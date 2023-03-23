Ezekiel Elliott report followed quickly by cryptic, dismissive tweets from Jets RBs

Not long after news broke that former Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott had narrowed his choices to the New York Jets, Philadelphia Eagles and Cincinnati Bengals, a couple of Jets running backs got on Twitter to react.

They didn’t seem excited.

Now, perhaps Breece Hall and Michael Carter were discussing the possibility of the Jets being on “Hard Knocks” or some more DoorDash from Chipotle or anything else under the sun, but the timing — roughly 30 minutes after ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweeted Elliott’s top three choices — is hard to ignore.

First Hall, who had a great rookie season last year before tearing an ACL, tweeted, “I think we good over here @8kMike hbu?” That’s the Twitter handle of Jets teammate Carter, who replied simply: “agreed.”

Both tweets were deleted shortly after. Here are the screenshots:

Make of it what you will.

Of the three teams on Elliott’s list, the Jets probably make the least sense. Hall is a budding star, though his health for the beginning of the season is no sure thing. New York has some other good backs to spell Hall while he works his way back. The Jets don’t seem to really need Elliott, who is on the decline after a huge workload with the Cowboys.

Maybe the tweets from Hall and Carter were a coincidence. But if Elliott joins the Jets’ running backs room, it might be an uncomfortable first meeting.