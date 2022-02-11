Text size





Exxon Mobil shares have surged with the rise in oil prices. Director Jeff Ubben’s Inclusive Capital Partners recently sold $120 million of the energy giant’s stock.

Spencer Platt/Getty Images









Exxon Mobil



stock has outperformed the market, fueled by a surge in energy prices. Director Jeff Ubben disclosed that his investment firm, Inclusive Capital Partners, recently sold $120 million in shares of the energy giant.

Exxon (ticker: XOM) stock soared 48% in 2021, compared with a 27% rise in the



S&P 500 index.

This year, the shares have risen by double-digits, hitting a 52-week intraday high last week, while the S&P is in the red.