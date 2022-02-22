Extreme’ contestant Jonathan Goodwin leaves hospital

Jonathan Goodwin is home from the hospital. (Photo: Instagram)

Jonathan Goodwin had a very happy birthday.

The daredevil and America’s Got Talent: Extreme contestant was released from the hospital, four months after he was injured doing a stunt during an Oct. 14 rehearsal of the show at the Atlanta Motor Speedway in Georgia. At the time, TMZ reported that Goodwin had been put in a straight jacket and suspended 70 feet in the air by his feet, alongside two hanging vehicles. The plan was for him to miraculously free himself and fall onto a strategically placed air mattress below. Instead, Goodwin was squished between the vehicles and the cars unexpectedly exploded, which caused him to fall and hit his head. Goodwin was then airlifted to the hospital, and the show temporarily stopped production.

“Four months later… finally out of hospital,” the Welsh stuntman wrote Sunday on Instagram. “My birthday today… can’t think of a better way to spend it than with my love.”

The message was accompanied with a photo of Goodwin with a small smile and his fiancée, British actress Amanda Abbington.

It was his first post since Oct. 20, when he’d shared how he was feeling in the wake of the accident.

Goodwin said then that he’d received “an outpouring of love from all the corners of the world.”

“I have been to the very brink and dodged the worst that a human being can….without fear because I was protected by love,” he wrote. “Love is all you need, so make sure you get some, cos its good shit. To death I say nananana boo boo… and to the rest of you… watch this space.”

He acknowledged then that he had “a long road to recovery” ahead of him.

Goodwin appeared on the original America’s Got Talent in 2020.