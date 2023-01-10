Exxon, Diamondback, and Coterra Stock Could Continue to Rally

U.S. energy stocks outperformed every other sector in the market in 2021 and 2022. That sets up a key test this year of the industry’s staying power. Not since 2010 has energy outperformed the broader market three years in a row.

Mizuho analyst Nitin Kumar expects fossil fuels to three-peat. Recent trends have been positive; despite a drop in oil prices, the stocks are holding up. Kumar initiated coverage on oil and gas with a generally positive outlook, along with some key advice for investors. His top stock picks, rated at Buy, include

Exxon


Mobil (ticker: XOM),

Diamondback Energy


(FANG), and

Coterra


(CTRA).