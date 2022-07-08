F Troop’s Larry Storch Dead at 99

Larry Storch, who memorably played Corporal Randolph Agarn on the mid-1960s ABC sitcom F Troop, died on July 8, six months shy of his 100th birthday.

The actor’s passing was announced by his official Facebook page.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that we share with you the news our beloved Larry passed away in his sleep overnight,” the message reads. “We are shocked and at a loss for words at the moment. Please remember he loved each and every one of you and wouldn’t want you to cry over his passing. He is reunited with his wife Norma and his beloved F Troop cast and so many friends and family.”

Airing for two seasons (from September 1965 to April 1967), F Troop followed Ken Berry’s Captain Wilton “Wil” Parmenter, who after accidentally becoming a “hero” was put in charge of Fort Courage, a U.S. Army outpost in the Old West. Storch’s Corporal Randolph Agarn was the daft sidekick to Forrest Tucker’s enterprising Sergeant O’Rourke.

Storch also, now and again, played lookalike relatives of Agarn’s, including Russian, French-Canadian and Mexican cousins.

Prior to his F Troop enlistment, Storch recurred on Car 54, Where Are You? and did voice work for series such as Out of the Inkwell and Tennessee Tuxedo and His Tales. His myriad TV guest spots, meanwhile, included (but were by no means limited to!) I Dream of Jeannie, Get Smart, Gomer Pyle: USMC, the cruise ship sitcom The Queen and I, The Love Boat and Love, American Style.

Storch also had runs on the early-’70s animated series The Brady Kids and 1975’s live-action The Ghost Busters, which reunited him with F Troop‘s Tucker.

Storch’s final TV appearances included playing himself in a 1995 episode of Married… With Children, and guesting a 1996 episode of Days of Our Lives.

