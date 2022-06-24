Extremists could launch violent attacks ‘for weeks’ in response to Roe v. Wade

Extremists are expected to launch violent attacks “for weeks” in response to the Supreme Court’s abortion ruling — with politicians and judges among the most likely targets, the Department of Homeland Security warned Friday.

“Some domestic violent extremists (DVEs) will likely exploit the recent US Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe V. Wade to intensify violence against a wide range of targets,” according to a three-page, unclassified memo obtained by CNN.

“We expect violence could occur for weeks following the release, particularly as DVEs may be mobilized to respond to changes in state laws and ballot measures on abortion stemming from the decision.”

The memo from the DHS Office of Intelligence and Analysis added, “Federal and state government officials — including judges — and facilities probably are most at risk for violence.”

Amid outrage after the SCOTUS ruling, the Department of Homeland security warns that extreme pro-choice groups may become violent during protests in upcoming weeks. AP

“Federal and state government officials — including judges — and facilities probably are most at risk for violence,” reported DHS. EPA

It cited an online post by the militant pro-choice network “Jane’s Revenge,” which called for a “night of rage” over the court’s decision and told its followers, “We need the state to feel our full wrath” and, “We need them to be afraid of us.”

The DHS also noted the arrest earlier this month of a California man accused of trying to assassinate US Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, allegedly “in response” to the May 2 publication of a leaked draft version of Friday’s majority opinion.

In addition, public demonstrations and rallies “probably will be attractive targets for a range of DVEs to commit violence against ideological opponents,” and “violence could escalate” against abortion clinics and anti-abortion “pregnancy resource centers,” as well as their staffers, the DHS said.

The memo cited arson attacks on buildings connected to both types of operations in New York, Oregon, Wisconsin, Wyoming and Washington.

A pro-choice network, “Jane’s Revenge”, called for a “night of rage” over the Supreme Court’s landmark decision. Facebook / FrDaniel Ciucci

“Jane’s Revenge” — which is believed to be inspired by a 1970s group of abortion providers who called themselves “The Jane Collective” — claimed responsibility for three incidents, prompting a “racially or ethnically motivated violent extremist” to post an online call for retaliation against abortion clinics, according to the memo.

The DHS also said it was “aware of at least 11 incidents of vandalism threatening violence targeting religious facilities perceived as being opposed to abortion, and one threat to ‘bomb’ and ‘burn’ a church in New York.

“These incidents of vandalism against faith-based organizations could indicate future targets of DVE attack,” the memo said.