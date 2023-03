An earlier version of this article incorrectly characterized it as a new investment, when Exxon announced it more than four years ago. The news today is the start of production. It has been corrected.

Exxon Mobil Corp. XOM said Thursday it has started production at its expanded refinery in Beaumont, a $2 billion project that was equal to adding a medium-size refinery. The oil major said the move has increased capacity for transportation fuels by 250,000 barrels a day. That will bring overall…