts lid on Abu Dhabi final lap in new documentary
Max Verstappen has revealed new details around the dramatic final-lap shoot-out at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix that saw the Red Bull driver beat Lewis Hamilton to the Formula One title at the last race of the season.
The season-deciding race was embroiled in controversy after former race director Michael Masi allowed some but not all cars to unlap themselves under a safety car, putting Verstappen behind Hamilton on fresh tyres following Nicolas Latifi’s late crash.
Ahead of the 2022 season, a new documentary on Verstappen has been released that shows the dramatic final lap at he Yas Marina Circuit and offers some fresh insight from the Dutchman on how he passed Hamilton on the final lap to win the title.
Jack Rathborn1 March 2022 13:30
Guanyu Zhou reveals ‘compromise’ on journey to making F1 history
Alfa Romeo driver Guanyu Zhou has admitted he made a “compromise” in order to create history and become the first Chinese driver in F1.
The F2 alumnus shone with Alpine last season before clinching a switch to the team’s academy line-up, linking up with Valtteri Bottas in a new-look Alfa Romeo line-up.
“It is always good to be the first to make a breakthrough and for my country, motorsports started much later than for European countries,” he said.
“So it is very tough to be following the ladder of motorsports and arrive to where I am today.
“Of course, there is quite a lot of compromise that needs to be taken by myself, by my family and the team behind me.
“I am very proud of my country and I think a lot of people want to be coming out abroad and watch me race because obviously, there is no Chinese Grand Prix this year.
“My job is to focus on this season and to do well this season and show my full ability as a race driver.
“I think the guys will keep supporting me from home so it is good to have them.”
Jack Rathborn1 March 2022 13:15
Christian Horner predicts Red Bull’s Mercedes rivalry to be ‘as pertinent as ever’
Christian Horner maintains the rivalry between Red Bull and Mercedes will be “as pertinent as ever” entering the sport’s new era.
“Certainly, we hope that there is going to be an equally exciting year, ideally a little less exciting at times, but an exciting season ahead and I think there could be some other competitors joining that battle as well,” said Horner.
“Particularly with a clean sheet of paper with these brand new cars, it’s a complete reset.
“It’s arguably the biggest regulation change in the last 40 years but I’m sure the intensity of the rivalry between the teams and the drivers will be as pertinent as ever.”
Jack Rathborn1 March 2022 13:00
Sergio Perez reveals improved preparations with Red Bull
Sergio Perez has revealed how familiarity can help him improve this season with Red Bull ahead of a fascinating 2022 F1 season.
“It is a lot better, definitely, to be in a second year with the team,” Perez said.
“Arriving and already knowing who to speak to, knowing how the car felt last year and how it is like this year.
“It is really enjoyable to do a second year with the team and I’m looking forward to these new regulations.”
Jack Rathborn1 March 2022 12:45
Enzo Trulli takes next step to follow father Jarno Trulli to F1
Enzo Trulli has taken the next step to follow his father and former F1 race winner Jarno Trulli after being confirmed on the grid for F1 alongside Carlin.
The 16-year-old won the Formula 4 UAE Championship last season, tallying four wins and landing a podium in the Euroformula Open Championship with Carlin.
The Italian has now been elevated to F3 with Brad Benavides and Zak O’Sullivan.
“It is with great pleasure that I announce my commitment with Carlin for the 2022 FIA F3 Championship,” said Trulli. “I am so happy to stay in the Carlin family for this fantastic experience, after a very successful first season with them in the Euroformula. I am truly thankful to Trevor Carlin and the team for believing in me.
“Of course, it’s going to be a learning season for me, considering the limited experience I have and the limited mileage available in the car. Yet, I’m ready to work hard and to support the team’s work and progress, in order to bring Carlin on top of the F3 list. It is such a fantastic opportunity and I look forward to starting the learning process!”
Jack Rathborn1 March 2022 12:30
Fernando Alonso among top four drivers in F1, claims Alpine technical director
Alpine technical director Pat Fry considers Fernando Alonso to still be among the elite drivers in Formula 1 and includes the Spaniard inside the top four.
“He helps us to do everything better, all the time, and that’s an encouragement, having driven different types of cars in his Formula 1 career,” said Fry.
“It’s useful to have different opinions when you’re changing to such a different car.”
Jack Rathborn1 March 2022 12:15
Lewis Hamilton supports F1’s decision to stop drivers collectively taking a knee
The pre-race ‘We Race As One’ moment was brought in for start of the 2020 season and saw drivers given the opportunity to take a knee on the grid to protest against racism and promote social justice.
Hamilton is a forthright proponent of equality inside and outside of the sport and was a driving force behind Mercedes’ all-black race livery used during the last two seasons.
Jack Rathborn1 March 2022 12:05
F1 2022 season: Important dates
It’s a busy build-up to the start of the 2022 F1 season, and now we’re in March, there are the first two races of the calendar to look forward to – so note these dates in your diary:
- March 10-12: Testing Bahrain
- March 11: Drive to Survive Season 4
- March 20: Bahrain Grand Prix
- March 27: Saudi Arabian Grand Prix
Jack Rathborn1 March 2022 11:57
FIA reject Lewis Hamilton’s criticism of ‘biased’ stewards
Lewis Hamilton’s accusations of possible bias among race stewards has provoked a quick response from the FIA.
The Mercedes man spoke on Wednesday about a lack of diversity in the stewards’ room, calling for more female representation among those in the hotseats, adding that it “would be awesome to have a male and female as the two race directors.”
Jack Rathborn1 March 2022 11:50