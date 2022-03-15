F1 2022 news LIVE: Lewis Hamilton to change name as Christian Horner raises concerns over ‘mirror war’

Netflix reveal teaser trailer for Drive to Survive season four
It’s race week as F1 returns with the Bahrain Grand Prix kicking off the 2022 season.
It promises to be one of the most exciting years in the sport to date after Max Verstappen’s thrilling win over Lewis Hamilton last year in Abu Dhabi to clinch his maiden world crown. The war of words between Christian Horner and Toto Wolff continues, with Red Bull and Mercedes likely to have company at the top of the grid after the new rules and regulations.
Ferrari impressed during testing in Barcelona and Bahrain, with the exciting prospect of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz able to challenge Hamilton, Verstappen, George Russell and Sergio Perez week to week. The problems for McLaren mean Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo, who was ill all last week in Bahrain, may have to wait a little longer to move up into contention.
Follow all the live news this week and build-up to the season opener below:
Lewis Hamilton to change name to honour his mother
Lewis Hamilton has announced that he will change his name to honour his mother’s surname Larbalestier.
And the Mercedes star confirmed he is now in the process of changing his name as he does not believe a woman should lose her surname after marriage.
“I’m really proud of my family’s name, Hamilton,” said the seven-time world champion.
Jack Rathborn15 March 2022 14:00
Toto Wolff reveals talk that stopped Lewis Hamilton ‘divorce’ from Mercedes
While the season had been a successful one for the German team, taking both Drivers’ and Constructors’ Championship victory, Hamilton had clashed with teammate Nico Rosberg on several occasions.
Rosberg eventually claimed his first world title ahead of Hamilton, who defied team orders during the final race of the season in a bid to steal it for himself.
Jack Rathborn15 March 2022 13:45
F1 2022: McLaren director explains changes to radically-overhauled regulations
Formula One has undergone a radical overhaul of its technical regulations for the new season.
Here, the PA news agency sat down with McLaren’s executive technical director, James Key to dissect the change in rules.
Why have the regulations been revamped?
The major reason is to improve the ability to race. Formula One cars generate jet-fighter performance with huge amounts of downforce. But they rely on clean air to create that performance.
Jack Rathborn15 March 2022 13:30
Lewis Hamilton admits eighth F1 title would be ‘mind-blowing’ and ‘mean everything’
Lewis Hamilton says winning a record eighth world championship would be “mind-blowing” – and he is ready to fight in order to make that happen.
Ninety-eight days after one of the most contentious races in Formula One history, Hamilton will again lock horns with Max Verstappen at Sunday’s opening round in Bahrain.
Hamilton, 37, toyed with retirement after Verstappen took advantage of a late safety car – and a hotly contested referee’s call by the now sacked Michael Masi – to beat his British rival to the title at the Yas Marina circuit on December 12.
Jack Rathborn15 March 2022 13:15
F1 2022: Who are title favourites and what changes have been made for new season?
The new Formula One season begins in Bahrain on Sunday with Lewis Hamilton bidding to win an unprecedented eighth world championship.
Here, the PA news agency looks at seven key questions heading into the 2022 campaign.
Is Hamilton the favourite to win the title?
As it stands, no. On the concluding day of last week’s final test in Bahrain, the 37-year-old made the gloomy prediction that his Mercedes team will not be in a position to challenge for wins, let alone the championship.
Max Verstappen, defending the contentious title he won in Abu Dhabi last December, and his Red Bull team appear in good shape – the Dutchman is the championship favourite with the bookmakers – while to many observers, Ferrari look to have the best all-round machine.
Jack Rathborn15 March 2022 13:00
Formula 1 2022 season race week schedule
- 3.5 hour window for team track walks
- FIA will carry out their systems checks and track inspections
- Teams will complete their engineering meetings.
- Pre-race driver press conference – runs over two hours and finishes at latest 90 minutes before first practice
- One-hour free practice session
- Second practice two hours after the conclusion of FP1
- Drivers briefing 90 minutes after chequered flag falls for FP2
- Team Principals’ press conference 1.5 hours before FP3
- Final practice with qualifying to follow a couple of hours later
Jack Rathborn15 March 2022 12:51
Haas boss Guenther Steiner maintains team is ‘financially stable’
Haas Team Principal Guenther Steiner has provided an update after former team sponsor demanded money back after the Formula 1 team severed their ties with the title sponsor which belongs to Nikita Mazepin’s father.
“It’s a very complex matter, even for legal experts,” Steiner told RTL. “Certainly lose some money.
“But the team is financially stable. You don’t have to worry about the team. That’s the most important thing for me.”
Jack Rathborn15 March 2022 12:42
Charles Leclerc maintains Mercedes and Red Bull ‘hiding their gains’
Charles Leclerc maintains Mercedes and Red Bull are “hiding their gains” after Bahrain testing ahead of the 2022 F1 season opener this weekend.
“The consistency is good, balance is good, which are two positive things, but this means absolutely nothing on the performance and yes, we are seeing not-bad lap times for now, but lap times that don’t mean anything.
“I’m pretty sure – I mean, I’m sure that Mercedes and Red Bull have so much more to come and are just hiding their gains a lot for now, so it doesn’t mean much – the timing page.”
Jack Rathborn15 March 2022 12:24
Haas boss ‘didn’t talk’ to Mazepin and sacked Russian in writing
Haas Team Principal Guenther Steiner has confirmed he told Nikita Mazepin he was sacked from the team in writing instead of calling the Russian driver.
The Italian boss has not heard back from the driver, who was ousted due to events occurring in eastern Europe, with Kevin Magnussen brought back to replace Mazepin just weeks before the 2022 F1 season.
“I only did it in writing. I didn’t talk to him,” Steiner told RTL. “You are always sorry when you have to do something like that.
“[But it is] difficult to say [if Mazepin is a victim], he added when asked if he felt sympathy for him.
Jack Rathborn15 March 2022 12:15
Charles Leclerc tips Red Bull to showcase ‘another grade’ in RB18 development this week
Ferrari star Charles Leclerc has tipped Red Bull to showcase a brand new design of their RB18 car for this weekend’s Bahrain Grand Prix.
“I think Red Bull will have another grade coming before the race. We’ve seen Mercedes that’s arrived with a completely different car here so yes, we cannot relax.
“They haven’t pushed at all and on our side, we are just trying to get to know these cars as much as we can to be as ready as possible for the first race.”
Jack Rathborn15 March 2022 12:04