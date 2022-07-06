Eyvor Gomez charged with raping woman at Disney resort

A Florida man has been accused of raping a woman at Disney’s Dolphin Resort after meeting her at a bar over the Fourth of July weekend.

Eyvor Gomez, 49, was arrested on Monday and booked into the Orange County Jail on a charge of sexual assault — a first-degree felony.

According to an arrest affidavit cited by ClickOrlando.com, the victim told deputies she was having a drink at the bar of a restaurant at the resort in Lake Buena Vista when Gomez came up to her and the two began talking.

As the bar was about to close for the night, the woman said Gomez suggested they go outside, out of view of security cameras, because he had a bottle of liquor.

The alleged victim said as soon as they exited the bar, Gomez began making unwanted sexual advances at her.

The affidavit stated that when the woman rejected Gomez, he pushed her against a wall, causing her to black out.

The alleged sexual assault took place outside a bar at the Dolphin Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, over the Fourth of July weekend. Corbis via Getty Images

At one point, security cameras caught the alleged victim trying to crawl away from Gomez as he was forcing himself on her and photographing the alleged rape with his cellphone, according to the court filing.

The woman eventually managed to escape and sought refuge with a group of strangers sitting nearby.

When deputies interviewed Gomez, he initially denied having any contact with his accuser but later changed his story, claiming that he and the women only engaged in some consensual kissing.