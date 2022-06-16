Ezra Miller accused of harassing 12-year-old, protection order granted

Actor Ezra Miller is accused of more troubling behavior. (Photo: WireImage)

Ezra Miller allegedly acted erratically and inappropriately around a mother and her 12-year-old nonbinary child, the Daily Beast reports. On Wednesday, they were granted a temporary harassment prevention order in Massachusetts.

This is a different situation than what occurred last week when the parents of 18-year-old activist, Tokata Iron Eyes, successfully obtained a protective order directing that Miller cannot contact or harass their child. The court has been unable to serve them papers, though, and it’s believed Tokata is with the actor. Miller, who is also nonbinary, deleted their Instagram this week after posting a series of memes mocking authorities who are looking for The Flash star.

The Massachusetts case stems from an evening in February. The mother and her 12-year-old were at a neighbors house when Miller arrived “wearing a bulletproof vest,” a person present told the Daily Beast. The actor started talking about how the board game Parcheesi had Rastafarian roots, then erupted when someone questioned them as to which sect of the Rastafari movement it originated from.

“Then they opened up their jacket—they had this, like, big Sherpa jacket—and they opened up one side of their jacket, you could see a gun, and they said, ‘Talking like that could get you into a really serious situation,'” the person recalled.

Miller purportedly turned their attention to the kid, who was 11 at the time, and uncomfortably hugged them and touched their hips. Miller asked the kid to follow them on Instagram.

“They automatically were just weirdly drawn to me and kept talking about how they love my outfit and love my style, and kept going on and on about how it was great,” the child said. “It was really uncomfortable. I was really nervous. I was scared to be around them after they’d yelled at my mother and she was crying.”

Miller apparently yelled at the mom and asked if she wanted to drink their blood. They eventually apologized. Miller returned to the same residence on June 4 dressed as a cowboy, but hasn’t surfaced since last week’s scandal.

The parents of Tokata Iron Eyes accused Miller of grooming their child at age 12. In court documents, they claimed Miller displays “cult-like and psychologically manipulative, controlling behavior.” They accuse the actor of using “violence, intimidation, threat of violence, fear, paranoia, delusions and drugs to hold sway over a young adolescent Tokata.” They claim the actor directed Tokata to come out as nonbinary transgender.

On Twitter, Tokata’s mom said their “family is living in a nightmare” and accused the actor of being physically and emotionally abusive. She claims Miller is a Charles Manson “wannabe.”

Yahoo Entertainment reached out to Miller’s rep for comment, but did not receive a response.

