Ezra Miller, Ben Kingsley ‘Daliland’ Acquired By Magnolia Pictures – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Magnolia Pictures has snapped up North American rights to the Toronto International Film Festival Closing Night film Dalíland from filmmaker Mary Harron, The Hamden Journal has learned.

Oscar winner Sir Ben Kingsley stars as the titular Salvador Dalí, while Ezra Miller plays the younger version of the world-renowned 20th century artist. Magnolia plans a theatrical release next year.

Dalíland tells the story of the later years of the strange and fascinating marriage between the genius Salvador Dalí and his wife, Gala (Barbara Sukowa), as their seemingly unshakable bond begins to stress and fracture. Set in New York and Spain in 1974, the story is told through the eyes of James (Rupert Briney), a young assistant keen to make his name in the art world, who helps the eccentric and mercurial Dalí prepare for a big gallery show. Rupert Graves, Suki Waterhouse and Andreja Pejic also star.

“Ben Kingsley wonderfully inhabits Salvador Dalí’s persona and Barbara Sukowa is his match in this suitably wild and entertaining film from Mary Harron,” said Magnolia Pictures President Eamonn Bowles.

“I am delighted that Dalíland will be released by Magnolia Pictures,” said Mary Harron, “who have distributed so many great independent films.”

‘Dalíland’ Pressman Film

Directed by Harron and written by John C. Walsh, Dalíland is presented by David O. Sacks Productions and Edward R. Pressman Productions in association with Bankside Films, Chris Curling, Lavender Films, Serein Productions, Burger Collection and Popcorn Group. Edward R. Pressman, David O. Sacks, Daniel Brunt, Chris Curling, and Sam Pressman produced. EPs are Paula Paizes, Hannah Leader, Kingsley, Max Burger, Monique Burger, Chandu Shah, Cindy Saggar, Philip Colbert, Charlotte Colbert, Michael R. Newman, Jon Katz, Munkhtulga Od and Marc Iserlis. Carol Bidault of Serein Productions is co-producer. The pic is a UK/France/USA production.

Pressman Productions and Harron previously collaborated on American Psycho and David O. Sacks Productions collaborated with Pressman on Thank You for Smoking.

The deal was negotiated by Magnolia EVP Dori Begley and SVP of Acquisitions John Von Thaden, with CAA’s Nick Ogiony and Bankside Films’ Stephen Kelliher on behalf of the filmmakers. Bankside Films are handling International Sales.