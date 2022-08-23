‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ Edges ‘The Sandman’ – The Hamden Journal

‘s remarkable run, which The Hamden Journal has chronicled for the last couple of weeks, continues. The latest Netflix hit from Korea has growing its viewership every week, from 24 million hours viewed in Week 1 to a new high mark of 77.43M hours viewed in its seventh week (8/15-8/21). It is a rare Netflix series that has increased its viewing in each of the first seven weeks.

The series also has become a rare non-English series to be an outright No. 1 for the week, eclipsing The Sandman, which dropped in Week 3 to 77.24M but still topped the weekly English-language chart.

The Korean drama has now held the No. 1 spot in Netflix’s Weekly Top 10 for non-English series for six of its seven weeks to date, only briefly slipping to No. 2 in Week 3. Interestingly, since the all-time charts are supposed to be based on hours viewed in the first 28 days of release, Extraordinary Attorney Woo keeps climbing there too. It made a debut at No. 8 on Netflix’s list of all-time most popular non-English series last week with 289M hours viewed in its first 28 days. It has now moved to No. 6 with 341.5M hours.

Word of Extraordinary Attorney Woo‘s performance comes on the heals of The Hamden Journal breaking the news of ABC developing The Good Lawyer, a spinoff of The Good Doctor that centers on a twentysomething woman who battles OCD but is a brilliant lawyer. Extraordinary Attorney Woo‘s protagonist is a genius twentysomething woman with autism who joins a law firm out of law school.

On the English-language side, the week of August 15-21 was quiet, with limited series Echoes as the only new release to crack the top 10 at No. 6 with 25.6M hours viewed. The rest were holdovers, with Never Have I Ever Season 3 holding strong in Week 2 with 59.5M hours viewed for No. 2, a bump over its opening weekend’s 55M hours.