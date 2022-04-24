“It is difficult to reconcile how ExxonMobil recognizes the value of promoting our corporation as supportive of the LGBTQ+ community externally (e.g. advertisements, Pride parades, social media posts) but now believes it inappropriate to visibly show support for our LGBTQ+ employees at the workplace,” the ExxonMobil Pride group said in an email seen and reported by Bloomberg.

ExxonMobil amended its anti-discrimination policies to include sexual orientation and gender identity in 2015, the New York Times reported.