Exxon Mobil Stock Surges After Energy Giant Drills to Record Profit

Soaring energy prices and increased production helped

Exxon Mobil



shatter its previous record for quarterly profit as the oil and gas giant posted earnings Friday far ahead of even Wall Street’s most bullish estimates.

Shares in Exxon (ticker: XOM) surged 3% in premarket trading. The stock had ticked up almost 2% ahead of the release after peer

Chevron



(CVX) also reported an earnings beat and new profit record.