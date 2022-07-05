Exxon Stock Slumps As Oil Slide Offsets Bets For Record Q2 Profit

Updated at 9:41 am EST

Exxon Mobil  (XOM) – Get Exxon Mobil Corporation Report shares slumped lower Tuesday as a slide in global crude prices offset a forecast from the oil and energy giant that indicated a likely record surge in second quarter profits.

In an update filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission late Friday, Exxon said operating profits would likely rise $7.4 billion from the three months ending in March, when it recorded profits of $8.8 billion. Exxon is expected to publish its formal second quarter earnings on July 30.