Extreme’ viewers call shenanigans on confusing and shady finale rules

On the America’s Got Talent: Extreme finale Monday, in a break with AGT tradition, most finalists, including Golden Buzzer recipients, were not given the opportunity to perform. All Golden Buzzer recipients were called to the stage, along with a couple of acts that were voted on by an unknown group of “superfans.” These superfans also chose the two finalists, Alfredo Silva’s Caged Riders and Wheelz, who were the only two acts that performed.

Wheelz went first but was unable to land either of his terror-inducing jumps. The Caged Riders on the other hand, seemingly pulled off a flawless performance. Though impressive, fans were not impressed with the new rules for AGT: Extreme.

But, despite how some viewers felt, there had to be a winner, and the winner of the first season of AGT: Extreme, and a half million dollars, was… Alfredo Silva’s Caged Riders!

