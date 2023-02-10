Ezra Miller Movie Debuts Poster – The Hamden Journal

Warner Bros/DC Studios dropped a one sheet for The Flash which hits theaters on June 16.

The movie which stars Justice League‘s Ezra Miller as Barry Allen, AKA The Flash, has a lot of heat on it despite the tabloid headlines generated by the actor last year. New DC Studios Co-Chairman James Gunn billed the standalone DC character movie at the studio’s press day as “probably one of the greatest superhero movies ever made”.

Flash was originally scheduled to open last year but got pushed due to a logjam of features in post-production due to Covid.

Reports are that the Andy Muschietti directed movie plays with the DC multiverse in the same way, if not more heightened than Marvel/Sony’s Spider-Man: No Way Home with reports of Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton as Batman among those appearing in a time-bending trip.

As far as more Flash sequels with Miller it’s TBD.

“When the time is right, when they feel they are ready to have the discussion, we’ll all figure out what the best way forward is,” said DC co-boss Peter Safran about more Flash with the rehabilitating Miller, “But right now, they are completely focused on their recovery.”

He added, “And in our conversations with them over the last couple of months, it feels like they’re making enormous progress.”

Here’s the poster which hit social media today: