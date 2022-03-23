F1 2022 latest news and rumours: Max Verstappen expects ‘very tight’ battle with Mercedes and Ferrari

F1 races 2022: Take a virtual lap ahead of the Bahrain Grand Prix
Follow all the latest news from the world of Formula 1 as the start of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix approaches.
Following their delighted at finishing third and fourth in last weekend’s season opener in Bahrain, Mercedes are preparing to make changes to their car in an attempt to close the gap in pace to Ferrari and Red Bull. Team principal Toto Wolff has said his engineers will “take a chainsaw” to the rear wings on the cars of Lewis Hamilton and George Russell as they aim to be more competitive for the race victory in Jeddah on Sunday.
Red Bull meanwhile will are scratching their heads after suffering a double retirement in Bahrain. Max Verstappen was left unimpressed by the mysterious issue which denied him a podium finish, and later team boss Christian Horner suggested what the issue might be, saying: “It looks suspiciously like the failures are related to each other and it may be an issue with the fuel system.” Follow all the latest news and reaction from the Bahrain Grand Prix below, as the F1 world looks ahead to the next race in Saudi Arabia.
Max Verstappen explains difficulty driving after Red Bull’s self-inflicted problem in Bahrain
Max Verstappen has revealed the extent of Red Bull’s self-inflicted problems during the Bahrain Grand Prix.
The Dutchman’s defence of his maiden F1 world title got off to a disastrous start, with both Verstappen and teammate Sergio Perez failing to finish at the Bahrain International Circuit.
The 24-year-old had appeared set to take second behind Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, but an issue with his car’s fuelling system meant he could not continue and took no points after a retirement.
Also, after his second pit-stop, the Red Bull mechanics dropped Verstappen’s car too quickly, bending a track rod connecting to one of his wheels and making the car “really difficult to drive”.
Luke Baker23 March 2022 18:28
F1 boss Stefano Domenicali reveals ‘four or five’ requests tabled for new teams
Stefano Domenicali has revealed that Formula 1 has “more than four or five requests” from new teams hoping to enter the sport but played down the prospect in the immediate future.
Michael Andretti, the American former racing driver and team owner, has made public his interest in bringing a new team to F1, however, Domenicali insisted the current level of competition on the grid is enticing enough and questioned whether there was space for more than 10 teams.
“There’s not only Michael Andretti,” Domenicali told Sky Sports. “He is maybe the most vocal one, but we have more than four or five requests to consider an extra team to be a part of Formula 1.
“I have to be very honest, today F1 with 10 teams, with the competition on the track, is very, very solid. There are complexities that need to be considered if other teams can be added. Therefore I don’t think it’s the most important element to grow F1, to be honest.”
Luke Baker23 March 2022 18:14
Max Verstappen details difficulty in Bahrain after Red Bull mistake
Max Verstappen has explained the difficulty he experienced in Bahrain after his second pit stop saw his Red Bull mechanics drop the RB18 car to the ground too quickly, causing a track rod to bend.
“The steering issue was not easy to drive [around] because of not having a feeling of what the car was doing because it was not natural,” explained Verstappen.
“You can lose power steering and it is just heavy but this was almost stuck in places so it was really difficult to drive.
“Of course, the big problem was what happened afterwards where it looked like there was no fuel coming to the engine and basically everything just turned off so I rolled back into the pit lane.”
Luke Baker23 March 2022 18:03
F1 season could expand to 30 races with Las Vegas and Africa options
Formula 1 boss Stefano Domenicali has confirmed that the sports’ calendar could be expanded to as many 30 races a season.
F1 will hold a record 23 Grands Prix in 2022, but with surging popularity, particularly in previously untapped, large markets, Domenicali believes there is appetite for expansion.
Las Vegas has been widely tipped as a potential future host city and the F1 CEO has confirmed that a visit to Nevada could well be on the cards.
With significant interest in other territories, including on the African continent and in China, Domenicali believes that the sport may need to extend itself beyond the 24 races a season permitted by the Concorde Agreement.
“I think there is potential to go to 24,” Domenicali told Sky Sports. “I would say there is potential to go to 30! In terms of the interest we see all around the world. “It is up to us to try to find the right balance considering what are the venues which would like to be in F1, what are the historical values we need to see on the calendar.
“Not only Las Vegas, there are other cities that are interested in Formula 1. On top of America, on top of China, I think there is a potential also to be in Africa soon. There is a lot of interest there. For sure that’s another area that so far is missing in the geography of our calendar.”
Luke Baker23 March 2022 17:51
George Russell warns Mercedes issues could last all 2022 season
George Russell has warned that Mercedes’ issues with their new car could last the entire F1 season.
The German team were off the pace for much of preseason testing and their problems continued at the Bahrain Grand Prix despite a solid race finish.
Russell, making his Mercedes debut proper after joining the team from Williams, secured fourth place, one spot back from new teammate Lewis Hamilton.
Yet the new W13 car again appeared to lack the straight-line speed of the team’s rivals Red Bull and Ferrari, and struggled with ‘porpoising’.
Asked when he felt the issues might be resolved, Russell said: “We hope it will be as soon as possible. But there is no reason why it may not continue the whole year.”
Luke Baker23 March 2022 17:37
Toto Wolff explains Mercedes’ ‘centimetre by centimetre’ plan to close gaps in ‘every area’ on F1 rivals
Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has revealed how the Silver Arrows plan to claw back their deficit “centimetre by centimetre” on early F1 pacesetters Red Bull and Ferrari, despite Lewis Hamilton and George Russell delivering P3 and P4 in Bahrain.
“The long game is 10 years and that is why when I even look at the season, with stable regulations until 2026, it is how well you learn and that is why, for me, I would qualify the race as a test,” Wolff said.
“There is more understanding of where the gaps lie, it is in pretty much every area, and now we just need to regain land centimetre by centimetre.”
While Wolff did have sympathy for his rivals Red Bull after Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez’s late retirements from the race, costing them 30 points.
“I don’t wish anybody that, and it was certainly a brutal race for them,” Wolff concluded.
Luke Baker23 March 2022 17:23
Max Verstappen warns Red Bull’s loss of points will lead to ‘very tight’ battle
Max Verstappen has warned that Red Bull finishing without a point in Bahrain could end up being “very important” with the F1 title fight becoming “very tight at the end”.
“It’s disappointing,” said the world champion. “You always say to yourself and to the team as well that we have to score points.
“It doesn’t matter if it is first or second in the first race weekend. You could see that.
“In turn one, I didn’t risk too much and in the fight with Charles, it was all clean and I was like ‘I’m happy with second here’ but to lose so many points for the team is very disappointing because you know in a championship where sometimes it can be very tight at the end, these are very important points.”
Luke Baker23 March 2022 17:11
Pierre Gasly set for early F1 grid penalty after ‘barbecue’ at Bahrain Grand Prix
AlphaTauri’s Pierre Gasly is likely to have to take a grid penalty early in the 2022 Formula 1 season after his car caught fire at the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix on Sunday.
The Frenchman was forced to pull over to the side of the road with less than ten laps of the race to go at Sakhir, with his engine losing power the blaze began at the rear of the car, melting much of the bodywork and damaging various internal components.
Gasly had been set to score strong points for the Italian team after progressing up the field from his starting position of tenth, but ultimately because the first driver to retire in the 2022 campaign.
He was followed shortly afterwards by Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez, who also run Red Bull Powertrains engines in their Red Bull cars, after the team took over manufacturing from Honda following the Japanese company’s withdrawal from the sport at the end of 2021.
Luke Baker23 March 2022 16:58
Lando Norris ‘expecting pain’ for longer with McLaren ‘long way off’ F1 frontrunners
Lando Norris says he is “expecting pain” for the foreseeable future with McLaren, whose 2022 Formula 1 car is a “long, long way off” the pace of the early frontrunners.
Ferrari and Red Bull tussled for victory at the season opener in Bahrain on Sunday, with the Scuderia earing a 1-2 victory at the chequered flag after Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez retired from the race due to late engine failures.
Charles Leclerc was fasted in qualifying on Saturday and took a thoroughly deserved third victory of victory of his career ahead of team-mate Carlos Sainz, while Lewis Hamilton earned a surprise podium for a lacklustre Mercedes.
Luke Baker23 March 2022 16:42
