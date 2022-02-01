Exxon Remakes Corporate Structure Ahead of Tuesday Earnings

Text size





Exxon Mobil is moving its headquarters.

Spencer Platt/Getty Images









Exxon



Mobil is remaking its corporate structure, elevating its low-carbon operations to its own division, and even moving its official headquarters, the company announced on Monday. Shares rose 0.9% on the day, though that was likely due to a rise in oil prices more than the corporate announcement.

The moves may not have a major operational impact on the company, but they do elevate the company’s climate initiatives, and will likely result in substantial cost reductions. Exxon (XOM) is also moving its headquarters to Houston from Irving, near Dallas. A large portion of the company’s employees are already in Houston, but top executives are currently in Irving.